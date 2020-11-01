Applications of Advanced Green Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Dendrimers as advanced materials for food applications
2. Advanced applications of green materials in food applications
3. Advanced applications of green materials in biosensors
4. Biodegradable Natural Materials in Dentistry: Fiction or Real?
5. Advanced applications of green hydrogels in drug delivery systems
6. Advanced Applications of green materials in Textile Applications
7. Nanostructured Inorganic-Organic Silica as Green Materials for Sustainable Development of Catalysts
8. Advanced Applications of Natural Materials in Wood Composites
9. Advanced applications of green materials in agriculture
10. Advanced applications of green materials in construction applications
11. Advanced applications of green materials in wearable e-textiles
12. Advanced applications of green materials in electronic shielding
13. Hydroxyapatite based composites for orthopaedic drug delivery and tissue engineering
14. Advanced applications of alginates in biomedicine
15. Advanced applications of green materials in supercapacitors
16. Advanced Applications of Green Materials in Environmental Protection
17. Advanced Applications of Green Materials in Supercapacitors
18. Biocomposite Scaffolds Derived from Renewable Resources for Bone Tissue Repair
19. Advanced applications of green materials in environmental applications
20. Polycaprolactone (PCL) based green materials for drug delivery
21. PLGA based green materials for drug delivery
22. Nanomaterials: Green Synthesis, Characterization and Applications for uploading
23. Advanced applications of green materials in removal of heavy metals
24. Advanced applications of green materials in environmental remediation.
25. Advanced applications of green materials in removal of organic dyes
26. Green materials for waste water treatment
27. Enzymes as green bio-polymeric material in environmental remediation: A greener approach
28. Advanced applications of green materials in catalysis applications
29. Biopolymers and Biocomposites: Nature's Tools for Wound Healing and Tissue Engineering
30. Advanced applications of green materials in environmental applications
31. Advanced Application of Green Materials in Bioelectronics
32. Green flame retardant materials from cashew nut shell liquid
33. Advanced applications of green materials in bioelectronics
34. Advanced applications of green materials in gas separation and storage
35. Cytotoxicity and biocompatibility of advanced green materials.
36. Life cycle assessment and circular economy concepts for green materials
37. Future prospects of advanced green materials
Description
Applications of Advanced Green Materials provides a comprehensive and authoritative review on recent advancement in green materials in various applications. Each chapter is focused on a specific application of advanced green materials from packaging to sensor technology, biomedical to environmental applications, textile to catalysis to electronic shielding applications, supercapacitors, drug delivery, tissue engineering, bioelectronic, gas storage and separation, etc. This book also discusses life cycle assessment and circular economy of green materials and their future prospective. The book is unique with contributions from renowned scientists working on biopolymers and biocomposites, bioactive and biodegradable materials, composites, and metallic natural materials. This book is an essential resource for academicians, researchers, students and professionals interested in exploring potential of advanced green materials.
Key Features
- Includes up to date information on applications of advanced green materials
- Each chapter is specifically discussing a particular application with examples
- Present a unified approach to discuss in detail about origin, synthesis and application of green materials
Readership
Researchers, academicians, scientists, consultants, and graduate and undergraduate students studying composite materials, materials science, chemistry, physics, polymer technology, green chemistry, bioengineering, biobased materials, nanocomposites, biopolymers, agricultural waste-based materials and bionanocomposites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 990
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128204849
About the Editor
Shakeel Ahmed
Shakeel Ahmed is working as an Assistant Professor at Department of Chemistry, Government Degree College Mendhar, India and Assistant Professor in Chemistry, Higher Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, India. He has published several research publications in area of green materials and nanomaterials for various applications including biomedical, packaging, sensors, and water treatment. He is a member of Royal Society of Chemistry (MRSC), UK, member of American Chemical Society and life member of Asian Polymer Association and Society of Materials Chemistry (India). He has published several books with publishers of international repute. His work has been cited more than 2800 times and having h-index of 17.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Government Degree College Mendhar, Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir and Assistant Professor in Chemistry, Higher Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, India
