Aerodynamic Measurements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845699925, 9780857093868

Aerodynamic Measurements

1st Edition

From Physical Principles to Turnkey Instrumentation

Authors: G P Russo
eBook ISBN: 9780857093868
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845699925
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 4th October 2011
Page Count: 282
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
230.00
195.50
175.00
148.75
225.44
191.62
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
135.00
114.75
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Aerodynamic measurements presents a comprehensive review of the theoretical bases on which experimental techniques used in aerodynamics are based. Limitations of each method in terms of accuracy, response time and complexity are addressed. This book serves as a guide to choosing the most pertinent technique for each type of flow field including: 1D, 2D, 3D, steady or unsteady, subsonic, supersonic or hypersonic.

Key Features

  • No book currently presents as many techniques as are presented in this volume. They are usually available in only a short course or in proprietary booklets
  • Offers a critical review of the various methods of aerodynamic measurement and helps guide the reader to choose the most appropriate in each case
  • Describes the evolution of specific techniques from old-fashioned mechanical processes to modern computerized versions aiding students and practitioners to understand results of their findings

Readership

Aerodynamic engineers

Table of Contents

List of figures

List of tables

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the author

Chapter 1: Pressure sensors

Abstract:

1.1 Fundamental features

1.2 Hydrostatic manometers

1.3 Mechanical manometers

1.4 Pressure transducers

1.5 Pressure-sensitive paints

Chapter 2: Velocity and mass flow by pressure measurements

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Measurement of flow speed by pressures

2.3 Pitot tube

2.4 Prandtl tube

2.5 Pitot-static tube

2.6 Flow direction measurements

2.7 Mass flow measurements

Chapter 3: Hot wire anemometer

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Materials for probes

3.3 Probes

3.4 Operating principle

3.5 Constant current anemometer (CCA)

3.6 Constant temperature anemometer (CTA)

3.7 Comparison of CCA and CTA

3.8 Operating temperature of the wire

3.9 Compensation of the stream temperature

3.10 The linearizer

3.11 Measurements of absolute value and direction of average velocity

3.12 Measurements in turbulent flows

Chapter 4: Laser anemometry

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The gas laser

4.3 Laser-Doppler anemometer (LDA)

4.4 Laser two focus anemometer (L2F)

4.5 Particle image velocimetry (PIV)

Chapter 5: Temperature measurements

Abstract:

5.1 Sensors

5.2 Detection of transition

5.3 Measurement of stagnation temperature

Chapter 6: Flow visualization

Abstract:

6.1 Objectives of the visualization

6.2 Visualization techniques

6.3 Principles of operation of optical methods

6.4 Deflection of a light beam in the presence of a constant gradient of refractive index

6.5 Shadowgraph

6.6 The Schlieren method

6.7 Interferometry

6.8 Quantitative analysis of Schlieren images and interferograms

Chapter 7: Measurements of aerodynamic forces

Abstract:

7.1 Types of supports for models in wind tunnels

7.2 Calculating the aerodynamic forces from pressure measurements

7.3 Measuring the aerodynamic forces with balances

Index

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093868
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845699925

About the Author

G P Russo

Giuseppe Russo is a recently retired Aerospace Engineer. Since 1984 he has been Associate Professor of Experimental Aerodynamics at the Università degli Studi di Napoli “Federico II”, Dipartimento di Ingegneria Aerospaziale (DIAS). Prior to that, the author was Assistant Professor of Gas dynamics from 1967 to 1983 at the same university. Russo has been the author of more than 60 scientific articles, a consultant of Centro Italiano di Ricerca Aerospaziale (CIRA) and of Agenzia Spaziale Italiana (ASI). He was Member of the Fluid Dynamic Panel of AGARD/NATO from 1992 to 1997.

Affiliations and Expertise

Italy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.