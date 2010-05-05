Advances in Cancer Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747716, 9780080912240

Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 106

1st Edition

Editors: George Vande Woude George Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780080912240
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747716
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th May 2010
Page Count: 195
Table of Contents

Chapter 1

Insights into the Evolution of Lymphomas Induced by Epstein-Barr Virus

David Vereide and Bill Sugden

Chapter 2

Update on Human Polyomaviruses and Cancer

Ole Gjoerup and Yuan Chang

Chapter 3

The Tyrosine Phosphatase Shp2 in Development and Cancer

Katja S. Grossmann, Marta Rosário, Carmen Birchmeier, and Walter Birchmeier

Chapter 4

CXC Chemokines in Cancer Angiogenesis and Metastases

Ellen C. Keeley, Borna Mehrad, and Robert M. Strieter

Chapter 5

Genetically Engineered Mouse Models in Cancer Research

Jessica C. Walrath, Jessica J. Hawes, Terry Van Dyke, and Karlyne M. Reilly

Description

Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics, including liposome-based chemotherapy and immunotherapy, human polyomaviruses, the role of micro RNAs in CLL, and cancer and cholesterol.

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
195
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080912240
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747716

Reviews

Praise for the Serial:
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences."-- American Scientist

"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced."-- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry

"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology."-- Doody's Publishing Reviews

About the Editors

George Vande Woude Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland

George Klein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden

