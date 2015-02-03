Applications of Nanoscience in Photomedicine
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures
- List of tables
- About the editors
- 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 2: Wide-field nano-scale imaging on a chip
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Initial lower-resolution wide-field imaging approaches
- 2.3 Lensfree holographic on-chip microscopy
- 2.4 Improving resolution
- 2.5 Wide-field high-sensitivity imaging of single nanoparticles and viruses using self-assembled nanolenses
- 2.6 Evaporating continuous films
- 2.7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Conflicts of interest statement
- 3: Photoacoustic imaging in nanomedicine
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Fundamentals of photoacoustic imaging
- 3.3 Photoacoustic imaging systems
- 3.4 Exogenous contrasts for PAT
- 3.5 Conclusion
- 4: Chemical imaging of biological systems with nonlinear optical microscopy
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Absorption spectroscopy
- 4.3 Emission microscopy
- 4.4 Vibrational microscopy
- 4.5 Nonresonant nonlinear microscopy
- 4.6 Conclusion
- 5: Photoluminescent quantum dots in imaging, diagnostics and therapy
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Quantum dot electronic structure
- 5.3 Quantum dot bioconjugates
- 5.4 Multi-scale imaging applications with quantum dots
- 5.5 Therapeutic applications with quantum dots
- 5.6 Remaining challenges
- 5.7 Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgements
- 5.9 Appendix – glossary of terms
- 6: Cell theranostics with plasmonic nanobubbles
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Basic properties of plasmonic nanobubbles
- 6.3 Diagnostic, therapeutic and theranostic properties of plasmonic nanobubbles
- 7: Near-infrared fluorescence nanoparticle-based probes: application to in vivo imaging of cancer
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Development of near-infrared fluorescence nanoprobes
- 7.3 Near-infrared fluorescence nanoprobes for cancer molecular imaging
- 7.4 Conclusion and perspectives
- 8: Optofluidics
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Optofluidic structures
- 8.3 Optofluidic detection methods
- 8.4 Optofluidic preconcentration, trapping, and manipulation of nanoparticles
- 8.5 Optofluidic control of flow
- Acknowledgements
- 9: Optofluidic lab-on-a-chip devices for photomedicine applications
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Detection of human cells
- 9.3 Detection of nucleic acids
- 9.4 Conclusion
- 10: Optogenetics: lights, camera, action! A ray of light, a shadow unmasked
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Overview – from birth to cradle
- 10.3 Optogenetics
- 10.4 Light delivery
- 10.5 Applications
- 10.6 Challenges
- 10.7 Conclusion
- 11: Photonic control of axonal guidance
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Optical tweezers for axonal manipulation
- 11.3 Optically-driven micro-motor for axonal guidance
- 11.4 Neuronal beacon for axonal navigation
- 11.5 Future outlook and conclusions
- 12: Gold nanorods in photomedicine
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Therapeutic applications
- 12.3 Therapeutic delivery
- 12.4 Probing diseases
- 12.5 Conclusion
- 13: Gold nanoparticles and their applications in photomedicine, diagnosis and therapy
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Synthesis and functionalization of gold nanoparticles
- 13.3 Photomedicine
- 13.4 Gold nanoparticles in photothermal therapy
- 13.5 Use of gold nanoparticles in rheumatoid arthritis
- 13.6 Conclusion
- 14: Targeted gold nanoshells
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Gold-based nanoshells
- 14.3 Passive targeting gold nanospheres
- 14.4 Active-targeting ligands
- 14.5 Outlook
- Acknowledgements
- 15: Nanotube- and graphene-based photomedicine for cancer therapeutics
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Nanotechnology
- 15.3 Carbon nanotubes
- 15.4 Carbon nanotubes for photothermal therapy
- 15.5 Combination photothermal therapy and chemotherapy based on carbon nanotubes
- 15.6 Rise of graphene
- 15.7 Graphene-based photomedicine
- 15.8 Photothermally enhanced photodynamic therapy of cancer
- 15.9 Combination of photothermal and chemotherapy based on graphene
- 15.10 Conclusions and outlook
- Acknowledgements
- 16: Nanomaterial-assisted light-induced poration and transfection of mammalian cells
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Transfection of mammalian cells
- 16.3 Combining nanomaterials and light for cell transfection: principles, functionalization and toxicity
- 16.4 Examples of nanomaterial-assisted light-induced optoporation and transfection of cells
- 16.5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- 17: Upconverting nanoparticle-based multi-functional nanoplatform for enhanced photodynamic therapy: promises and perils
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 History
- 17.3 Advantages
- 17.4 Upconverting nanoparticles
- 17.5 Upconverting nanoparticles in photodynamic therapy
- 17.6 Challenges
- 17.7 Future
- 18: Light-controlled nanoparticulate drug delivery systems
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Drug delivery systems based on photocleavage of molecules
- 18.3 Drug delivery systems controlled by triggered photoisomerization
- 18.4 Nanoparticles triggered by photo-oxidation reactions
- 18.5 Drug delivery nanoparticles employing photopolymerization
- 18.6 Drug delivery systems based on metal nanoparticles
- 18.7 Phototargeted nanoparticles
- 18.8 Conclusions
- 19: Light-activated antimicrobial nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 19.1 Antimicrobial PDT
- 19.2 Photodynamic therapy and nanoparticles
