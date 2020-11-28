COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Physiology and Injury Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702074899, 9780702074868

A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Physiology and Injury Management

1st Edition

an interdisciplinary approach

Editors: Stuart Porter Johnny Wilson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702074899
eBook ISBN: 9780702074868
eBook ISBN: 9780702074875
eBook ISBN: 9780702074882
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2020
Page Count: 480
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Divided into two parts, physiology and sports injury management, this is an innovative clinical- and evidence-based guide, which engages with the latest developments in athletic performance both long and short term. It also considers lower level exercise combined with the pertinent physiological processes. It focuses on the rationale behind diagnostic work up, treatment bias and rehabilitation philosophy, challenging convention within the literature to what really makes sense when applied to sports settings. Drawing upon experts in the field from across the world and various sports settings, it implements critical appraisal throughout with an emphasis on providing practical solutions within sports medicine pedagogy.

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th November 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702074899
eBook ISBN:
9780702074868
eBook ISBN:
9780702074875
eBook ISBN:
9780702074882

About the Editor

Stuart Porter

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, University of Salford; Visiting Lecturer, Cambridge University; External Examiner, University of Liverpool, UK

Johnny Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Sport Science & Medicine, Notts County Football Club, Meadow Lane, Nottingham, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.