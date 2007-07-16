Advances in Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123738998, 9780080545875

Advances in Chemical Engineering, Volume 32

1st Edition

Editors: Guy B. Marin
eBook ISBN: 9780080545875
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738998
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th July 2007
Page Count: 338
Table of Contents

  • Chapter 1 William H. Green, Jr. "Predictive Kinetics: A New Approach for the 21st Century"
  • Chapter 2 Mario Dente, Giulia Bozzano, Tiziano Faravelli, Alessandro Marongiu, Sauro Pierucci and Eliseo Ranzi "Kinetic modeling of pyrolysis processes in gas and condensed phase"
  • Chapter 3 Mikhail Sinev, Vladimir Arutyunov, Andrey Romanets "Kinetic Models of C1-C4 ALKAnE Oxidation as Applied to Processing of Hydrocarbon Gases: Principles, Approaches and Developments"
  • Chapter 4 Pierre Galtier "KINETIC METHODS in PETROLEUM PROCESS ENGINEERING"

Description

Understanding and modeling the kinetics of chemical reactions is crucial to any research and development effort aimed at process optimization and innovation. This volume of Advances in Chemical Engineering provides four complementary points of view. It reflects state-of-the-art developments as well as views on the way to proceed by reporting on the efforts of a representative, sample of research and development groups.

A first contribution by W.H. Green Jr. sets the scene. The author advocates a paradigm shift in chemical kinetics from "postdictive" to predictive models.

The contribution from the Politecnico di Milano reports on the tremendous experience accumulated over the years in the field of steam cracking, one of the largest scale production processes of the petrochemical industry. The Russian school of chemical kinetics is represented by a chapter on oxidation of alkanes, this contribution addresses more "philosophical" issues. The last chapter gives an indication of the state-of-the-art in an industrial environment.

Key Features

  • Provides original reviews
  • Presents leading chemical engineers as authors
  • Reviews state-of-the-art developments

Readership

Chemical engineers, materials scientists, bioengineers, biologists and biomedical scientists

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080545875
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123738998

About the Editors

Guy B. Marin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ghent University, Belgium