- 19.3 Conclusions and future trends
- 20: Silica-based nanostructured materials for biomedical applications
- Abstract
- 20.1 Silica nanoparticles for photomedicine
- 20.2 Silica nanomaterials for photodynamic therapy
- 20.3 Incorporation of antioxidants in silica nanoparticles
- 20.4 Silica encapsulation of ultraviolet filters
- 20.5 Conclusions and outlook
- Acknowledgements
- 21: Silica-based nanoparticles for photodynamic therapy
- Abstract
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Noncovalent encapsulation of photosensitizers in silica nanoparticles
- 21.3 Covalent encapsulation of photosensitizer in silica nanoparticles
- 21.4 Nanoparticles partly made with silica
- 21.5 Conclusion
- 22: Supramolecular drug delivery platforms in photodynamic therapy
- Abstract
- 22.1 Introduction to photodynamic therapy photophysical chemistry
- 22.2 Ideal properties of photosensitizers and the photosensitizer dilemma
- 22.3 Supramolecular interaction as a solution to photosensitizer issues, overview of supramolecular processes
- 22.4 Liposomal systems
- 22.5 Micelles, polymersomes, reverse micelles, and micellar-like systems
- 22.6 Miscellaneous supramolecular systems
- 22.7 Conclusion and future outlook
- Acknowledgements
- 23: Advancing photodynamic therapy with biochemically tuned liposomal nanotechnologies
- Abstract
- 23.1 Introduction
- 23.2 Photophysical and photochemical properties of liposomal photosensitizers
- 23.3 Applications: liposomes for photodynamic therapy
- 23.4 Applications: theranostic (or image-guided) photodynamic therapy with liposomes
- 23.5 Photosensitizer release mechanisms
- 23.6 Future directions and perspective
- Acknowledgements
- 24: Porphyrin nanoparticles in photomedicine
- Abstract
- 24.1 Porphyrins
- 24.2 Nanoparticles with porphyrin components
- 24.3 Porphyrin self-assembled nanoparticles
- 24.4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgements
- Index
Description
Nanoscience has become one of the key growth areas in recent years. It can be integrated into imaging and therapy to increase the potential for novel applications in the field of photomedicine. In the past commercial applications of nanoscience have been limited to materials science research only, however, in recent years nanoparticles are rapidly being incorporated into industrial and consumer products. This is mainly due to the expansion of biomedical related research and the burgeoning field of nanomedicine. Applications of Nanoscience in Photomedicine covers a wide range of nanomaterials including nanoparticles used for drug delivery and other emerging fields such as optofluidics, imaging and SERS diagnostics. Introductory chapters are followed by a section largely concerned with imaging, and finally a section on nanoscience-enabled therapeutics.
Key Features
- Covers a comprehensive up-to-date information on nanoscience
- Focuses on the combination of photomedicine with nanotechnology to enhance the diversity of applications
- Pioneers in the field have written their respective chapters
- Opens a plethora of possibilities for developing future nanomedicine
- Easy to understand and yet intensive coverage chapter by chapter
Readership
Nanotechnology specialists, scientists, engineers, physicians with interests in the areas of nanoscience, chemistry, physics, photomedicine, imaging, drug delivery, and related technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 3rd February 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818782
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568671
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Michael Hamblin Editor
Michael R Hamblin Ph.D. is a Principal Investigator at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and is a member of the affiliated faculty of the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Science and Technology. He was trained as a synthetic organic chemist and received his PhD from Trent University in England. His research interests lie in the areas of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for infections, cancer, and heart disease and in low-level light therapy (LLLT) for wound healing, arthritis, traumatic brain injury and hair-regrowth. He directs a laboratory of around a sixteen post-doctoral fellows, visiting scientists and graduate students. His research program is supported by NIH, CDMRP, USAFOSR and CIMIT among other funding agencies. He has published 252 peer-reviewed articles, over 150 conference proceedings, book chapters and International abstracts and holds 8 patents. He is Associate Editor for 7 journals, on the editorial board of a further 12 journals and serves on NIH Study Sections. For the past 9 years Dr Hamblin has chaired an annual conference at SPIE Photonics West entitled "Mechanisms for low level light therapy" and he has edited the 9 proceedings volumes together with four other major textbooks on PDT and photomedicine. He has several other book projects in progress at various stages of completion. In 2011 Dr Hamblin was honored by election as a Fellow of SPIE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Pinar Avci Editor
Pinar Avci, MD is a Research Fellow in Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School Department of Dermatology, Boston USA. She received her MD degree in General Medicine from Semmelweis University, and is currently pursuing her PhD in Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Dermato-oncology, Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary. She is currently conducting research in the area of Photodynamic therapy (PDT) – a localized approach for treatment of cancer and infections and its effects in developing anti-tumor immunity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Department of Dermatology, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA