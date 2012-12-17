Women and Health
2nd Edition
Description
Women and Health is a comprehensive reference that addresses health issues affecting women of all ages — from adolescence through maturity. It goes far beyond other books on this topic, which concentrate only on reproductive health, and has a truly international perspective. It covers key issues ranging from osteoporosis to breast cancer and other cancers, domestic violence, sexually transmitted diseases, occupational hazards, eating disorders, heart disease and other chronic illnesses, substance abuse, and societal and behavioral influences on health.
In this second edition of Women and Health, chapters thoughtfully explore the current state of women’s health and health care, including the influences of sex and gender on the occurrence of a wide variety of diseases and conditions. All chapters have been extensively updated and emphasize the epidemiology of the condition — the etiology, occurrence, primary and secondary prevention (screening), risk factors, surveillance, changing trends over time, and critical analysis of the diagnostic and treatment options and controversies. Treatment sections in each chapter have been expanded to create a stronger dialogue between epidemiologists and women's health practitioners.
Key Features
- Saves researchers and clinicians time in quickly accessing the very latest details on a broad range of women’s health issues, as opposed to searching through thousands of journal articles
- Provides a common language for epidemiologists, public health practitioners, and women’s health specialists to discuss the behavioral, cultural, and biological determinants of women’s health
- Researchers and medical specialists will learn how the gender-specific risks and features of one organ system’s diseases affect the health of other organ systems
- For example: Hormone replacement therapy used to treat imbalance within the endocrine system is also being used to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease; Drugs developed for type 2 diabetes are now being used in chemoprevention
- Orients the non-gerontologist about the importance of considering the entire life cycle of women within research designs and treatment plans
- Professors teaching courses in women’s health will use slides and additional materials to structure lectures/courses; students will use slides as a unique resource to study for exams
Readership
Professionals and graduate students in epidemiology and public health; fellows, internists, physicians in public health, general practice, family medicine, gerontology, and those specializing in women's health.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
List of Contributors
Introduction
20th Century Achievements
21st Century Challenges
In Closing
Part I: Women, Health, and Medicine
Section 1: Introduction to Women’s Health
Chapter 1. Women’s Health in the 21st Century
Why Women’s Health?
The Second Edition
An Overview of the Health of Women
Future Directions in the Study of Women’s Health
References
Chapter 2. The Mutability of Women’s Health with Age: The Sometimes Rapid, and Often Enduring, Health Consequences of Injustice
Sex, Gender and Survival
Age, Health and Weathering
Stress Physiology and Aging
Global Application of Weathering
References
Chapter 3. Current Approaches to Women’s Health Care
Women’s Health through a Health Services Lens
Changes in the Paradigm of Women’s Health
Women’s Interactions with the Health Care System
New Models for Women’s Health Services and Research
Future Considerations and Challenges
Women Become Active Stakeholders in their Care
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 4. The Impact of Health Coverage on Women’s Access to Care in the US
Introduction
Health Coverage for Women Today
Insurance Regulations Affecting Services of Importance to Women
How Coverage Affects Use of Health Care Services
Costs and Other Barriers to Care
Coverage Concerns for Older Women
Health Reform and Women’s Coverage
Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. Complementary, Alternative, and Integrative Medicine and Women’s Health
Introduction/Background
CAM Modalities in Women
Clinical Conditions Difficult to Manage Solely with Conventional Medicine
Epidemiologic Issues, Including Research Methodology and Public Health Impact
Summary and Conclusions/Future Directions
References
Chapter 6. Research on the Health of Sexual Minority Women
Importance of Studying the Health of Sexual Minority Women
Who are Sexual Minority Women?
