Animal Models for the Study of Human Disease
2nd Edition
Description
Animal Models for the Study of Human Disease, Second Edition, provides needed information on model sharing, animal alternatives, animal ethics and access to databanks of models, bringing together common descriptions of models for busy researchers across biomedical and biological sciences.
Offering easily searchable advantages and disadvantages for each animal model and organized by disease topics, this resource aids researchers in finding the best animal model for research in human disease.
Key Features
- Organized by disease orientation for ease of searchability
- Provides information on locating resources, animal alternatives, and animal ethics
- Covers a broad range of animal models used in research for human disease
- Contributed by leading experts across the globe
- Expanded coverage of diabetes and neurological diseases
Readership
Biomedical and Basic Researchers
Table of Contents
1. Ethics and animal research: Foundations, basic principles, applications for animal models of human disease
2. Psychological enrichment of animals in research
3. Large Animal Models
4. Animal models of cataracts
5. Animal models for retinitis pigmentosa
6. Animal Models for Atherosclerosis and myocardial infarction
7. Animal Models for cardiovascular research
8. Animal models of cardiac disease
9. Animal models of metabolic syndrome
10. Animal Models of Diabetes
11. Animal models of obesity
12. Models for the manipulation of energy expenditure
13. Animal models for liver diseases
14. Animal Models of Skin Regeneration
15. Animal models of skin disorders
16. Models of Chronic Kidney Disease
17. Animal Models of Urinary Stone Disease
18. Animals models for for healing studies after partial nephrectomy
19. Animal models of IBD
20. Animal models of stroke
21. Zebrafish models of olfactory and neuromuscular dysfunction of degeneration
22. Animal models of drug abuse
23. Animal models of schizophrenia
24. Animal models for the exploration of Klinefelter's syndrome
25. The Use of Zebrafish in Medical Genomics
26. Transgenic pigs as models for translational biomedical research
27. Genetically modified animal models
28. Mouse model of human disease by forward and reverse genetics
29. Animal models of neonatal seizures
30. Animal Models for the Study of Infection-Associated Preterm Birth
31. Animal models for the study of neonatal disease
32. Animal models of fetal programming
33. Animal models of human viral diseases
34. CRISPR Models of Cancer
35. Animal models of breast cancer
36. Animal models of systemic sclerosis: past, present, and perspective
37. Animal models of multiple sclerosis
38. Animal Models of Mood Disorders
39. Pigs in Behaviour Models
40. Models of Alzheimer's disease
41. MPTP-induced animal models for Parkinson's disease
42. Animal Models of Neurodegenerative Disease
43. Animal models of mania
44. Animal Models of Stress Coping and Resilience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 28th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096994
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128094686
About the Editor
P. Michael Conn
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA
Reviews
"Overall, the text is very comprehensive and gives great insight into which animal models are best for a particular area of human disease research. …it is hoped that the text will be kept up to date for the benefit of us all." --IEEE Pulse