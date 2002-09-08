An Introduction to Differentiable Manifolds and Riemannian Geometry, Revised - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780121160517, 9780080574752

An Introduction to Differentiable Manifolds and Riemannian Geometry, Revised, Volume 120

2nd Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: William Boothby
Authors: William Boothby
eBook ISBN: 9780080574752
Paperback ISBN: 9780121160517
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th September 2002
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Introduction to Manifolds
Functions of Several Variables and Mappings
Differentiable Manifolds and Submanifolds
Vector Fields on a Manifold
Tensors and Tensor Fields on Manifolds
integration on Manifolds
Differentiation on Riemannian Manifolds
Curvature

Description

The second edition of An Introduction to Differentiable Manifolds and Riemannian Geometry, Revised has sold over 6,000 copies since publication in 1986 and this revision will make it even more useful. This is the only book available that is approachable by "beginners" in this subject. It has become an essential introduction to the subject for mathematics students, engineers, physicists, and economists who need to learn how to apply these vital methods. It is also the only book that thoroughly reviews certain areas of advanced calculus that are necessary to understand the subject.

Key Features

  • Line and surface integrals
  • Divergence and curl of vector fields

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in mathematics. Engineers in control theory, plus physicists and economists

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080574752
Paperback ISBN:
9780121160517

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

William Boothby Editor-in-Chief

William Boothby received his Ph.D. at the University of Michigan and was a professor of mathematics for over 40 years. In addition to teaching at Washington University, he taught courses in subjects related to this text at the University of Cordoba (Argentina), the University of Strasbourg (France), and the University of Perugia (Italy).

Washington University, Saint Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.

About the Authors

