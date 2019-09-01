Three-Dimensional Microfabrication Using Two-Photon Polymerization, Second Edition offers a comprehensive guide to TPP microfabrication and a unified description of TPP microfabrication across disciplines. It offers in-depth discussion and analysis of all aspects of TPP, including the necessary background, pros and cons of TPP microfabrication, material selection, equipment, processes and characterization. Current and future applications are covered, along with case studies that illustrate the book's concepts. This new edition includes updated chapters on metrology, synthesis and the characterization of photoinitiators used in TPP, negative- and positive-tone photoresists, and nonlinear optical characterization of polymers.

This is an important resource that will be useful for scientists involved in microfabrication, generation of micro- and nano-patterns and micromachining.