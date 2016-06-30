Advances in Industrial and Labor Relations, Volume 6 presents papers that tackle concerns in industrial and labor relations. The book is comprised of eight chapters; each chapter reviews a study that discusses issues in industrial and labor relations. The first two chapters discuss the development of models of industrial and labor relations that are not bound by characteristics, processes, and practices. Chapter 3 compares the innovations in work organization, compensation, and employee participation in decision-making. Chapter 4 examines the cause and effects of technological change at the workplace level of analysis. Chapter 5 discusses the effects of seniority-based layoffs on survivors. Chapters 6 and 7 cover the lump-sum payment system. Chapter 8 talks about the publishing performance of industrial relations academics. The text will be of interest to readers who are concerned with the development of industrial and labor relations.