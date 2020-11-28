A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Physiology and Injury Management
1st Edition
an interdisciplinary approach
Divided into two parts, physiology and sports injury management, this is an innovative clinical- and evidence-based guide, which engages with the latest developments in athletic performance both long and short term. It also considers lower level exercise combined with the pertinent physiological processes. It focuses on the rationale behind diagnostic work up, treatment bias and rehabilitation philosophy, challenging convention within the literature to what really makes sense when applied to sports settings. Drawing upon experts in the field from across the world and various sports settings, it implements critical appraisal throughout with an emphasis on providing practical solutions within sports medicine pedagogy.
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702074899
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074868
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074875
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074882
About the Editor
Stuart Porter
Lecturer, University of Salford; Visiting Lecturer, Cambridge University; External Examiner, University of Liverpool, UK
Johnny Wilson
Head of Sport Science & Medicine, Notts County Football Club, Meadow Lane, Nottingham, UK
