Visualization in Modern Cartography, Volume 2
1st Edition
Description
Visualization in Modern Cartography explores links between the centuries-old discipline of cartography and today's revolutionary developments in scientific visualization. The book has three main goals: (1) to pass on design and symbolization expertise to the scientific visualization community - information that comes from centuries of pre-computer visualization by cartographers, and their more recent experiences with computerizing the discipline; (2) to help cartographers cope with the dramatic shift from print cartography to a dynamic virtual cartography for which their role is changing from that of map designer to one of spatial information display (and/or interface) designer; (3) to illustrate the expanded role for cartography in geographic, environmental, planning, and earth science applications that comes with the development of interactive geographic visualization tools. To achieve these goals, the book is divided into three parts. The first sets the historical, cognitive, and technological context for geographic/cartographic visualization tool development. The second covers key technological, symbolization, and user interface issues. The third provides a detailed look at selected prototype geographic/cartographic visualization tools and their applications.
Readership
For students studying the spatial sciences as well as practitioners in the field including geographers, cartographers, urban and regional planners, earth and environmental scientists and those interested in scientific visualization.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1994
- Published:
- 21st October 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287928
Reviews
@from:Ron Beard @qu:...cartographers who wish to extend their expertise into interactive and multimedia mapping will find it invaluable. @source:The Society of Cartographers @from:V. Mesev @qu:...a good reference source for many exciting developments not only in cartographic visualization but also for all other computer-aided design and output interfaces. @source:Environment and Planning B: Planning and Design
About the Editors
A.M. MacEachren Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography, Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA
D.R. Fraser Taylor Editor
Dr D. R. Fraser Taylor is Chancellor's Distinguished Research Professor and Director of the Geomatics and Cartographic Research Centre at Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada. He has been recognized as one of the world’s leading cartographers and a pioneer in the introduction of the use of the computer in cartography. He has served as the president of the International Cartographic Association from 1987 to 1995. Also, in 2008, he was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in recognition of his achievements. He was awarded the Carl Mannerfelt Gold Medal in August 2013. This highest award of the International Cartographic Association honours cartographers of outstanding merit who have made significant contributions of an original nature to the field of cartography.
He produced two of the world’s first computer atlases in 1970. His many publications continue to have a major impact on the field. In 1997, he introduced the innovative new paradigm of cybercartography. He and his team are creating a whole new genre of online multimedia and multisensory atlases including several in cooperation with indigenous communities. He has also published several influential contributions to development studies and many of his publications deal with the relationship between cartography and development in both a national and an international context.
Affiliations and Expertise
Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada