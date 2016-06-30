Advances in Industrial and Labor Relations
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Industrial and Labor Relations, Volume 6 presents papers that tackle concerns in industrial and labor relations. The book is comprised of eight chapters; each chapter reviews a study that discusses issues in industrial and labor relations. The first two chapters discuss the development of models of industrial and labor relations that are not bound by characteristics, processes, and practices. Chapter 3 compares the innovations in work organization, compensation, and employee participation in decision-making. Chapter 4 examines the cause and effects of technological change at the workplace level of analysis. Chapter 5 discusses the effects of seniority-based layoffs on survivors. Chapters 6 and 7 cover the lump-sum payment system. Chapter 8 talks about the publishing performance of industrial relations academics. The text will be of interest to readers who are concerned with the development of industrial and labor relations.
Table of Contents
Series Editors' Introduction
Beyond Empiricism: towards a Reconstruction of IR Theory and Research
The System Perspective in Labor Relations: Toward a New Model
Productivity-Enhancing Innovations in Work Organization, Compensation, and Employee Participation in the Union versus the Nonunion Sectors
Industrial Relations and Technological Change in the Workplace: Lessons from a 911 Emergency Communications Field Study
A Multimethod Analysis of Survivors' Reactions to Seniority-Based Layoffs
An Exploratory Study of Employee Perceptions of Lump-Sum Payments
Lump-Sum Bonuses in Union Contracts
The Publishing Performance of Industrial Relations Academics
- 256
- English
- © JAI Press 1994
- 30th June 2016
- JAI Press
- 9781483102139
David Lewin
University of California, USA