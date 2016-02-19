Annual Reports in Organic Synthesis – 1975 is a collection of useful information about the advancements in the field of organic chemistry. Said information is presented in the form of pictures and/or organic chemistry equations. The book covers topics such as carbon-carbon bond forming reactions; oxidations; reductions; synthesis of heterocycles; synthetic preparations; and other miscellaneous reactions. The monograph is recommended for organic chemists who would like to know more about the advancements in the field without the need to read extensive texts.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Journals Abstracted

I. Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions

A. Carbon-Carbon single Bonds (see also: I.F , l.F , I.G)

1. Alkylation of Aldehydes, Ketones and Their Derivatives (see also: I.A.7)

2. Alkylation of Nitriles, Acids and Acid Derivatives

3. Alkylation of ß-Diearbonyl and ß-Cyanocarbonyl Systems

4. Alkylation of N, S, or Se Stabilized Carbanions

5. Alkylation of Organometallic Reagents (see also: I.F.2)

6. Other Alkylation Procedures and Reviews

7. Nucleophilic Addition to Electron Deficient Carbon (see also: I.G)

8. Other Carbon-Carbon Single Bond Forming Reactions

B. Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds (see also: III.G)

1. Wittig-Type Olefination Reactions

2. Eliminations

3. Other Carbon-Carbon Double Bond Forming Reactions

4. Allene Forming Reactions

C. Carbon-Carbon Triple Bonds

D. Cyclopropanations

1. Carbene or Carbcnoic Addition to a Multiple Bond

2. Other Cyclopropanations

E. Thermal Reactions (see also: VI.B)

1. Cycloadditions

2. Other Thermal Reactions

F. Aromatic Substitutions Forming a New Carbon-Carbon Bond

1. Fricdel-Crafts-Type Reactions

2. Coupling Reactions (see also: l.G)

3. Other Aromatic Substitutions

G. Synthesis via Organometallies

1. Organoboranes

2. Carbonylation Reactions

3. Other Syntheses via Organometallies

4. Reviews

II. Oxidations

A. C-0 Oxidations

1. Alcohol—>Ketone, Aldehyde

2. Alcohol, Aldehyde —> Acid, Acid Derivative

B. C-H Oxidations

1. C-H->C-O

2. C-H - C-Hal

3. Other C-H Oxidations

C. C-N Oxidations

D. Amine Oxidations

E. Sulfur Oxidations

F. Oxidative Additions to C-C Multiple Bonds

1. Epoxidations

2. Hydroxylation

3. Other

G. Phenol —> Quinone Oxidation

H. Oxidativc Cleavages

I. Photosensitized Oxygenations

J. Dehydrogenation

K. Other Oxidations and Reviews

III. Reductions

A. C=0 Reductions

B. Nitrile Reductions

C. Reduction of Sulfur Compounds

D. N-0 Reductions

E. C-C Multiple Bond Reductions

1. C=C Reductions

2. C=C Reductions

3. Reduction of Aromatic Rings

F. Hydrogcnolysis of C-Hetero Bonds

1. C-O->C-H

2. C-Hal->C-H

3. C-S->C-H

4. C-N->C-U (sec also: III.H)

G. Reductive Eliminations

H. Reductive Cleavages

I. Hydroboration (reduction only)

J. Other Reductions and Reviews

IV. Synthesis of Heterocycles

A. Aziridines

B. Furans, etc.

C. Indoles

D. Lactams

E. Lactones

F. Pyridines, Quinolines, etc .

G. Pyrroles, etc.

H. Other Heterocycles with One Heteroatom

I. Heterocycles with Two or More Heteroatoms

1. Heterocycles with 2 N's

2. Heterocycles with 1 N and 1 O

3. Heterocylces with 1 N and 1 S

4. Heterocycles with 1 S and 1 O

5. Heterocycles with 3 N's

6. Other Heterocyclcs

J. General Reviews

V. Protecting Groups

A. Hydroxyl

B. Amine

C. Sulfhydryl

D. Carboxyl

E. Ketone. Aldehyde

F. Phosphate

G. Pi-Bond

H. Miscellaneous Protecting Groups

VI. Useful Synthetic Preparations

A. Functional Group Preparations

1. Acids, Acid Halides, etc. (see also: II.A.2)

2. Alcohols (See also: III.A)

3. Alkyl Halidestwr (see also: II.B.2)

4. Amides (see also: IV.D)

5. Amines (see also: III.B.III.D)

6. Amino Acids and Derivatives

7. Carbenes (see also: I.D)

8. Enamines

9. Epoxides (see also: II.F.1)

10. Esters (see also. IV.E)

11. Ethers

12. Ketones and Aldehydes (see also: II.A.I, III.F.l, III.F.4)

13. Nitriles

14. Nitro

15. Nucleotides, etc.

16. Olefins (see also. I.B, II.J, III.G)

17. Peptides

18. Vinyl Halides, Vinyl Ethers, Vinyl Esters

19. Sulfur Compounds

B. Ring Enlargement and Contraction

1. Enlargement

2. Contraction

C. Multi-Step Transformations

1. Masked-Carhonyl Systems

2. Other

VII. Other Completely Miscellaneous Reactions

VIII. MIscellaneous Reviews