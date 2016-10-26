The Teeth of Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
1st Edition
Description
The Teeth of Non-Mammalian Vertebrates is the first comprehensive publication devoted to the teeth and dentitions of living fishes, amphibians and reptiles. The book presents a comprehensive survey of the amazing variety of tooth forms among non-mammalian vertebrates, based on descriptions of approximately 400 species belonging to about 160 families. The text is lavishly illustrated with more than 600 high-quality color and monochrome photographs of specimens gathered from top museums and research workers from around the world, supplemented by radiographs and micro-CT images.
This stimulating work discusses the functional morphology of feeding, the attachment of teeth, and the relationship of tooth form to function, with each chapter accompanied by a comprehensive, up-to-date reference list. Following the descriptions of the teeth and dentitions in each class, four chapters review current topics with considerable research activity: tooth development; tooth replacement; and the structure, formation and evolution of the dental hard tissues. This timely book, authored by internationally recognized teachers and researchers in the field, also reflects the resurgence of interest in the dentitions of non-mammalian vertebrates as experimental systems to help understand genetic changes in evolution of teeth and jaws.
Key Features
- Features more than 600 images, including numerous high-quality photographs from internationally-recognized researchers and world class collections
- Offers guidance on tooth morphology for classification and evolution of vertebrates
- Provides detailed coverage of the dentition of all living groups of non-mammalian vertebrates
Readership
Students, professors and researchers in zoology, biology, anthropology, archaeology and veterinary science, and libraries/departments covering these subjects, as well as students and professors in dental schools and museums
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Cyclostomes
- Myxiniformes
- Petromyzontiformes
- Chapter 2. Chondrichthyes 1: Sharks
- Chondrichthyes
- Dentitions of Sharks
- Galeomorph Sharks
- Orectolobiformes
- Lamniformes
- Carcharhiniformes
- Squalean Sharks
- Echinorhiniformes
- Squaliformes
- Squatiniformes
- Pristiophoriformes
- Online Resources
- Chapter 3. Chondrichthyes 2: Rays and Chimaeras
- Batoidea
- Diet and Feeding
- Dentitions of Rays
- Myliobatiformes
- Rajiformes
- Pristiformes
- Torpediniformes
- Dentitions of Chimaeras
- Online Resources
- Chapter 4. Osteichthyes
- Classification
- Diet
- Feeding and Food Processing in Actinopterygii
- Dentitions of Actinopterygii
- Cladista
- Neopterygii: Holostei
- Neopterygii: Teleostei
- Sarcopterygii
- Online Resources
- Chapter 5. Amphibia
- Gymnophiona
- Dentitions of Caecilian Larvae
- Caudata (Urodela)
- Anura
- Teeth of Larval Anurans
- Dentitions of Adult Anurans
- Online Resources
- Chapter 6. Reptiles 1: Tuatara and Lizards
- Reptiles: General
- Reptilian Skull
- Teeth of Reptiles
- Egg Teeth
- Diet and Feeding
- Rhynchocephalia
- Lizards
- Gekkota
- Scincoidea
- Lacertoidea
- Amphisbaenia
- Anguimorpha
- Varanidae and Their Relatives
- Iguania
- Online Resources
- Chapter 7. Reptiles 2: Snakes
- Introduction
- Venom and Fangs
- Snake Dentitions
- Chapter 8. Reptiles 3: Crocodylia
- Introduction
- Feeding
- Dentition
- Tooth Attachment
- Crocodylian Dentitions
- Online Resources
- Chapter 9. Tooth Formation
- Introduction
- Tooth Development
- Control of Tooth Development
- Missing Teeth
- Chapter 10. Tooth Replacement and Ontogeny of the Dentition
- Introduction
- Functions of Polyphyodonty
- Ontogeny of the Dentition
- Tooth Replacement
- Osteichthyes
- Amphibians
- Reptiles
- Ontogeny of the Dentition
- Bony Fish
- Chondrichthyes
- Molecular Control of Ontogeny of the Dentition and Tooth Replacement
- Chapter 11. Dentine and Dental Pulp
- Dentinogenesis
- Dental Pulp
- Orthodentine
- Osteodentine
- Vasodentine
- Plicidentine
- Hypermineralized Tissues of Tooth Plates
- Online Resources
- Chapter 12. Enameloid and Enamel
- Composition and Properties
- General Aspects of Formation
- Chondrichthyan Enameloid
- Actinopterygian Enameloid
- Sarcopterygian Enamel
- Amphibian Enameloid and Enamel
- Iron and Cuticles
- Reptilian Enamel
- Evolution of Hypermineralized Tissues
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 26th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028841
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128028506
About the Author
Barry Berkovitz
Dr Barry KB Berkovitz qualified in Dental Surgery at the Royal Dental Hospital in London in 1962. There soon followed three years of postgraduate research at Royal Holloway College London. Between 1966 and 2004 his time was equally divided between teaching Gross Anatomy and Dental Anatomy, first at the University of Bristol and later at King’s College London. He is the author of numerous books and scientific papers, many related to comparative dental anatomy. His well-known textbook ‘Oral Anatomy, Histology and Embryology ‘ by BKB Berkovitz, GR Holland and BJ Moxham is now reaching its 5th edition, while his most recent popular science book is entitled ‘Nothing but the Tooth’.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Reader in Dental Anatomy, King's College London, UK, Visiting Professor, Oman Dental College, Mina Al Fahal; Oman and Honorary Curator, Odontological Collection, Hunterian Museum, Royal College of Surgeons of England, London, UK
R.P Shellis
Dr R Peter Shellis graduated from Birmingham University (BSc in Zoology and Comparative Physiology, 1966, MSc in Radiobiology, 1967). From 1968 to 1972 he worked with Prof AEW Miles at the London Hospital Medical College on the development of teeth in fishes. From 1972 to 1998 Dr Shellis worked on dental caries for the Medical Research Council in Bristol, also publishing research on comparative dental anatomy, particularly on primate tooth structure. Later, he worked with Prof M Addy (Bristol) and Prof A Lussi (Bern) on dental erosion and was Editor-in-Chief of Caries Research (2000-2009). Dr Shellis won the Colgate-Palmolive Prize (British Society for Dental Resarch) in 1981 and the ORCA Prize (European Organization for Caries Research: ORCA) in 2011. He is an Honorary Member of ORCA since 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Preventative, Restorative and Pediatric Dentistry, Universitat Bern, Bern, Switzerland
Reviews
"This text is a very worthwhile collection of work describing non- mammalian dentition in great detail. ... Both authors have a long-track record of publishing on this subject, as well as human oral biology (Berkovitz). Their experience shines throughout this book." --Journal of Veterinary Dentistry
"Anyone interested in teeth and the oral cavity will find this text instantly fascinating, vastly informative, and easy to navigate. This book is a must-have for any anatomist, veterinary dentist, zoo or aquatic veterinarian, paleontologist, or researcher."--Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association
"For those interested in how vertebrates adapt to different diets and lifestyles this book is a wealth of information and intriguing facts. For someone who needs a staple reference guide to the various non-mammalian dental forms, this book is an invaluable ready reference and a highly recommended, must-have resource." --Journal of Anatomy
"This book will certainly be a very important source of information in the years to come for anyone interested on the diversity, evolution and function of teeth in vertebrates." --Aqua-International Journal of Ichthyology
"This impressive textbook has entered the market as the first to address the issue of teeth and dentitions of the fish, amphibian and reptile species…The outstanding feature of the book is the wide sources of images from museums and researchers...I can highly recommend this text for the interested academic." --Faculty Dental Journal