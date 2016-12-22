Veterinary Medicine
11th Edition
A textbook of the diseases of cattle, horses, sheep, pigs and goats - two-volume set
Description
Treat the diseases affecting large animals! Veterinary Medicine, 11th Edition provides up-to-date information on the diseases of horses, cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. Comprehensive coverage includes the principles of clinical examination and making a diagnosis, along with specific therapy recommendations. For easier use, this edition has been divided into two volumes and restructured into a logical, anatomically based approach to disease. From internationally known veterinary experts Peter Constable, Kenneth Hinchcliff, Stanley Done, and Walter Grünberg, this book is the definitive, one-stop reference for farm animal and equine care.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage includes information essential to any large-animal veterinarian, especially those working with horses, cattle, sheep, goats, or pigs.
- Coverage of diseases addresses major large-animal diseases of all countries, including foreign animal and emerging diseases.
- User-friendly format makes it easier to quickly absorb key information.
- Quick review/synopsis sections make important information on complex diseases easy to find.
Table of Contents
- Clinical Examination and Making a Diagnosis
2. Examination of the Population
3. Biosecurity and Infection Control
4. General Systemic States
5. Disturbances of Free Water, Electrolytes, Acid-Base Balance, and Oncotic Pressure
6. Practical Antimicrobial Therapeutics
7. Diseases of the Alimentary Tract – Horses, Pigs, and Neonatal Ruminants
8. Diseases of the Alimentary Tract – Adult Ruminants
9. Diseases of the Liver and Pancreas
10. Diseases of the Cardiovascular System
11. Diseases of the Hemolymphatic and Immune Systems
12. Diseases of the Respiratory System
13. Diseases of the Urinary System
14. Diseases of the Nervous System
15. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System
16. Diseases of the Skin, Eye, Conjunctiva, and External Ear
17. Metabolic and Endocrine Diseases
18. Diseases Primarily Affecting the Reproductive System NEW!
19. Perinatal Diseases
20. Diseases of the Mammary Gland
21. Systemic and Multi-Organ Diseases
APPENDICES
Appendix 1: Conversion Tables
Appendix 2: Reference Laboratory Values
Appendix 3: Drug doses and intervals for horses and ruminants
Appendix 4: Drug doses and intervals for pigs
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2017
- Published:
- 22nd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070587
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070600
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702052460
About the Author
Peter Constable
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Head, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA
Kenneth W Hinchcliff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean of Veterinary Science The University of Melbourne
Stanley Done
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor of Veterinary Pathology, University of Galsgow Veterinary School; Former Lecturer in Veterinary Anatomy, Royal Veterinary College, London