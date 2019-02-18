Additive Manufacturing for the Aerospace Industry
1st Edition
Description
Additive Manufacturing for the Aerospace Industry explores the design, processing, metallurgy and applications of additive manufacturing (AM) within the aerospace industry. The book's editors have assembled an international team of experts who discuss recent developments and the future prospects of additive manufacturing. The work includes a review of the advantages of AM over conventionally subtractive fabrication, including cost considerations. Microstructures and mechanical properties are also presented, along with examples of components fabricated by AM. Readers will find information on a broad range of materials and processes used in additive manufacturing.
It is ideal reading for those in academia, government labs, component fabricators, and research institutes, but will also appeal to all sectors of the aerospace industry.
Key Features
- Provides information on a broad range of materials and processes used in additive manufacturing
- Presents recent developments in the design and applications of additive manufacturing specific to the aerospace industry
- Covers a wide array of materials for use in the additive manufacturing of aerospace parts
- Discusses current standards in the area of aerospace AM parts
Readership
Researchers from universities, institutes, and companies in the fields of materials and manufacturing involved in aerospace, as engineers in the aerospace industry; undergraduate and higher degree research students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Aerospace Materials Requirements and the Role of Additive Manufacturing
Francis Herbert Froes and Rod Boyer
2. Review of Additive Manufacturing Technologies and Applications in the Aerospace Industry
Andres Tovar, Joel C. Najmon and Sajjad Raeisi
3. Qualification of Metal Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Applications
Mohsen Seifi
4. High Quality Additive Manufactured Parts via Wire Feed/Plasma Arc Technology for Aerospace
Pedrum Sodouri
5. Design for Metal Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Applications
Manish Kamal
6. Structure formation in A.M. processes of Titanium and Ni-base alloys
Igor Stepanovich Polkin
7. Measurement of Powder Characteristics and Quality for Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Alloys
Chris Schade
8. The influence of processing and heat treatment parameters on selective laser melted aluminium alloy A357
Jeremy Heng Rao
9. Novel process monitoring techniques and materials in Additive Manufacturing
Ankit Saharan and Kevin Minet
10. Fusion and/or Solid State Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Applications
James C. Withers
11. Wire Feed Technology for Additive Manufacturing of Ti- 6Al-4V
Arash Ghabchi
12. Profile Electron Beam 3-D Printing
Orest Ivasishin and Dmytro Kovalchuk
13. Additive Manufacturing of Titanium Aluminides
Wei Chen
14. Aerospace applications of the SLM process of functional and functional graded metal-matrix composites based on titanium or Ni-Cr
Igor V. Shishkovsky
15. Surface Roughness and Fatigue Properties of Selective Laser Melted Ti-6Al-4V Alloy as a Function of Processing Conditions
Zhuoer Chen
16. AM Al alloys
Paul Rometsch
17. Additive Manufacturing for the Aerospace Industry
Lawrence Gasman
18. Surface Texture Characterization and Optimization for AM Produced Components forAerospace Applications
Agustin Diaz
19. Applying ICME and Computional Tools to Predict the Performance of AM Aerospace Components
Peter C. Collins
20. NDE of AM Metal Parts, in-situ and Post Deposition
Leonard J. Bond and Lucas Koester
21. Combining Additive Manufacturing with Conventional Casting and Reduced Density Materials to Greatly Reduce the Weight of Airplane Components such as Passenger Seat Frames
Francis Herbert Froes
22. Stabilization of thickness in direct deposition of a layer by production for aerospace applications
Mikhael Lev Kheifetz
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140635
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140628
About the Editor
Francis Froes
Dr. Froes has been involved in the Titanium field with an emphasis on Powder Metallurgy (P/M) for more than 40 years. He was employed by a primary Titanium producer—Crucible Steel Company—where he was leader of the Titanium group. He was the program manager on a multi-million dollar US Air Force (USAF) contract on Titanium P/M. He then spent time at the USAF Materials Lab where he was supervisor of the Light Metals group (which included Titanium). This was followed by 17 years at the University of Idaho where he was a Director and Department Head of the Materials Science and Engineering Department. He has over 800 publications, in excess of 60 patents, and has edited almost 30 books—the majority on various aspects of Titanium again with an emphasis on P/M. He gave the key-note presentation at the first TDA (ITA) Conference. In recent years he has co-sponsored four TMS Symposia on Cost Effective Titanium featuring numerous papers on P/M. He is a Fellow of ASM, is a member of the Russian Academy of Science, and was awarded the Service to Powder Metallurgy by the Metal Powder Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials Science and Engineering Department and Institute for Materials and Advanced Processes, University of Idaho, Moscow, ID, USA
Rodney Boyer
Rod Boyer was employed at The Boeing Company from 1965 through 2011, and is now a consultant. He has specialized in titanium for over 40 years. Mr. Boyer, a Fellow of ASM and Boeing Technical Fellow, received the Russ Ogden Award from ASTM for outstanding achievements in the areas of reactive and refractory metals and the ASM William Hunt Wiseman Award for outstanding achievements in the development and implementation of titanium alloys and processes for aircraft use. During his tenure at Boeing, Mr. Boyer was a titanium specialist involved in basic research, development and applications of titanium alloys for airframes. He has done research on all product forms used on aircraft, and studied almost all of the processes involved in the fabrication of titanium components, from mill processing to machining and chemical processing. He had a strong focus on powder metallurgy during his last three years at Boeing. He has co-edited 6 books, the most notable being the Titanium Alloys Materials Properties Handbook published by ASM. He has over 250 technical presentations and publications, including 35 invited presentations at the regional, national and international levels, with 7 plenary/keynote presentations at the national level and 11 at international symposia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, RBTi Consulting