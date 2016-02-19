Atlas of Human Anatomy
16th Edition
Description
Atlas of Human Anatomy, Sixteenth Edition presents several illustrations of human anatomy with cross-references to enable students to gain a three-dimensional impression of the subject matter. This book aims to strengthen the visual memory of students in their study of human anatomy, which is so important to the acquisition of a spatial image of the human body. Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the human skeletal system. This text then presents a collection of plates covering the trunks, the upper and lower extremities, the head, the muscles of the perineum, and the regions of the body. Other chapters consider the anatomy of the cardiovascular system, the development of the face, the digestive system, and the male and female genital systems. This book discusses as well the central nervous system. The final chapter deals with the sensory organ of the human body. This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students of human anatomy.
Table of Contents
Contents
Translation of Common Anatomical Terms
General Anatomy Fig. 1-54
Special Anatomy Of Locomotor Apparatus
The Trunk Fig. 55-236
The Lower Extremity Fig. 237-404
The Upper Extremity Fig. 405-525
The Head Fig. 526-648
The Muscles of the Perineum Fig. 649-656
The Regions of the Body Fig. 657-659
Roentgenograms Fig. 660-701
Angiology
The Heart Fig. 702-753
The Circulation Fig. 754-768
The Structure Of Arteries, Capillaries and Veins Fig. 769-803
The Blood Fig. 804-817
Blood and Lymph Vessels of the Trunk Fig. 818-877
Blood and Lymph Vessels of the Lower Limb Fig. 878-904
Blood and Lymph Vessels of the Upper Limb Fig. 905-937
Blood and Lymph Vessels of the Head and Neck Fig. 938-979
Splanchnology
Embryology Fig. 980-996
The Digestive System Fig. 997-1153
The Respiratory System Fig. 1154-1205
The Urinary System Fig. 1208, 1217-1239
The Male Genital System Fig. 1240-I259
The Female Genital System Fig. 1260-1287
Neurology
The Central Nervous System Fig. 1288-1369
The Tracts of the Central Nervous System Fig. 1370-1408
The Membranes and Vessels of the Brain Fig. 1409-1421
The Peripheral and Autonomic Nervous System Fig. 1422-1519
The Sense Organs and the Skin
The Eye Fig. 1520-1568
The Ear Fig. 1569-1614
The Skin Fig. 1615-1627
The Mammary Gland Fig. 1628-1630
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 918
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285245