History of Research on the Health of Sexual Minority Women
Specific Health Concerns for Sexual Minority Women
Barriers and Facilitators to Health Care Access
Future of Research on Sexual Minority Health
References
Section 2: Research Methods in Women’s Health
Chapter 7. Understanding Research Designs
Introduction
Terminology
The Randomized Trial Design
The Cohort Design
The Case-Control Design
The Cross-Sectional Design
Case Reports and Case Series
The Ecological Design
Sources of Error in Epidemiologic Studies
Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Progress in Women’s Health Research
Introduction
Gender Disparity in Health Research
Intervention Studies
Observational Studies
Remedying the Disparity: Advocacy, Seminal Studies, NIH Response
Women’s Health Movement
Seminal Studies Restricted to Women
Office of Research on Women’s Health
Inclusion of Women in Clinical Trials
Increase in Number of Women Researchers
Lessons Learned and Future Challenges
Research Agenda
Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Life Course Approach to Research in Women’s Health
Introduction
Life Course Epidemiology
Life Course Theory and Models
Life Course Influences on Health
Life Course Reproductive Characteristics and Health
Life Course Methodology and Study Design
Prevention and Policy
References
Chapter 10. Principles of Genetics and Genomics
Introduction
Understanding the Human Genome
The Genetic Contribution to Disease
Other ‘Omics’ Initiatives
Clinical and Public Health Implications
Acknowledgments
References
Part II: Sexual and Reproductive Health
Section 3: Introduction: Sexual and Reproductive Health
Section 3. Introduction: Sexual and Reproductive Health
Chapter 11. Puberty and Adolescent Pregnancy
Hormonal Regulation of Growth at Adolescence
Biological Maturation and Maturity Indicators
Adolescent Changes in Linear Growth and Body Composition
Characteristics Influencing Adolescent Growth and Maturation
Factors Influencing Secular Change in Growth and Maturation
Short Term Consequences of Early Maturation
Long Term Consequences of Early Maturation
References
Chapter 12. Menstruation and Menstrual Disorders: The Epidemiology of Menstruation and Menstrual Dysfunction
Introduction
Normal Variation in Menstrual Cycles Across the Lifespan
Menstrual Disorders
Regional, Ethnic, and Socioeconomic Differences in Menstrual Cycle Characteristics
Risk Factors Related to Menstrual Cycle Characteristics
Epidemiologic Issues in the Study of Menstrual Function
Summary, Conclusions, and Future Directions
References
Chapter 13. Premenstrual Syndrome
Definition and Diagnosis
Incidence, Prevalence, and Burden of PMS
Pathophysiology
Risk Factors
Treatments
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Women’s Fecundability and Factors Affecting It
Introduction
Background and Terminology
Estimates of Fecundability
Factors Affecting Fecundability
Methodological Issues
Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 15. Contraception
Contraceptive Use in the United States
Contraceptive Cost
Contraceptive Use: Medical Eligibility Guidelines
Contraceptive Methods
References
Chapter 16. Induced Abortion
Introduction: History, Background, Definitions, Chapter Objectives
Abortion Procedures
Ascertainment of Induced Abortion
Induced Abortion in the US
Complications of Abortion – Mortality and Morbidity
Global Abortion
Public Health Impact of Induced Abortion – US and Worldwide
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Infertility
Definition of Infertility
Historical Evolution and Trends
Prevalence of Infertility
Access to and Use of Medical Services
Clinical Presentation
Risk Factors
Clinical Issues
Epidemiological Methods
Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 18. Endometriosis
Description of Endometriosis and Its Impact
Disease Ascertainment and Methods Issues
Frequency of Endometriosis Occurrence
Theories of Endometriosis Pathogenesis
Risk Factors for Endometriosis
Genetic Markers of Susceptibility
Endometriosis Treatment
Summary, Conclusions, and Future Directions
References
Chapter 19. Uterine Leiomyomata
Introduction
Anatomic, Histopathological, and Molecular Characteristics
Issues in the Design of Epidemiological Studies
Frequency of Occurrence and Demographic Patterns
Etiological Hypotheses and Risk Factors
Clinical Epidemiology
Summary and Directions for Future Research
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 20. Assisted Reproductive Technologies
Introduction
The Epidemiology of Infertility
Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART)
General Steps Involved with Assisted Reproductive Technologies
Indications for Assisted Reproductive Technologies
Patient Selection for ART
Defining Success in ART
Predicting Success with ART: Is it Possible?
Complications of ART
Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 21. Pregnancy Complications and Future Maternal Health
Introduction
Cardiometabolic Changes in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pre-eclampsia
Opportunities for Intervention and Prevention
Conclusion
References
Chapter 22. Labor and Delivery
Introduction
Topics in Labor and Delivery
Effecting Change in Clinical Practice and in the Organization of Health Services
Conclusion
References
Chapter 23. Female Sexuality and Sexual Function
Introduction
Sexuality Throughout the Life Course
The Interactive Biopsychosocial Model of Sexuality and Health
Normal Sexual Function and Response
Female Sexual Dysfunction
Cancer and Sexuality
Instruments to Measure Sexual Function
Conclusion
References
Chapter 24. Vulvodynia
Introduction
Definition
Historical Evolution
Distribution in Women
Etiology
Clinical Issues
Public Health Importance and Future Directions
References
Chapter 25. Menopause: Its Epidemiology
Introduction
Definition of the Menopause
Hormonal Events and the Menopausal Transition
Age and Duration of the Menopausal Transition
‘Symptomatology’ of the Menopause
Is the Menopausal Transition a Keystone in Subsequent Chronic Disease?
