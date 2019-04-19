The Sedimentary Basins of the United States and Canada
2nd Edition
Description
The Sedimentary Basins of the United States and Canada, Second Edition, focuses on the large, regional, sedimentary accumulations in Canada and the United States. Each chapter provides a succinct summary of the tectonic setting and structural and paleogeographic evolution of the basin it covers, with details on structure and stratigraphy. The book features four new chapters that cover the sedimentary basins of Alaska and the Canadian Arctic. In addition to sedimentary geologists, this updated reference is relevant for basin analysis, regional geology, stratigraphy, and for those working in the hydrocarbon exploration industry.
Key Features
- Features updates to existing chapters, along with new chapters on sedimentary basins in Alaska and Arctic Canada
- Includes nearly 300 detailed, full-color paleogeographic maps
- Written for general geological audiences and individuals working in the resources sector, particularly those in the fossil fuel industry
Readership
Geologists, basin analysts, stratigraphers, sedimentologists
Table of Contents
Introduction and Acknowledgments
Andrew D. Miall
1. The Phanerozoic tectonic and sedimentary evolution of North America
Andrew D. Miall and Ron C. Blakey
2. Phanerozoic evolution of the sedimentary cover of the North American Craton
Peter Burgess
3. Appalachian Foreland Basin of Canada
Denis Lavoie
4. The Appalachian and Black Warrior Basins: Foreland Basins in the Eastern United States
Frank Robert Ettensohn, Jack C. Pashin and William Gilliam
5. The Paleozoic western craton margin
Andrew D. Miall
6. The Maritimes Basin of Atlantic Canada: Basin creation and destruction in the collisional zone of Pangea
Martin Gibling
7. Pennsylvanian-Jurassic sedimentary basins of the Colorado Plateau and Southern Rocky Mountains
Ron C. Blakey
8. The southern Midcontinent, Permian Basin and Ouachitas
Andrew D. Miall
9. The Western Interior Basin
Andrew D. Miall
10. Cordilleran sedimentary basins of Western Canada record 180 million years of terrane accretion
Brian Ricketts
11. Subduction-related sedimentary basins of the U.S.A. Cordillera
Raymond V. Ingersoll
12. Tectono-stratigraphic evolution of the inner California borderland: template for fill-and-spill sedimentation
Jacob Covault and Glenn Sharman
13. Laramide sedimentary basins
Timothy F. Lawton
14. Sverdrup Basin
Ashton Embry
15. Atlantic Margin basins
Andrew D. Miall
16. Depositional evolution of the Gulf of Mexico sedimentary basin
Thomas E. Ewing
17. Geology of the Late Cretaceous to Cenozoic Beaufort-Mackenzie Basin, Canada
Larry S. Lane
18. Arctic Alaska
David Houseknecht
19. Postscript: What have we learned and where do we go from here?
Andrew D. Miall
Details
- No. of pages:
- 823
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444638960
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444638953
About the Editor
Andrew Miall
Andrew Miall has been Professor of Geology at the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Toronto, since 1979, where his focus is on teaching and research of the stratigraphy and sedimentology of sedimentary basins. He is the inaugural holder of the Gordon Stollery Chair in Basin Analysis and Petroleum Geology, which was founded in 2001. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 1995. Andrew Miall was Vice President of the Academy of Science of the Royal Society of Canada from 2005 to 2007 and President of the Academy from 2007-2009. From 2000-2004 Andrew Miall served as Canada’s representative to the NATO Science and the Environment Program’s “Committee on the Challenges of Modern Society.” In 2010-2011 he served on expert panels for the Government of Canada and the Alberta Government to examine the environmental management of the Alberta Oil Sands. Prof. Miall has been the author of five research-level technical books and the editor of five special research collections. He is the co-author, with N. Eyles, of “Canada Rocks”, an account of the geological history of Canada written for a general audience. This lavishly illustrated book is now in its second edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geology, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada