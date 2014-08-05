Vertical Flow Constructed Wetlands

Dr. Vassilios A. Tsihrintzis is a Professor of Ecological Engineering and Technology and Director of the Laboratory of Ecological Engineering and Technology of the Department of Environmental Engineering, Democritus University of Thrace, Xanthi, Greece. He is a civil engineer and has M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Environmental Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Tsihrintzis’ research interests concentrate, among others, in the fields of natural systems for wastewater treatment with emphasis on constructed wetlands and water resources engineering and management. His published research work includes more than 100 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals and over 250 papers in conferences. He has also authored or co-authored books/book chapters on operations research, urban hydrology and runoff quality management, and constructed wetlands for wastewater and runoff treatment, among others. He has participated as a PI or team member in various research projects in the USA, the EU and Greece. Dr. Tsihrintzis has supervised more than 60 graduate and post-graduate student theses and 12 doctoral dissertations. He regularly teaches, among others, the course Natural Wastewater Treatment Systems, which is directly related to the proposed book. He has also served as the Head of the Department of Environmental Engineering for several years.