Theories and Conceptual Models of Menopause
Summary
References
Chapter 26. Overview of Pelvic Floor Disorders: Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment
Introduction
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Bladder Dysfunction
Bowel Dysfunction
Sexual Dysfunction
Methodology for Study
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 27. Hysterectomy
Introduction
Definition and History
Epidemiology
Factors Associated with Hysterectomy
Indications for Hysterectomy
Types and Surgical Routes of Hysterectomy
Prophylactic Bilateral Oophorectomy
Patient-Centered Outcomes
Length of Stay
Cost of Hysterectomy
Alternatives to Hysterectomy
Implications for Practice
Implications for Research
References
Section 4: Introduction: Sexually Transmitted Infections
Section 4. Introduction: Sexually Transmitted Infections
Gender Differences in Risk for Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Section Overview
New Directions
Chapter 28. Gonococcal Infection in Women
Introduction
Microbiology
Epidemiology of Gonococcal Infections in Women
Clinical Spectrum of Infection in Women
Diagnosis of Gonococcal Infections
Specimen Collection
Treatment of Women with Gonococcal Infections
Patient Follow-Up after Therapy
Public Health Aspects of Gonococcal Infections
References
Chapter 29. Chlamydia trachomatis
Introduction
Epidemiology
Transmission
Natural History of Infection
Screening Strategies
Clinical Syndromes
Complications
Sequelae
Risk of HIV Transmission
Microbiology and Diagnosis
Management
STD Control
Cost Effectiveness
Conclusions
References
Chapter 30. Syphilis in Women
Introduction and History
Epidemiology of Syphilis
Considerations in Transmission of Syphilis
Natural History and Clinical Manifestations of Syphilis
Diagnostic Methods
Treatment
Effects of HIV on Syphilis
Syphilis and Pregnancy
Summary
References
Chapter 31. Vaginal Infections
Introduction
The Normal Vaginal Ecosystem
Diagnostic Work-Up of Vaginitis
Vulvovaginal Candidiasis
Trichomoniasis
Bacterial Vaginosis
Conclusion
References
Chapter 32. Genital Herpes
Introduction
Epidemiology
Clinical Epidemiology
Neonatal Herpes
Diagnosis
Therapy
Prevention
Resources for Persons with Genital Herpes
References
Chapter 33. HIV and AIDS in Women
Introduction
Defining and Detecting HIV/AIDS
HIV Acquisition and Transmission
Distribution of HIV/AIDS in Women
Natural History and Clinical Management
Factors Associated with HIV Transmission
Prevention
Conclusions
References
Chapter 34. Human Papilloma Virus Infection in Women
Introduction
Virology
Pathogenesis and Mechanisms of Oncogenicity
Clinical Classification of Oncogenic Changes in the Cervical Epithelium
Epidemiology of HPV
Transmission of Infection
Risk Factors for HPV Infection and Disease
Clinical Screening and Diagnosis of HPV-Related Disease
Treatment of HPV-Related Disease
Primary Prevention: HPV Vaccines
Conclusions
References
Chapter 35. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease and Chronic Pelvic Pain
Introduction
Background
Definition of Chronic Pelvic Pain
Issues Related to Ascertainment
Historical Evolution/Trends
Distribution in Women, Including Incidence, Prevalence, and Mortality Statistics
Risk Factors
Biological Markers of Susceptibility or Exposure
Genetic Markers
Clinical Issues
Methodological Issues for Epidemiological Studies
Prevention and Self-Care
Global Issues
Summary and Conclusions/Future Directions
References
Chapter 36. Urinary Tract Infection
Overview
Range of Clinical Entities and Associated Morbidity
UTI Distribution among Otherwise Healthy Women
UTI Reservoir
UTI Transmission
Risk Factors
Bacterial Virulence Factors
Clinical Issues: UTI among Otherwise Healthy Women
Epidemiological Issues
Future Directions
References
Part III: Occupational, Environmental, and Social Determinants of Health
Section 5: Occupational and Environmental Determinants of Health
Section 5. Occupational and Environmental Determinants of Health
Introduction
Chapter 37. Working Women in the United States: A Statistical Profile
Introduction
Wages, Hours, and Family Responsibilities
Occupational Injuries and Illnesses
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 38. International Perspectives: Women’s Occupational Health
The ‘Developed/Developing’ Split
Traditional Unpaid Employment
The Informal Sector
Implications for Occupational Health and Safety
An Additional Hazard: Violence
Economic and Social Responses to Women in the Workforce
Documenting the Issues
References
Chapter 39. Multiple Roles and Complex Exposures
Exposures to ‘Invisible’ Workplace Health Determinants
Prolonged Standing
Stress
Workplace Contributions to Work–Family Balancing
Equality and Health
Analytical Approaches
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 40. Reproductive Hazards of Occupational and Environmental Exposures
Introduction
Chemical Agents
Physical Agents
Biological Agents
Physical and Psychosocial Strain
Methodological Issues
Risk Assessment, Risk Communication, and Prevention
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 41. Work-Related Musculo-Skeletal Disorders
Definitions
Gender and Musculo-skeletal Disorders
At-Risk Occupations
Interpreting Gender Differences
Conclusion and Research Needs
References
Chapter 42. Occupational Cancer
Introduction
Carcinogens in the Workplace
Selected Cancer Sites
Epidemiologic Issues/Future Directions
Conclusion
References
Chapter 43. Environmental Exposures and Cancer
Introduction
Definition of the Topic: Environmental Exposures and Cancer
Epidemiological Evidence
Historical Evolution/Trends
Distribution of Environmental Cancer in Women, Including Incidence, Prevalence, and Mortality Statistics
Host Determinants
Influence of Women’s Social Roles or Context on Environmental Cancer
Risk Factors
Biological Markers of Susceptibility or Exposure
Clinical Issues
Epidemiological Issues
Is Breast Cancer an Environmental Cancer?
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Section 6: Introduction: An Introduction to the Social Determinants of Women’s Health
Section 6. Introduction: An Introduction to the Social Determinants of Women’s Health
Chapter 44. Socioeconomic Determinants of Women’s Health: The Changing Landscape of Education, Work, and Marriage
Introduction
Education Effects on Health
Effects of Work on Women’s Health
Marriage and Women’s Health
Recent Trends in Women’s Education, Work, and Marital Status
Understanding Recent Trends in Mortality and Morbidity in the Context of Changes in Social Determinants of Health
How Will Recent Trends in Education, Marriage History, and Labor Force Participation Affect the Future of Women’s Health?
Challenges and Future Directions
Conclusion
References
Chapter 45. Women, Stress, and Health
The Social Stress Model
Key Sources of Stress in Women’s Lives
Women and Aging
Positive Features of the Social Environment
Intersections with Race and Sexuality
Mechanisms
Directions for Research
References
Chapter 46. Tobacco Use: Trends, Determinants, and Health Effects
Introduction
Trends in Tobacco Use among Women and Girls
Determinants of Tobacco Use among Women and Girls
Health Effects of Tobacco Use among Women
Health Effects of Second-hand Smoke
Conclusions
References
Chapter 47. Alcohol Is a Women’s Health Issue
Introduction
Methodological Issues in Studying Patterns of Alcohol Consumption
Alcohol-attributable Deaths and Disability-adjusted Life Years among Women Globally
History of Alcohol as a Women’s Health Issue
Conclusions
References
Chapter 48. Intimate Partner Violence
Introduction
Prevalence
Risk Factors
Challenges
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 49. Do Social Policies Influence the Health of Women and their Children?: Implications for Designing Future Policies Using a ‘Social Determinants of Health’ Lens
Introduction: Social Policies, Social Determinants of Health, Gender, and Health Outcomes
Literature Review Methods
Results: Policy Overviews and Health Impacts
Conclusions and Implications: Lessons to Apply to Future Design of Social Policies to Improve the Health of Women
Conclusion
References
Chapter 50. The Impact of the Built Environment on Health
Introduction
Definition of the Topic: the Neighborhood Built Environment and Health
Methods in Built Environment Research
The Modern Built Environment: Sprawl and Transportation
Air Pollution
Overweight/Obesity, Physical Activity, and Diet
Motor Vehicle Crashes and Motor Vehicle-Pedestrian Collisions
Mental Health and Social Capital
Disparities
Research Needs to Understand the Impact of the Built Environment on Health
Conclusion
References
Part IV: Chronic Disease
Section 7: Introduction: Autoimmune Diseases
Section 7. Introduction: Autoimmune Diseases
How Does Autoimmunity Occur?
Why Do Autoimmune Diseases Occur?
Why Do Autoimmune Diseases Preferentially Develop in Women?
What is the Relationship Between Sex Hormones and Autoimmune Diseases?
Summary
Chapter 51. Rheumatoid Arthritis
Introduction
Etiology and Pathogenesis
Epidemiology
Classification Criteria
Evaluation and Management of RA
Prognosis and Outcomes in RA
Future Directions in Rheumatoid Arthritis
References
Chapter 52. Multiple Sclerosis
Overview of Multiple Sclerosis
Pathophysiology
Diagnostic Evaluation
Clinical Parameters
Reproductive Life: MS, Fertility, and Pregnancy
Disease Monitoring
Treatment Strategies
Summary
References
Chapter 53. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Introduction
SLE Epidemiology
Clinical Presentation and Management
Management of SLE
Summary
References
Chapter 54. Sjögren’s Syndrome
Introduction and Background
Primary and Secondary Sjögren’s Syndrome
Evolution Since 1930
Definition of Sjögren’s Syndrome
Epidemiology
Host and Environmental Factors
Clinical Manifestations
Laboratory Abnormalities
Management of Sjögren’s Syndrome
Summary
Note in Proof
References
Chapter 55. Asthma
Introduction
Asthma Diagnosis and Management
Increasing Prevalence of Asthma
Gender Differences
Risk Factors
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Section 8: Endocrinology and Women’s Health
Section 8. Endocrinology and Women’s Health
Introduction
Chapter 56. The Obesity Epidemic and Women’s Health
Introduction
Definitions and Classifications
Historical Perspective (Evolution/Trends)
The Current Obesity Epidemic
Why do Men and Women in the United States Gain Weight?
Why Do Women Regain Weight?
Host Susceptibility–Genetics. Is Obesity Inherited?
Obesity-Associated Morbidity and Mortality
Heterogeneity in Obesity-Related Risk of Disease: Why Do Some Obese Women Have More Disease Than Other Women?
Epidemiological Issues–Older Women
Clinical Issues: Diagnosis and Treatment
Summary
References
Chapter 57. Diabetes in Women
Introduction
Definition
Prevalence, Public Health Burden, and Distribution of Diabetes
Risk Factors for Diabetes
Health Consequences of Diabetes
Unique Issues to Women
Treatment and Prevention of Diabetes
Conclusions
References
Chapter 58. Thyroid Disease and Women
Introduction
Thyroid Physiology
Biochemical Thyroid Tests
Overview of Thyroid Disease
Summary and Perspective
References
Chapter 59. Management of Menopausal Symptoms in the Post-Women’s Health Initiative Era
Introduction/Historical Perspective
Definition of the Menopause
Symptoms of the Menopause Transition and Postmenopausal Phases
Summary
References
Chapter 60. Vitamin D and Disease Prevention in Women
Introduction
National Guidelines for Vitamin D Intake
Low Vitamin D: Prevalence and Risk Factors
Methodological Considerations
Outcomes
Clinical Recommendations
Conclusion and Future Research Directions
References
Chapter 61. Osteoporosis
Introduction
Definition and Pathophysiology
Public Health Impact
Rates and Patterns of Bone Loss
The Rates of Fracture
Secular Changes in Hip and Other Fractures
Prevalence of Osteoporosis by BMD
Risk Factors for Fracture
Novel Risk Factors for Fracture in the Last Decade
Summary and Future Directions
References
Section 9: Cardiovascular Disease in Women
Section 9. Cardiovascular Disease in Women
Introduction
Unique Risk Factors in Women
Prevention
Disparities among Women
Changes in our Understanding of CVD in Women
CVD Chapters
Future Directions
Chapter 62. Overview of Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease
Introduction
Demographic Characteristics
Family History of Cardiovascular Disease
Cigarette Smoking
Hypertension
Lipids and Lipoproteins
Physical Activity
Diabetes Mellitus
Body Size and Distribution
Nutrition
Novel Biomarkers
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 63. Lipids in Women
Introduction
Lipid and Lipoprotein Metabolism
Role of Lipids in Atherosclerosis and Cardiovascular Prevention
Trends in Lipid Levels
Unique Issues Affecting Lipids in Women
Measurement, Screening, Diagnosis and Treatment of Lipid Disorders
Future Research
Conclusions
References
Chapter 64. Diagnosis and Treatment of Ischemic Heart Disease in Women
Introduction
Prevalence and Mortality from Coronary Heart Disease
Risk Factors
Clinical Presenting Symptoms in Women
Diagnosis
Management
Conclusion
References
Chapter 65. Emotions and Cardiovascular Disease
Introduction
The Role of Emotions in Incident CVD
Studies of Patients with Established CVD
Future Directions
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 66. Cerebrovascular Disease in Women
Introduction
Epidemiology of Stroke
Genetics of Stroke
Clinical Considerations
Risk Factor Reduction and Public Health Impact
Conclusion
References
Chapter 67. Venous Thromboembolism
Introduction
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Pulmonary Embolism
Established and Potential Risk Factors for Venous Thromboembolism
Pregnancy-Associated VTE
Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy Use
Contraceptive Usage
Long-Distance Air Travel
Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors
Recurrence and Other Consequences of VTE
Epidemiological Issues, Public Health Considerations, and Conclusions
References
Chapter 68. Arrhythmias in Women: Atrial Fibrillation and Sudden Cardiac Death
Introduction
Part 1: Atrial Fibrillation
Part 2: Sudden Cardiac Death
References
Chapter 69. Heart Failure in Women: Epidemiology, Prognosis, and Management
Introduction/Background
Definition of Heart Failure
Cardiomyopathy
Issues Related to Ascertainment
Incidence, Prevalence, and Mortality Statistics
Risk Factors
Biological Markers of Susceptibility or Exposure
Genetic Markers of Susceptibility or Exposure
Clinical Issues (Diagnosis, Treatment)
Summary and Conclusions/Future Directions
References
Chapter 70. Hypertension in Women
Introduction/Background
Definition of the Topic
Issues Related to Ascertainment
Historical Evolution/Trends
Hypertension in Young Women
Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy
Postmenopausal Hypertension
Blood Pressure Control
Risk Factors for Hypertension in Women
Treatment of Hypertension in Women
Lifestyle Intervention in Hypertension Treatment
Pharmacological Treatment of Primary Hypertension in Women
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Section 10: Cancer
Section 10. Cancer
Introduction
Perspectives on Cancer
Signs of Progress
Persistent Challenges
Prospects
Chapter 71. Cancer in Women: Global Burden and Insights from Gender Comparisons
Introduction
Data Sources and Methods
Global Patterns of Cancer among Women
Disparities between the Sexes in Cancers Common to Both Sexes
The Future Burden of Cancer in Women
Appendix A Human Development Index Countries (2007 Indices)
References
Chapter 72. Breast Cancer Epidemiology
Introduction
Endogenous Hormones that Biologically Mediate Breast Carcinogenesis
Melatonin
Risk Factors
