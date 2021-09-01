COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
The Rhesus Monkey Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates

4th Edition

Authors: George Paxinos Michael Petrides
Description

Paxinos and Petrides' The Rhesus Monkey Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates is the most comprehensive and accurate atlas of the monkey brain currently available. The fourth edition of this classic book will be a complete revision, featuring many improvements and upgrades. Containing coronal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates spaced at 120 µm intervals, this atlas follows the same nomenclature and abbreviations conventions as the mouse, rat, chicken, and human brain atlases published under George Paxinos’ leadership. This atlas is suitable for researchers who work with both monkeys and humans. Constructed by the established leaders in neuroanatomical atlas development, the new edition will again be the indispensable resource for all scientists working on the primate nervous system.

Key Features

  • Coronal diagrams and accompanying photographic plates spaced at 120 µm intervals; diagrams completely revised
  • Photographic coronal plates of SMI immunoreactivity; delineations completely revised
  • Linking of structure names from the atlas to the CoCoMac neuroinformatics database for online retrieval of additional information on partitioning schemes and connectivity
  • Inclusion of MR images at approximately the same levels as the coronal diagrams
  • This monkey brain atlas follows the same nomenclature and abbreviations conventions as the mouse, rat, chicken, and human brain atlases published under George Paxinos’ leadershi

Readership

Primate neurobiologists, embryologists, evolutionary biologists and pathologists, developmental neurobiologists, early career researchers in neuroscience, imaging, especially in the field of functional brain mapping, and developmental biology; from students to very experienced researchers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Stereotaxic Surgery
    3. Histology
    4. Photography
    5. Stereotaxic Reference System
    6. The Basis of Delineation of Structures
    7. References
    8. Index of Abbreviations
    9. Plates
    10. List of Structures

Details

About the Authors

George Paxinos

Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

Michael Petrides

Dr. Petrides is a Professor at the Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Society of Canada and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. His research focuses on the neural bases of cognitive processes and involves the analysis of the functions of the frontal, temporal, and parietal neocortex and related subcortical neural structures. His research is also focussed on examination of the sulcal and gyral morphology of the human cerebral cortex and comparative architectonic studies. He has authored numerous journal articles (h-index = 88; i10-index 189) and is the author of The Human Cerebral Cortex (2011), Neuroanatomy of Language Regions of the Brain (2013) as well as co-author of 3 other atlases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Montreal Neurological Institute and McGill University, Montreal, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

