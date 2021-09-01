The Rhesus Monkey Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates
4th Edition
Fourth Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Paxinos and Petrides' The Rhesus Monkey Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates is the most comprehensive and accurate atlas of the monkey brain currently available. The fourth edition of this classic book will be a complete revision, featuring many improvements and upgrades. Containing coronal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates spaced at 120 µm intervals, this atlas follows the same nomenclature and abbreviations conventions as the mouse, rat, chicken, and human brain atlases published under George Paxinos’ leadership. This atlas is suitable for researchers who work with both monkeys and humans. Constructed by the established leaders in neuroanatomical atlas development, the new edition will again be the indispensable resource for all scientists working on the primate nervous system.
Key Features
- Coronal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates spaced at 120 µm intervals; diagrams completely revised
- Photographic coronal plates of SMI immunoreactivity; delineations completely revised
- Linking of structure names from the atlas to the CoCoMac neuroinformatics database for online retrieval of additional information on partitioning schemes and connectivity
- Inclusion of MR images at approximately the same levels as the coronal diagrams
- This monkey brain atlas follows the same nomenclature and abbreviations conventions as the mouse, rat, chicken, and human brain atlases published under George Paxinos’ leadershi
Readership
Primate neurobiologists, embryologists, evolutionary biologists and pathologists, developmental neurobiologists, early career researchers in neuroscience, imaging, especially in the field of functional brain mapping, and developmental biology; from students to very experienced researchers
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Stereotaxic Surgery
3. Histology
4. Photography
5. Stereotaxic Reference System
6. The Basis of Delineation of Structures
7. References
8. Index of Abbreviations
9. Plates
10. List of Structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128158524
About the Authors
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Michael Petrides
Dr. Petrides is a Professor at the Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Society of Canada and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. His research focuses on the neural bases of cognitive processes and involves the analysis of the functions of the frontal, temporal, and parietal neocortex and related subcortical neural structures. His research is also focussed on examination of the sulcal and gyral morphology of the human cerebral cortex and comparative architectonic studies. He has authored numerous journal articles (h-index = 88; i10-index 189) and is the author of The Human Cerebral Cortex (2011), Neuroanatomy of Language Regions of the Brain (2013) as well as co-author of 3 other atlases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Montreal Neurological Institute and McGill University, Montreal, Canada
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.