Conclusion
References
Chapter 73. Genetic Epidemiology of Breast Cancer
Evidence for a Genetic Component of Breast Cancer
Autosomal Dominant Predisposition to Cancer
Single Gene Predispositions of Moderate Penetrance
Low Penetrance, Common Alleles
Clinical Implications of Genetic Variants
Reflections and Future Directions
Summary
References
Chapter 74. Breast Cancer Screening
Introduction
History of Screening Trials
Efficacy of Breast Screening
Discussion
References
Chapter 75. Ovarian Cancer
Biology of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer in Populations
Genetic Susceptibility to Ovarian Cancer
Reproductive Factors
Endogenous Hormones and Ovarian Cancer Risk
Exogenous Hormone Use and Ovarian Cancer Risk
Factors Related to Inflammation
Body Size
Smoking, Alcohol, Diet
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Summary and Future Research Directions
References
Chapter 76. Endometrial Cancer
Pathology and Diagnosis
Patterns of Disease
Environmental and Behavioral Determinants
Clinical Issues
Epidemiological Issues
Prevention and Self-Care
Conclusions
References
Chapter 77. Cervical Cancer: Burden of Disease and Risk Factors
Introduction
Cervical Cancer Histopathology
Incidence and Mortality of Cervical Cancer: Worldwide Perspective
Time Trends in Cervical Cancer
Natural History of Human Papillomavirus Infection and Cervical Cancer
Risk Factors for Cervical Cancer
The Spectrum of HPV Related Diseases
Future Directions in Research and Public Health
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 78. Vaccination and Screening in Cervical Cancer Control and Prevention
Introduction
Natural History of Cervical Cancer and the Basis for Prevention
Cytology Screening as Prevention Paradigm
Secondary Prevention via Modern Screening Technologies
Primary Prevention via HPV Vaccination
Integration of Primary and Secondary Prevention Strategies
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 79. Epidemiology of Lung Cancer in Women
Introduction
Magnitude of the Problem and Descriptive Epidemiology
Risk Factors
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 80. Colorectal Cancer in Women
Introduction
Descriptive Epidemiology of Colorectal Cancer
Analytic Epidemiology of CRC and Polyps
Clinical Characteristics of CRC
Next Research Steps Including Methodological Issues
Summary
References
Chapter 81. The Epidemiology of Melanoma of the Skin
Introduction
Trends
Incidence, Prevalence and Mortality
Host and Environmental Determinants
Prevention and Self-Care
Screening
Diagnosis and Treatment
Global Environment
References
Chapter 82. Cancer Prevention for Women
Introduction
Cancer Prevention: The State of the Science
Unique Issues for Women in Cancer Prevention
Changing Cancer Risk Behaviors: From Individuals to Policy
Future Directions
References
Section 11: Mental Disorders – Introduction
Section 11. Mental Disorders – Introduction
Introduction
Chapter 83. Gender and Mood Disorders
Introduction and Background
Mood Disorders Defined
Issues Related to Ascertainment
Historical Trends
Distributions
Influences of Women’s Social Roles
Risk Factors
Biological Markers of Susceptibility and Exposure
Clinical Issues
Epidemiological Issues
Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 84. Anxiety Disorders in Women
Introduction
Sex Differences in the Prevalence of Anxiety Disorders
Comorbidity
Familial and Genetic Risk Factors
Temperamental and Biological Factors
Psychosocial Risk Factors and Impact
Treatment of Anxiety
Summary and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
Appendix A
Agoraphobia
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Specific Phobia
Social Phobia
References
Chapter 85. Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
Introduction
Defining Trauma and PTSD
Etiological Factors in Women
Phenomenology of PTSD in Women
Assessment
Methodological Issues
Treatment of PTSD in Women
Conclusions
References
Chapter 86. Psychosis in Women: Gender Differences in Presentation, Onset, Course and Outcome of Schizophrenia
Introduction
Understanding Psychotic Disorders
Development of Schizophrenia in Women
Management of Schizophrenia in Women
Treatment for Women with Schizophrenia
Psychological Treatment for Women with Schizophrenia
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 87. Eating Disorders
Introduction
Definition and Diagnosis
Classification
Epidemiology
Risk Factors
Intervention and Treatment
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 88. Addictive Disorders
Introduction
Dependence on Psychoactive Substances
Pathological Gambling
Kleptomania
Trichotillomania
Compulsive Buying
Pathological Love
Conclusions
References
Section 12: Poorly Understood Conditions
Section 12. Poorly Understood Conditions
Introduction
Issues with Case Definition and Ascertainment
The Multidimensional Nature of Poorly Understood Conditions
Risk Factors and Consequences and Their Implications for Treatment
Future Directions
Chapter 89. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Introduction
Epidemiology
Symptoms, Signs and Laboratory Findings
Prognosis
Pathophysiology of CFS
Treatment of CFS
References
Chapter 90. Fibromyalgia: A Central Sensitivity Syndrome
Introduction
Epidemiology and Prevalence
Nomenclature
What is Central Sensitization?
Pathophysiological Mechanism of Central Sensitization
Can Central Sensitization be Produced or Maintained without Peripheral Nociception?
Association of CS/FMS in Chronic Diseases with Structural Pathology (CDSP)
Factors that may Trigger or Contribute to Central Sensitization
Evidence of Central Sensitization in FMS
Clinical Manifestations of FMS
Diagnosis of FMS
Management of FMS
Conclusions
References
Chapter 91. Epidemiology of Headache in Women: Emphasis on Migraine
Introduction
Diagnostic Criteria
Incidence
Prevalence
Female Hormones and Headache
References
Chapter 92. Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Introduction
Definition and Issues Related to Ascertainment
Historical Evolution
Distribution in Women
Epidemiological Issues
Health Care Seeking
Risk Factors
Clinical Issues
Treatment
Public Health Issues
Conclusions
References
Chapter 93. Temporomandibular Disorders
Background
Definitions
Issues Related to Ascertainment
Historical Trends
Distribution in Women
Host and Environmental Determinants
Influence of Women’s Social Roles
Risk Factors
Biological Markers of Susceptibility or Exposure
Clinical Issues
Epidemiological Issues
Summary and Conclusions/Future Directions
References
Chapter 94. Multiple Chemical Sensitivity
Introduction
Epidemiology
Risk Factors
Diagnosing MCS
Possible Mechanisms
Skepticism Surrounding MCS
Treatment
Future Research in MCS
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Part V: Geriatric Health
Section 13: Aging
Section 13. Aging
Introduction
Chapter 95. Morbidity, Disability, and Mortality
Introduction
Sociodemographic Characteristics
Socioeconomic Status of Older Women
Demography of Aging
Functional Limitations and Disability
Life Expectancy
Active Life Expectancy
Health Status
Mortality
Health Disparities
Measurement Issues
Summary
References
Chapter 96. Osteoarthritis and Other Musculoskeletal Diseases
Introduction
Definition and Classification
Clinical Features of OA
Descriptive Epidemiology of Osteoarthritis
Risk Factors for the Development and Progression of Osteoarthritis
Biomarkers and Osteoarthritis
Management of Osteoarthritis
References
Chapter 97. Urinary and Fecal Incontinence in Older Women
Introduction
Definitions
Epidemiology
Global Issues
Costs
Etiology
Clinical Issues
Areas for Future Research
Conclusion
References
Chapter 98. Hearing Loss and Aging
Introduction
Background
Epidemiology of Hearing Loss
Impact of Hearing Loss in Adults
Clinical Issues in the Treatment of Hearing Loss
Conclusion
References
Chapter 99. Visual Impairment
Introduction
Measurement of Visual Impairment
Major Causes of Visual Impairment in the World
Other Eye Conditions with Noted Gender Discrepancy
Low Vision Rehabilitation
Summary
References
Chapter 100. The Impact of Women’s Oral Health on Systemic Health
Hormonal Changes and Oral Health
Oral Diseases and Their Relationship to Women’s Health
Systemic Diseases and Their Relationship to Women’s Oral Health
Conclusion
References
Chapter 101. Cognitive Functioning in Aging Women
Introduction
Background
Sex Differences in Incidence and Prevalence of Dementia
Diversity and Disparity in Dementia
Biological and Environmental Modulators of Cognitive Decline and Dementia
Hormone Therapy
Genetic Risk
Summary
References
Chapter 102. The Role of Social Support in the Health and Well-Being of Older Adult Widows
The Epidemiology of Widowhood
Adapting to the Loss of a Spouse
Dual Process Model of Coping
The Notre Dame Widowhood Study (NDWS)
Widowhood and Health
Social Support and Health
Conceptual and Methodological Importance for Future Research
References
Chapter 103. Long-Term Care: The Global Impact on Women
Introduction
The Aging Population
What is Long-Term Care?
