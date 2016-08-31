Agro-Industrial Wastes as Feedstock for Enzyme Production
1st Edition
Apply and Exploit the Emerging and Valuable Use Options of Waste Biomass
Description
Agro-industrial Wastes as Feedstock for Enzyme Production: Apply and Exploit the Emerging and Valuable Use Options of Waste Biomass explores the current state-of-the-art bioprocesses in enzyme production using agro-industrial wastes with respect to their generation, current methods of disposal, the problems faced in terms of waste and regulation, and potential value-added protocols for these wastes. It surveys areas ripe for further inquiry as well as future trends in the field. Under each section, the individual chapters present up-to-date and in-depth information on bioprospecting of agro-industrial wastes to obtain enzymes of economic importance.
This book covers research gaps, including valorization of fruit and vegetable by-product—a key contribution toward sustainability that makes the utmost use of agricultural produce while employing low-energy and cost-efficient bioprocesses. Written by experts in the field of enzyme technology, the book provides valuable information for academic researchers, graduate students, and industry scientists working in industrial-food microbiology, biotechnology, bioprocess technology, post-harvest technology, agriculture, waste management, and the food industry.
Key Features
- Addresses key opportunities and challenges in the emerging field of enzyme technology, with an emphasis on energy and bio-based industrial applications
- Explores the current state of the art bioprocesses in enzyme production using fruit and vegetable wastes with respect to their generation, current methods of disposal, and problems faced in terms of waste and regulation
- Presents in-depth information on bioprospecting of fruit and vegetable to obtain enzymes of economic importance
- Delves into environmental concerns and economic considerations related to fruit and vegetable processing by-products
Readership
Food science academic researchers, graduate and undergraduate students, R & D personnel and entrepreneurs
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Microbial Enzyme Factories: Current Trends in Production Processes and Commercial Aspects
- Introduction
- Microorganisms as a Potential Source for Hydrolases
- Agro-industrial Residues for Hydrolases Production
- Recovery and Purification of Hydrolases
- Enzyme Applications and Global Market
- Some Commercial Hydrolyses and Their Manufacture
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2. Fruit and Vegetable Processing Waste: Renewable Feed Stocks for Enzyme Production
- Introduction
- Characterization and Composition of Fruit and Vegetable Processing Waste
- Important Enzymes for Industrial Applications
- Enzyme Production Through Fermentation
- Potential of Fruits and Vegetable Solid Waste for the Production of Enzymes
- Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 3. Bioprocesses for Enzyme Production Using Agro-Industrial Wastes: Technical Challenges and Commercialization Potential
- Introduction
- Major Agro-Industrial Residues/Wastes
- Enzymes: The Biological Tools for Industrial Applications
- Bioprocesses for Enzyme Production Using Agro-Industrial Wastes
- Solid-State Fermentation (SSF)
- Commercialization Potential
- Effect of Fermentation Parameters
- Carbon and Nitrogen Source
- Aeration
- pH
- Temperature
- Inoculum Age and Size
- Substrate Pretreatment
- Technical Challenges and New Trends in Enzyme Production Using Agro-Residues
- Heat Dispersal
- Scale-Up
- Biomass Determination
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Industrial Enzymes: Recovery and Purification Challenges
- Major Industrial Enzymes
- Enzyme Purification: A Trial and Error Strategy
- Purification of Enzymes Largely Depends on Its Application
- Challenges in Enzyme Purification
- Monitoring the Progress of Enzyme Purification
- Important Steps in Enzyme Purification
- Determination of Enzyme Activity by Simple Methods
- Fractionation of Enzymes With Ammonium Sulfate and Other Solvents
- Enzyme Inactivation and Control
- Chromatographic Steps
- Ultrafiltration
- Automation of Protein Purification
- Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 5. Low-Cost Enzymes and Their Applications in Bioenergy Sector
- Lignocellulose Biomass and 2G Ethanol
- Enzymes in Biomass Hydrolysis
- Orange Bagasse as an Example of Agro-industrial Waste With High Reusable Value
- Native Microorganisms
- Final Remarks
- Chapter 6. Role of Enzymes in Environment Cleanup/Remediation
- Introduction
- Pollution of the Environment
- Methodologies to Cleanup Polluted Environments
- Enzymes Important to Pollutant Removal
- Enzymes as Indicators of Polluted/Restored Environments
- Advantages and Drawbacks of Enzymes as Environmental Actors
- Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 7. Enzymes: Applications in Pulp and Paper Industry
- Introduction
- Application of Xylanases for the Delignification of Pulp
- Mechanism of Delignification of Pulp with Xylanases
- Factors Affecting Xylanase Treatment Efficiency
- Commercial Availability of Xylanases
- Application of Laccases for the Delignification of Pulp
- Delignification of Pulp With Fungal Laccases
- Delignification of Pulp With Bacterial Laccases
- Factors Affecting the Laccase-based Biobleaching of Pulp
- Synergistic Effects of Enzymes Involved in Biobleaching of Pulp
- Role of Enzymes in Pitch Control
