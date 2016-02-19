Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120206353, 9780080576220

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 35

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Alan Katritzky
eBook ISBN: 9780080576220
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 1984
Page Count: 455
Details

No. of pages:
455
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080576220

About the Serial Editors

Alan Katritzky

Alan Katritzky Serial Editor

Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

