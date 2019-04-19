The Sedimentary Basins of the United States and Canada

Andrew Miall has been Professor of Geology at the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Toronto, since 1979, where his focus is on teaching and research of the stratigraphy and sedimentology of sedimentary basins. He is the inaugural holder of the Gordon Stollery Chair in Basin Analysis and Petroleum Geology, which was founded in 2001. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 1995. Andrew Miall was Vice President of the Academy of Science of the Royal Society of Canada from 2005 to 2007 and President of the Academy from 2007-2009. From 2000-2004 Andrew Miall served as Canada’s representative to the NATO Science and the Environment Program’s “Committee on the Challenges of Modern Society.” In 2010-2011 he served on expert panels for the Government of Canada and the Alberta Government to examine the environmental management of the Alberta Oil Sands. Prof. Miall has been the author of five research-level technical books and the editor of five special research collections. He is the co-author, with N. Eyles, of “Canada Rocks”, an account of the geological history of Canada written for a general audience. This lavishly illustrated book is now in its second edition.