Atlas of Human Anatomy, Sixteenth Edition presents several illustrations of human anatomy with cross-references to enable students to gain a three-dimensional impression of the subject matter. This book aims to strengthen the visual memory of students in their study of human anatomy, which is so important to the acquisition of a spatial image of the human body. Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the human skeletal system. This text then presents a collection of plates covering the trunks, the upper and lower extremities, the head, the muscles of the perineum, and the regions of the body. Other chapters consider the anatomy of the cardiovascular system, the development of the face, the digestive system, and the male and female genital systems. This book discusses as well the central nervous system. The final chapter deals with the sensory organ of the human body. This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students of human anatomy.