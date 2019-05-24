Advanced Dental Biomaterials
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Dental Biomaterials is an invaluable reference for researchers and clinicians within the biomedical industry and academia. The book can be used by both an experienced researcher/clinician learning about other biomaterials or applications that may be applicable to their current research or as a guide for a new entrant into the field who needs to gain an understanding of the primary challenges, opportunities, most relevant biomaterials, and key applications in dentistry.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of the materials science, engineering principles and recent advances in dental biomaterials
- Reviews the fundamentals of dental biomaterials and examines advanced materials’ applications for tissues regeneration and clinical dentistry
- Written by an international collaborative team of materials scientists, biomedical engineers, oral biologists and dental clinicians in order to provide a balanced perspective on the field
Readership
Materials scientists, dental practitioners, dental students, dental specialist trainees
Table of Contents
Part 1: Fundamentals of Dental Biomaterials
Introduction to Dental Biomaterials and their Advances
Dental Biomaterials Properties and Characterization Techniques
Part 2: Restorative Materials
Glass Ionomers Cements (GIC) Chemistry
Enamel Etching and Bonding Agents
Resin-based Dental Composites for Tooth Filling
Dental Amalgams
Part 3: Endodontic Materials
Obturation materials
Irrigators and intra-canal medicaments
Endodontic sealers
Part 4: Prosthodontic Materials
Impression Materials for Dental Prosthesis
Ceramic Materials in Dentistry
Acrylic Resin-based Materials in Dentistry
Fibre-Reinforced Composites in Dentistry
Zirconium in Dentistry
Part 5: Dental Laboratory Materials
Dental gypsum and investments (Composition, Types, Manufacturing, Applications)
Part 6: Orthodontic Materials
Orthodontic Wires
Orthodontic Brackets
Elastomeric Ligatures and Chains
Part 7: Regenerative Dentistry Materials and Advanced Technologies
Biomaterials for Craniofacial Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Dentistry
Dental Bone Cements and Bone Substitutes
Calcium as a Dental Regenerative Material
Bioactive Glasses (Structure and Application)
Graphene to improve the physicomechanical properties and bioactivity of cements and metal implants
Biomaterials for Maxillofacial Prosthetic Rehabilitation/Reconstruction
Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials in Dentistry
Nano Glass Ionomer Cement: Modification for the Bone Regeneration/Dental Applications
Digital Dentistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 758
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 24th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081024775
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024768
About the Editor
Zohaib Khurshid
Zohaib Khurshid is graduated with B.D.S from the University of Karachi, Pakistan and MRes in Biomaterials from the University of Birmingham, UK. Currently, he is a lecturer and researcher in the Prosthodontics and Dental Implantology Department, College of Dentistry, King Faisal University, Saudi Arabia. Up to date, he published 50 plus scientific papers in high impact factor journals, and he edited 3 dental books with the Asian publisher. His research interests cover natural materials incorporation in dental biomaterials, oral antimicrobial peptides, dental implant materials, salivary proteins and peptides, salivary diagnostics and regenerative dental materials. He is a reviewer and an editorial member of for highly indexed dental journals. He is also a member of the Faculty of General Dental Practice (UK) and a fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy (PFA).
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Course Coordinator in Prosthodontics and Dental Implantology, Department School of Dentistry, King Faisal University, Saudi Arabia
Shariq Najeeb
Shariq Najeeb is a dentist, academician, author and a researcher. He completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery from the University of Karachi in 2010. He acquired his Master of Dental Materials at the School of Clinical Dentistry, University of Sheffield. Soon after his Masters, he served as the course director and lecturer for Dental Materials Science at Al-Farabi Dental Colleges, Saudi Arabia. His research project in Sheffield focused on the production of a novel, inexpensive tissue regenerative material. The results from that project were published in the Dental Materials journal. Overall, he has contributed to the publication of more than 30 peer-reviewed publications. Furthermore, he has served as a reviewer in numerous reputable journals, including the Journal of Clinical Periodontology and Dental Traumatology. He currently resides in Calgary, Alberta
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Restorative Dental Sciences, Al-Farabi Colleges, Saudi Arabia
Muhammad Sohail Zafar
Muhammad Sohail Zafar is Associate Professor of Dental Biomaterials in the Department of Restorative Dentistry at Taibah University, Al Madina Al Munawara, Saudi Arabia. Dr Zafar completed his PhD at Nottingham Trent University (2011) after obtaining a master’s degree in Dental Materials from the Queen Mary University of London, UK (Distinction level research project; 2007). During PhD, he has completed an NIH funded research project on natural silk for biomedical applications. He is a research-led academician having considerable experience in teaching, research and clinics management and the successful implementation of operating procedures in academic and clinical activities. Dr Zafar has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. With a google scholar h-index of 20, he is an editorial board member for journals “Fluoride” (Official publication of fluoride (International Society for Fluoride Research, New Zealand) and the European Dental Journal. Currently, his research interests include dental implant materials, natural polymers for biomedical application, electrospinning, nanomaterials and tissue engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Dental Biomaterials, Department of Restorative Dentistry, College of Dentistry, Taibah University, Al Madina Al Munawara, Saudi Arabia Visiting Professor, RIPHAH International University, Islamabad, Pakistan
Farshid Sefat
Farshid Sefat is a Programme Leader/Assistant Professor in Tissue Engineering at the University of Bradford (UK) and Polymer Interdisciplinary Research Centre (Polymer IRC, UK). Previously he was Head of Biomedical Engineering Department at King Faisal University (Saudi Arabia) and Visiting Professor at Stevens Institute of Technology (New Jersey, USA). He completed his post-doctorate research assistant at the University of Sheffield (UK) in the area of corneal tissue engineering. He received his PhD (2011) and BEng. (2005) degrees in Biomedical Engineering both from the University of Bradford (UK). He also obtained his MSc. (2006) in Biomedical Engineering (Cell and Tissue Engineering) from Keele University, (UK). His research is based on developing biomaterials to control cellular behaviour with particular emphasis in developing engineered materials for tissue engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Programme Leader/Assistant Professor in Tissue Engineering at the University of Bradford (UK) and Polymer Interdisciplinary Research Centre (Polymer IRC, UK).