Waterborne Pathogens, Detection Methods and Applications
The main aim of Waterborne Pathogens, Detection Methods and Applications, Second Edition to give an overview of advanced emerging technologies for the detection of a range of waterborne pathogens. However, the book also presents existing methodology, and highlights where improvements can be made, as well as have a strong focus on applications and the ways in which new technology could be applied in water management. Additionally, the book addresses issues of sample preparation (from sampling through to concentration and enrichment), a key stage in any detection protocol.
- Gives an overview of advanced emerging technologies for the detection of a range of waterborne pathogens
- Ensures the latest research developments along with other changes in the sector, eg regulations, approaches etc, are covered and thus up-to-date
- Provides an overview of the existing approaches and the key challenges before discussing sample processing and detection in turn
- Presents existing methodologies, and highlights where improvements can be made, as well as have a strong focus on applications and the ways in which new technology could be applied in water management
Microbiologists, Immunologists, medical and public health professionals, civil and environmental engineers, regulators and managers involved with water quality and monitoring, water utilities, equipment manufacturers, policy and government officials, graduate students and postdoctoral scientists
- Introduction
2. Overview of Waterborne Pathogens
3. Existing Methods of Detection
4. Methods of Sample Concentration and Enrichment
5. Optical Detection Technologies for Waterborne Pathogens
6. Electrical Methods to Detect Waterborne Pathogens
7. Biosensors for the Detection of Waterborne Pathogens
8. Application of Molecular Methods to Detect Waterborne Pathogens
9. Potential of Nanotechnology to Enhance Detection
10. Role of Microfluidic Lab-on-a-Chip Systems for Waterborne Pathogen Detection
11. Application of Emerging Technologies in the Drinking Water Sector
12. Conclusions
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444643193
Helen Bridle
Dr. Helen Bridle holds a 5 year Royal Academy of Engineering/EPSRC Fellowship, exploring methods of detection of waterborne pathogens, at the Institute of Biological Chemistry, Biophysics and Bioengineering at Heriot-Watt University. Prior to starting at Heriot-Watt, she held this Fellowship at the University of Edinburgh. Her PhD was undertaken at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and she has also worked as a research assistant at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. She has published 10 papers in high impact academic journals. Dr. Bridle is a Royal Society of Edinburgh Young Academy Member. In 2012, she was a British Science Association Media Fellow at the Scotsman. In the same year she was selected for participation in the Scottish Crucible and the European Science Foundation Junior Summit on Water: Unite and Divide. Dr. Bridle organised the publication of a special issue arising from this junior summit. She is a member of the Journal of Water Resources and Protection editorial board and the Journal of Global Health editorial council.
