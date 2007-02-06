The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates
6th Edition
Hard Cover Edition
Description
This completely revised edition of The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, the second most cited book in science, represents a dramatic update from the previous edition. Based on a single rat brain, this edition features an entirely new coronal set of tissue cut in regular 120 micron intervals with accompanying photographs and drawings of coronal, horizontal and sagittal sections of this new set. The use of the single brain allows for greater consistency between sections, while advances in histochemistry techniques provides increased refinement in the definition of brain areas, making this the most accurate and detailed stereotaxic rat atlas produced to date. The atlas will also include a CD-ROM featuring all of the graphics and text. Every lab working with the rat as an experimental animal model will want to use this book as their atlas of choice.
This book is also available in a softcover spiral binding at the same price.
Key Features
- Includes twice as many coronal sections, nissl plates, and sagittal plates as the previous edition
- Uses a single rat brain allowing for better consistency and better delineations in the line drawings of structures
- Provides improved stereotaxic coordinates at a higher level of detail
- Accompanying CD-ROM features graphics and text
- Now available as hardcover version and softcover version with a spiral binding at the same price.
Readership
Researchers in neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, and molecular expression/cloning in the rat brain, as well as anyone using the rat as an experimental model.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgements
Key features of the sixth edition
Introduction
Methods
Stereotaxic Reference System
Nomenclature and the construction of abbreviations
The basis of delineation of structures
References
List of Structures
Index of Abbreviations
PARTS OF THE RAT BRAIN
Figures
Chapter 1: Coronal sections of the brain
Chapter 2: Sagittal sections of the brain
Chapter 3: Horizontal sections of the brain
Chapter 4: Transverse sections of the spinal cord
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 6th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475134
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475158
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125476126
About the Author
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Charles Watson
Charles Watson is a specialist in the area of brain and spinal cord mapping. He graduated in medicine from the University of Sydney in 1967 and was awarded a research doctorate (MD) by the University of New South Wales in 1974. He lectured in anatomy at the UNSW from 1970 to 1982, when he took up a career in public health in the Health Department of Western Australia, being appointed Chief Health Officer for WA in 1993.
He returned to university life in 1994, holding the position of Dean of Health Sciences at the University of Wollongong and Curtin University until 2006. Since then he has held research positions at Curtin and at Neuroscience Research Australia. Since 2006 he has published 11 books and over 40 journal articles.
Watson was made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2004. He earned a DSc (by thesis) from the University of Sydney in 2012.
In his spare time he swims in the ocean, and he is an enthusiastic but mediocre player of the baritone saxophone. His musical favourites are Frank Zappa, Brian Eno, and Beethoven.
Affiliations and Expertise
John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Health Science, Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Australia and Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW Sydney, Australia