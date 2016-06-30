Advances in Industrial and Labor Relations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483102139

Advances in Industrial and Labor Relations

1st Edition

Editors: David Lewin Donna Sockell
eBook ISBN: 9781483102139
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 30th June 2016
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Industrial and Labor Relations, Volume 6 presents papers that tackle concerns in industrial and labor relations. The book is comprised of eight chapters; each chapter reviews a study that discusses issues in industrial and labor relations. The first two chapters discuss the development of models of industrial and labor relations that are not bound by characteristics, processes, and practices. Chapter 3 compares the innovations in work organization, compensation, and employee participation in decision-making. Chapter 4 examines the cause and effects of technological change at the workplace level of analysis. Chapter 5 discusses the effects of seniority-based layoffs on survivors. Chapters 6 and 7 cover the lump-sum payment system. Chapter 8 talks about the publishing performance of industrial relations academics. The text will be of interest to readers who are concerned with the development of industrial and labor relations.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Editorial Board and Submissions Information

Series Editors' Introduction

Beyond Empiricism: towards a Reconstruction of IR Theory and Research

The System Perspective in Labor Relations: Toward a New Model

Productivity-Enhancing Innovations in Work Organization, Compensation, and Employee Participation in the Union versus the Nonunion Sectors

Industrial Relations and Technological Change in the Workplace: Lessons from a 911 Emergency Communications Field Study

A Multimethod Analysis of Survivors' Reactions to Seniority-Based Layoffs

An Exploratory Study of Employee Perceptions of Lump-Sum Payments

Lump-Sum Bonuses in Union Contracts

The Publishing Performance of Industrial Relations Academics

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483102139

About the Editor

David Lewin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, USA

Donna Sockell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.