Veterinary Medicine - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780702052460, 9780702070587

Veterinary Medicine

11th Edition

A textbook of the diseases of cattle, horses, sheep, pigs and goats - two-volume set

Authors: Peter Constable Kenneth W Hinchcliff Stanley Done Walter Gruenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780702070587
eBook ISBN: 9780702070600
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702052460
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 22nd December 2016
Page Count: 2278
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Treat the diseases affecting large animals! Veterinary Medicine, 11th Edition provides up-to-date information on the diseases of horses, cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. Comprehensive coverage includes the principles of clinical examination and making a diagnosis, along with specific therapy recommendations. For easier use, this edition has been divided into two volumes and restructured into a logical, anatomically based approach to disease. From internationally known veterinary experts Peter Constable, Kenneth Hinchcliff, Stanley Done, and Walter Grünberg, this book is the definitive, one-stop reference for farm animal and equine care.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage includes information essential to any large-animal veterinarian, especially those working with horses, cattle, sheep, goats, or pigs. 
  • Coverage of diseases addresses major large-animal diseases of all countries, including foreign animal and emerging diseases.
  • User-friendly format makes it easier to quickly absorb key information. 
  • Quick review/synopsis sections make important information on complex diseases easy to find.

Table of Contents

  1. Clinical Examination and Making a Diagnosis
    2. Examination of the Population
    3. Biosecurity and Infection Control
    4. General Systemic States
    5. Disturbances of Free Water, Electrolytes, Acid-Base Balance, and Oncotic Pressure
    6. Practical Antimicrobial Therapeutics
    7. Diseases of the Alimentary Tract – Horses, Pigs, and Neonatal Ruminants
    8. Diseases of the Alimentary Tract – Adult Ruminants
    9. Diseases of the Liver and Pancreas
    10. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
    11. Diseases of the Hemolymphatic and Immune Systems
    12. Diseases of the Respiratory System
    13. Diseases of the Urinary System
    14. Diseases of the Nervous System
    15. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
    16. Diseases of the Skin, Eye, Conjunctiva, and External Ear
    17. Metabolic and Endocrine Diseases
    18. Diseases Primarily Affecting the Reproductive System  NEW!
    19. Perinatal Diseases
    20. Diseases of the Mammary Gland
    21. Systemic and Multi-Organ Diseases
    APPENDICES
    Appendix 1: Conversion Tables
    Appendix 2: Reference Laboratory Values
    Appendix 3: Drug doses and intervals for horses and ruminants
    Appendix 4: Drug doses and intervals for pigs
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
2278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702070587
eBook ISBN:
9780702070600
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702052460

About the Author

Peter Constable

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Head, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

Kenneth W Hinchcliff

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Dean of Veterinary Science The University of Melbourne

Stanley Done

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Professor of Veterinary Pathology, University of Galsgow Veterinary School; Former Lecturer in Veterinary Anatomy, Royal Veterinary College, London

Walter Gruenberg

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.