- De-inking of Old Newsprint by Enzyme Treatment
- Application of Laccase for Grafting of Pulp Fibers
- Decolorization and Detoxification Effect of Laccase on Wastewaters From Pulp and Paper Industry
- Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 8. Enzymes in Food Processing
- Introduction
- Enzymatic Applications in Food Processing
- Dairy Industry
- Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 9. Seafood Enzymes and Their Application in Food Processing
- Introduction
- Seafood Enzymes
- Applications of Enzymes
- Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 10. Enzymes for Nutritional Enrichment of Agro-Residues as Livestock Feed
- Introduction
- Feed Substrates for Animal Nutrition
- Forage, Silage, and Related Feed Substrates
- Fruit Wastes
- Enzymes Used in Animal Feed Supplementation
- Use of Exogenous Enzymes in Animal Nutrition
- Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Potential Applications of Enzymes in Brewery and Winery
- Introduction
- Enzymes in Brewing
- Enzymes in Winery
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 12. Recent Applications of Enzymes in Personal Care Products
- Introduction
- Application of Nanoparticles for Enzyme Immobilization
- Future Perspectives
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 13. Strategies to Enhance Enzyme Activity for Industrial Processes in Managing Agro-Industrial Waste
- Introduction
- Enzyme Immobilization
- Different Strategies for Enzyme Immobilization on Various Supports
- Nanomaterials as Dynamic Supports for Enzyme Immobilization
- Future Directions
- Chapter 14. Biotechnological Production of Enzymes Using Agro-Industrial Wastes: Economic Considerations, Commercialization Potential, and Future Prospects
- Introduction
- Factors Deciding the Economics of Enzyme Production
- Commercialization Potential of Enzymes
- Enzyme Technologies With Commercial Potential
- Future Perspectives
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 31st August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026120
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023921
About the Editor
Gurpreet Dhillon
Gurpreet Singh Dhillon earned his MS (Molecular Biology and Biochemistry) from Guru Nanak Dev University, India in 2005 and PhD. (Water Sciences) from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), Centre for Water, earth and Environment, University of Quebec, Canada in 2013. Currently, Dhillon is pursuing his Postdoctoral degree in Biorefining Conversions and Fermentation Laboratory, Department of Agricultural, Food and Nutritional Sciences (AFNS), University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada.
Dr. Dhillon is a strong advocate for taking an integrated multidisciplinary approach for developing novel, eco-friendly & industrial processes. His research work is typically based on the concept of biorefining and involves waste management through value addition approach. To date, his research activities have concentrated on biotransformation of biomass into multitude of products e.g. enzymes and their applications, biofuels, platform chemicals, biopolymers, bioactive compounds, nanoparticles and biological treatment of emerging contaminants. Dr. Dhillon received several international awards and scholarships. He is the recipient of prestigious: 1) Postdoctoral scholarship (Quebec-India, 2I) for foreign students (MELS) by Fonds de recherche du Quebec (FQRNT), Quebec, Canada (2013-14); 2) qualified for NSERC Visiting Fellowship for Canadian Government Laboratories (2014); 3) Merit Scholarship for doctoral studies by Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), Centre Eau, Terre & Environnement (ETE), University of Québec, Canada (2010-13); 4) Graduate teaching assistantship, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Miami University Oxford, Ohio, USA among others. Currently, he is serving as the Associate Editor of the International Journal of Life Sciences, Review editor of Frontiers in Bioenergy and Biofuel, a section of Frontiers in Energy Research and Editorial Board Member of various international journals. He has published more than 60 research articles including 2 edited books and research communications in international and national conferences and seminars.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alberta, Canada
Surinder Kaur
Dr. Surinder Kaur earned her MS (agriculture) from Department of Plant Protection, Allahabad Agricultural Institute and PhD. (Mycology and Plant Pathology) from Institute of Agricultural Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, India. Dr. Kaur possess more than 7 years experience with general research focus on pathogenesis caused by Macrophomina, hydrolytic enzymes, biopesticides and biopolymers. She is the recipient of prestigious Canadian Commonwealth Scholarship during her PhD. and worked under student exchange program at Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), Centre for Water, earth and Environment, University of Quebec, Canada. Besides, she is also the recipient of various other awards and scholarships during her research career. Currently, she is serving as an associate Editor and editorial cum advisory board member for various international journals. Dr. Kaur has several publications in high impact international journals. Besides, she also contributed in edited book entitled Nutraceuticals and functional foods: natural remedy by Nova science publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Banaras Hindu University