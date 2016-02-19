Algebraic and Geometric Combinatorics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444863652, 9780080871769

Algebraic and Geometric Combinatorics, Volume 15

1st Edition

Editors: E. Mendelsohn
eBook ISBN: 9780080871769
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 375
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
375
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1982
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871769

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

E. Mendelsohn Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.