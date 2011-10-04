Aerodynamic Measurements
1st Edition
From Physical Principles to Turnkey Instrumentation
Description
Aerodynamic measurements presents a comprehensive review of the theoretical bases on which experimental techniques used in aerodynamics are based. Limitations of each method in terms of accuracy, response time and complexity are addressed. This book serves as a guide to choosing the most pertinent technique for each type of flow field including: 1D, 2D, 3D, steady or unsteady, subsonic, supersonic or hypersonic.
Key Features
- No book currently presents as many techniques as are presented in this volume. They are usually available in only a short course or in proprietary booklets
- Offers a critical review of the various methods of aerodynamic measurement and helps guide the reader to choose the most appropriate in each case
- Describes the evolution of specific techniques from old-fashioned mechanical processes to modern computerized versions aiding students and practitioners to understand results of their findings
Readership
Aerodynamic engineers
Table of Contents
List of figures
List of tables
Preface
Acknowledgements
About the author
Chapter 1: Pressure sensors
Abstract:
1.1 Fundamental features
1.2 Hydrostatic manometers
1.3 Mechanical manometers
1.4 Pressure transducers
1.5 Pressure-sensitive paints
Chapter 2: Velocity and mass flow by pressure measurements
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Measurement of flow speed by pressures
2.3 Pitot tube
2.4 Prandtl tube
2.5 Pitot-static tube
2.6 Flow direction measurements
2.7 Mass flow measurements
Chapter 3: Hot wire anemometer
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Materials for probes
3.3 Probes
3.4 Operating principle
3.5 Constant current anemometer (CCA)
3.6 Constant temperature anemometer (CTA)
3.7 Comparison of CCA and CTA
3.8 Operating temperature of the wire
3.9 Compensation of the stream temperature
3.10 The linearizer
3.11 Measurements of absolute value and direction of average velocity
3.12 Measurements in turbulent flows
Chapter 4: Laser anemometry
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The gas laser
4.3 Laser-Doppler anemometer (LDA)
4.4 Laser two focus anemometer (L2F)
4.5 Particle image velocimetry (PIV)
Chapter 5: Temperature measurements
Abstract:
5.1 Sensors
5.2 Detection of transition
5.3 Measurement of stagnation temperature
Chapter 6: Flow visualization
Abstract:
6.1 Objectives of the visualization
6.2 Visualization techniques
6.3 Principles of operation of optical methods
6.4 Deflection of a light beam in the presence of a constant gradient of refractive index
6.5 Shadowgraph
6.6 The Schlieren method
6.7 Interferometry
6.8 Quantitative analysis of Schlieren images and interferograms
Chapter 7: Measurements of aerodynamic forces
Abstract:
7.1 Types of supports for models in wind tunnels
7.2 Calculating the aerodynamic forces from pressure measurements
7.3 Measuring the aerodynamic forces with balances
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 4th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093868
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845699925
About the Author
G P Russo
Giuseppe Russo is a recently retired Aerospace Engineer. Since 1984 he has been Associate Professor of Experimental Aerodynamics at the Università degli Studi di Napoli “Federico II”, Dipartimento di Ingegneria Aerospaziale (DIAS). Prior to that, the author was Assistant Professor of Gas dynamics from 1967 to 1983 at the same university. Russo has been the author of more than 60 scientific articles, a consultant of Centro Italiano di Ricerca Aerospaziale (CIRA) and of Agenzia Spaziale Italiana (ASI). He was Member of the Fluid Dynamic Panel of AGARD/NATO from 1992 to 1997.
Affiliations and Expertise
Italy