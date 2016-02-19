An Introduction to Continuum Mechanics, Volume 158
1st Edition
Preface. Acknowledgments. Tensor Algebra. Tensor Analysis. Kinematics. Mass. Momentum. Force. Constitutive Assumptions. Inviscid Fluids. Change in Observer. Invariance of Material Response. Newtonian Fluids. The Navier—Stokes Equations. Finite Elasticity. Linear Elasticity. Appendix. References. Hints for Selected Exercises. Index.
This book presents an introduction to the classical theories of continuum mechanics; in particular, to the theories of ideal, compressible, and viscous fluids, and to the linear and nonlinear theories of elasticity. These theories are important, not only because they are applicable to a majority of the problems in continuum mechanics arising in practice, but because they form a solid base upon which one can readily construct more complex theories of material behavior. Further, although attention is limited to the classical theories, the treatment is modern with a major emphasis on foundations and structure
First year graduate students studying mathematics, engineering, or physics.
