"Analog electronic designers will find this handbook an essential reference source. It contains a broad range of analog circuit design ideas and practical tips for ensuring proper circuit implementation, and more importantly, it provides the reader with the basis for good circuit and board design techniques." --IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, May/June 2014

"The writing is clear, and for such detailed technique descriptions, the language is delightfully readable…expect elegant design and timeless analogue wisdom on every page." --Electronics Weekly, May 2013

"Newnes Press, an imprint of Elsevier, announced the publication of Analog Circuit Design, Volume 2, Immersion in the Black Art of Analog Design. The book is a companion volume to Analog Circuit Design: A Tutorial Guide to Applications and Solutions." --EDA BLOG and EETimes