An Introduction to Continuum Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123097507, 9780080918495

An Introduction to Continuum Mechanics, Volume 158

1st Edition

Authors: Morton Gurtin
eBook ISBN: 9780080918495
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123097507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1981
Page Count: 265
Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledgments. Tensor Algebra. Tensor Analysis. Kinematics. Mass. Momentum. Force. Constitutive Assumptions. Inviscid Fluids. Change in Observer. Invariance of Material Response. Newtonian Fluids. The Navier—Stokes Equations. Finite Elasticity. Linear Elasticity. Appendix. References. Hints for Selected Exercises. Index.

Description

This book presents an introduction to the classical theories of continuum mechanics; in particular, to the theories of ideal, compressible, and viscous fluids, and to the linear and nonlinear theories of elasticity. These theories are important, not only because they are applicable to a majority of the problems in continuum mechanics arising in practice, but because they form a solid base upon which one can readily construct more complex theories of material behavior. Further, although attention is limited to the classical theories, the treatment is modern with a major emphasis on foundations and structure

Readership

First year graduate students studying mathematics, engineering, or physics.

About the Authors

Morton Gurtin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie-Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

