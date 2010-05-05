Advances in Cancer Research, Volume 106
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Insights into the Evolution of Lymphomas Induced by Epstein-Barr Virus
David Vereide and Bill Sugden
Chapter 2
Update on Human Polyomaviruses and Cancer
Ole Gjoerup and Yuan Chang
Chapter 3
The Tyrosine Phosphatase Shp2 in Development and Cancer
Katja S. Grossmann, Marta Rosário, Carmen Birchmeier, and Walter Birchmeier
Chapter 4
CXC Chemokines in Cancer Angiogenesis and Metastases
Ellen C. Keeley, Borna Mehrad, and Robert M. Strieter
Chapter 5
Genetically Engineered Mouse Models in Cancer Research
Jessica C. Walrath, Jessica J. Hawes, Terry Van Dyke, and Karlyne M. Reilly
Description
Advances in Cancer Research provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics, including liposome-based chemotherapy and immunotherapy, human polyomaviruses, the role of micro RNAs in CLL, and cancer and cholesterol.
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology.
Reviews
Praise for the Serial:
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences."-- American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews...expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced."-- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology."-- Doody's Publishing Reviews
About the Editors
George Vande Woude Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Van Andel Research Institute, Grand Rapids, MI, USA NCI-Frederick Cancer Research Facility Frederick, Maryland ABL-Basic Research Program, NCI-Frederick Cancer Research and Development Center, Frederick, Maryland
George Klein Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Insitutet, Stockholm, Sweden