The Teeth of Non-Mammalian Vertebrates

"This text is a very worthwhile collection of work describing non- mammalian dentition in great detail. ... Both authors have a long-track record of publishing on this subject, as well as human oral biology (Berkovitz). Their experience shines throughout this book." --Journal of Veterinary Dentistry

"Anyone interested in teeth and the oral cavity will find this text instantly fascinating, vastly informative, and easy to navigate. This book is a must-have for any anatomist, veterinary dentist, zoo or aquatic veterinarian, paleontologist, or researcher."--Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association

"For those interested in how vertebrates adapt to different diets and lifestyles this book is a wealth of information and intriguing facts. For someone who needs a staple reference guide to the various non-mammalian dental forms, this book is an invaluable ready reference and a highly recommended, must-have resource." --Journal of Anatomy

"This book will certainly be a very important source of information in the years to come for anyone interested on the diversity, evolution and function of teeth in vertebrates." --Aqua-International Journal of Ichthyology

"This impressive textbook has entered the market as the first to address the issue of teeth and dentitions of the fish, amphibian and reptile species…The outstanding feature of the book is the wide sources of images from museums and researchers...I can highly recommend this text for the interested academic." --Faculty Dental Journal