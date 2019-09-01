Three-Dimensional Microfabrication Using Two-Photon Polymerization - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128178270

Three-Dimensional Microfabrication Using Two-Photon Polymerization

2nd Edition

Editors: Tommaso Baldacchini
Paperback ISBN: 9780128178270
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 515
Table of Contents

1.1 Laser-Based Micro-Additive Manufacturing Technologies

1.2 Microstereolithography

1.3 Fundamentals of Two-Photon Fabrication

2.1 Free Radical Photopolymerization of Multifunctional Monomers

2.2 Design, Synthesis, and Characterization of Photoinitiators for Two-Photon Polymerization

2.3 Materials for Two-Photon Polymerization

3.1 Reaction Mechanisms and In Situ Process Diagnostics

3.2 Metrology

3.3 Polymers Characterization by Coherent Raman Processes

4 Mask-Directed Micro-3D Printing

5 Geometrical Analysis and Computation Using Layered Depth-Normal Images for Three-Dimensional Microfabrication

1. 6 Motion Systems: An Overview of Linear, Air Bearing, and Piezo Stages

7 Focusing Through High-Numerical Aperture Objective

8 Linewidth and Writing Resolution

9 Making Two-Photon Polymeryzation Faster

10 Microstructures, Post-TPP Processing

11 A Collection of Microsculptures

12.1 Micro-Optics Via Ultrafast Laser Writing: Miniaturization, Integration, and Multifunctionalities

12.2 Remotely Driven Micromachines Produced by Two-Photon Microfabrication

12.3 Microfluidics

12.4 Cell Motility and Nanolithography

13.1 Fabrication of 3D Micro-Architected/Nano-Architected Materials

13.2 Two-Photon Polymerization as a Component of Desktop Integrated Manufacturing Platforms

13.3 Engineering Microenviroments for Cancer Study

13.4 Materials Development for Additive Manufacturing: a case study for TPP

Appendix A Basic Photoshop for Electron Microscopy

Appendix B Numerical Examples

Description

Three-Dimensional Microfabrication Using Two-Photon Polymerization, Second Edition offers a comprehensive guide to TPP microfabrication and a unified description of TPP microfabrication across disciplines. It offers in-depth discussion and analysis of all aspects of TPP, including the necessary background, pros and cons of TPP microfabrication, material selection, equipment, processes and characterization. Current and future applications are covered, along with case studies that illustrate the book's concepts. This new edition includes updated chapters on metrology, synthesis and the characterization of photoinitiators used in TPP, negative- and positive-tone photoresists, and nonlinear optical characterization of polymers.

This is an important resource that will be useful for scientists involved in microfabrication, generation of micro- and nano-patterns and micromachining.

Key Features

Readership

Materials scientists, food and agricultural scientists, environmental scientists

Details

No. of pages:
515
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2020
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
Paperback ISBN:
9780128178270

About the Editors

Tommaso Baldacchini Editor

Tommaso Baldacchini works are the Schmid College of Science and Technology in Chapman University, Orange, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Schmid College of Science and Technology, Chapman University, Orange, USA

