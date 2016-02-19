Active Control of Sound
1st Edition
Description
Recent technological advances in the development of fast digital signal processors have made the active control of sound a practical proposition. This book brings together results from research in the two disciplinesof acoustics and signal processing and presents the fundamentals of noise control in a unified manner. Practical applications are presented wherever possible although the emphasis is on the algorithmic principles which form the foundation of practical systems.
The volume is written in textbook style and aimed at both undergraduate and postgraduate students of acoustics and signal processing, professional acoustical and electrical engineers, and researchers in the field of active control.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamental principles governing both the physical properties of sound fields and modern digital techniques for processing acoustic signals
- Describes the physical mechanisms and energy interchanges involved in active control of sound for one- and three-dimensional problems
- Presents the principles and practicalities of the design of single- and multi-channel controllers for both random and deterministic sound fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 8th November 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125154253
About the Author
P A Nelson
Reviews
"This book is essential reading for those participating in the technology of antisound" --Physics Today