Atlas of Human Anatomy - 16th Edition - ISBN: 9781483283081, 9781483285245

Atlas of Human Anatomy

16th Edition

Authors: Werner Spalteholz
Editors: Rudolf Spanner
eBook ISBN: 9781483285245
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 918
Description

Atlas of Human Anatomy, Sixteenth Edition presents several illustrations of human anatomy with cross-references to enable students to gain a three-dimensional impression of the subject matter. This book aims to strengthen the visual memory of students in their study of human anatomy, which is so important to the acquisition of a spatial image of the human body. Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the human skeletal system. This text then presents a collection of plates covering the trunks, the upper and lower extremities, the head, the muscles of the perineum, and the regions of the body. Other chapters consider the anatomy of the cardiovascular system, the development of the face, the digestive system, and the male and female genital systems. This book discusses as well the central nervous system. The final chapter deals with the sensory organ of the human body. This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students of human anatomy.

Table of Contents


Contents

Translation of Common Anatomical Terms

General Anatomy Fig. 1-54

Special Anatomy Of Locomotor Apparatus

The Trunk Fig. 55-236

The Lower Extremity Fig. 237-404

The Upper Extremity Fig. 405-525

The Head Fig. 526-648

The Muscles of the Perineum Fig. 649-656

The Regions of the Body Fig. 657-659

Roentgenograms Fig. 660-701

Angiology

The Heart Fig. 702-753

The Circulation Fig. 754-768

The Structure Of Arteries, Capillaries and Veins Fig. 769-803

The Blood Fig. 804-817

Blood and Lymph Vessels of the Trunk Fig. 818-877

Blood and Lymph Vessels of the Lower Limb Fig. 878-904

Blood and Lymph Vessels of the Upper Limb Fig. 905-937

Blood and Lymph Vessels of the Head and Neck Fig. 938-979

Splanchnology

Embryology Fig. 980-996

The Digestive System Fig. 997-1153

The Respiratory System Fig. 1154-1205

The Urinary System Fig. 1208, 1217-1239

The Male Genital System Fig. 1240-I259

The Female Genital System Fig. 1260-1287

Neurology

The Central Nervous System Fig. 1288-1369

The Tracts of the Central Nervous System Fig. 1370-1408

The Membranes and Vessels of the Brain Fig. 1409-1421

The Peripheral and Autonomic Nervous System Fig. 1422-1519

The Sense Organs and the Skin

The Eye Fig. 1520-1568

The Ear Fig. 1569-1614

The Skin Fig. 1615-1627

The Mammary Gland Fig. 1628-1630

Index