Women in Need of Care
Women as Informal Caregivers
Caregiving Outcomes
Institutional Long-Term Care
Women as Caregivers in Institutional Long-Term Care Settings
Environmental Determinants that Impact Quality of Care Received by Women in Long-Term Care Settings
Creative Alternatives to Traditional Long-Term Care Settings
Research and Public Health Impact on Long-Term Care
Conclusion
References
Chapter 104. Caring for Women at the End of Life
Introduction
Epidemiology of Dying
Role of Palliative Care and Hospice Care in Caring for patients at EOL
Ethical Issues
Communication and Medical Decision-Making
Clinical Issues at the End of Life
Implications for Health Care Policies at the End of Life
Summary
References
Chapter 105. Successful Aging in Women
Successful Aging in Women
Definition
Prevalence of Successful Aging
Factors that Influence Successful Aging
Behavioral Factors Influencing Successful Aging
Additional Factors Associated with Successful Aging
Measurement of Successful Aging
Intervention to Facilitate Successful Aging Among Older Women
Exercise Guidelines and How Much is Enough?
Cognitive Stimulation
Maintaining Purpose in Life
Interventions to Strengthen Motivation
Conclusion
References
Epilogue and Future Directions
Index
About the Editor
Marlene Goldman
Dr. Goldman is a reproductive epidemiologist and Director of Clinical Research in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and of Community and Family Medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She specializes in research and teaching related to women's health. Her research program includes several large randomized clinical trials evaluating optimal infertility treatment for younger and older women seeking to conceive and a prospective cohort study investigating the role of preconception nutrition and oxidative stress on implantation and early pregnancy loss. She is co-editor of Women and Health, a comprehensive reference textbook for researchers, teaching faculty, and clinicians on the role of gender in understanding disease occurrence, diagnosis, treatment, and priority-setting in health care.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Community & Family Medicine, Dartmouth Medical School; Director of Clinical Research, OB/GYN, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA
Rebecca Troisi
Dr. Troisi is a cancer epidemiologist in the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, at the National Institutes of Health’s Cancer Institute and an associate member of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth College.. Her research has focused on the hormonal etiologies of reproductive cancers and the role of maternal, gestational, neonatal and early life factors in breast cancer risk, including endocrine disruptors such as diethylstilbestrol, a drug previously given to pregnant women. She is a Principal Investigator on multiple national and international collaborations and has led a project in Mongolia to attempt to learn more about international differences in cancer incidence rates.
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Scientist, Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD; Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Department of Community and Family Medicine, Dartmouth University Medical School, Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA
Kathryn Rexrode
Dr. Rexrode is an Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Associate Physician, Division of Preventive Medicine and Faculty Director, Office for Women's Careers, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA. Dr. Rexrode's research examines risk factors for heart disease and stroke. She has a particular interest in the role of obesity and hormonal factors, as well as understanding sex differences. She has studied the effects of endogenous sex hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone, and related genetic variants, and risk of cardiovascular disease. She is Principal Investigator of a grant examining risk factors for ischemic stroke in women and Principal Investigator of a grant examining long term cardiovascular outcomes among early stage breast cancer survivors. She is also active in several large studies of women's health, including the Nurses' Health Study, the Kronos Early Estrogen Prevention Study, and the Women's Health Initiative.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Associate Physician, Division of Preventive Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Faculty Director, Office for Women's Careers, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Reviews
"This reference for the medical and scientific community is also accessible to health care consumers, with a readable style, a clear layout, and a visual orientation, offering b&w images, photos, data charts, and summary tables on almost every page. The reference provides overview articles highlighting the latest research on biological as well as behavioral and societal determinants of the health of women throughout the life span."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013
"This revised work updates the authoritative, exhaustively referenced, thoroughly documented…handbook published over ten years ago…this is an advanced textbook suitable for graduate medical and nursing students and health care professionals…Summing Up: Highly recommended."--CHOICE, August 2013
"Women and Health is a comprehensive reference that addresses health issues affecting women of all ages - from adolescence through maturity. It goes far beyond other books on this topic that concentrate only on reproductive health, and has a truly international perspective."--Doody.com, April 24, 2013
Reviews of the First Edition:
"This book is an unparalleled and valuable compendium of data for anyone interested in women's health. The editors have done a superb job... the book is one of the most useful I have yet seen in the emerging field of women's health."-- THE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE (2000)
"The chapters are uniformly well researched and written, with extensive bibliographies and relevant Web sites. ...The book could serve well as the key text for a graduate or medical school course on women's health. It is also an excellent guide for planning and developing women's health curricula for medical students and residents in internal medicine, family medicine, and obstetrics and gynecology."--ANNALS OF INTERNAL MEDICINE (2001)
"This first of its kind, easy-to-read, comprehensive text is an excellent contribution to the field of women's health and the epidemiologic literature."--DOODY'S PUBLISHING (2000)
"Editors Goldman and Hatch offer an extremely well referenced, clearly organized, comprehensive, and manageable large handbook with research reviews that will also stimulate new ideas...A must purchase for all academic libraries."-- CHOICE (2000)