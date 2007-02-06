The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780123741219, 9780080475134

The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates

6th Edition

Hard Cover Edition

Authors: George Paxinos Charles Watson
eBook ISBN: 9780080475134
eBook ISBN: 9780080475158
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125476126
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th February 2007
Page Count: 456
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
166.00
141.10
23300.00
19805.00
241.82
205.55
180.00
153.00
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
230.00
195.50
210.00
178.50
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This completely revised edition of The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, the second most cited book in science, represents a dramatic update from the previous edition. Based on a single rat brain, this edition features an entirely new coronal set of tissue cut in regular 120 micron intervals with accompanying photographs and drawings of coronal, horizontal and sagittal sections of this new set. The use of the single brain allows for greater consistency between sections, while advances in histochemistry techniques provides increased refinement in the definition of brain areas, making this the most accurate and detailed stereotaxic rat atlas produced to date. The atlas will also include a CD-ROM featuring all of the graphics and text. Every lab working with the rat as an experimental animal model will want to use this book as their atlas of choice.

This book is also available in a softcover spiral binding at the same price.

Key Features

  • Includes twice as many coronal sections, nissl plates, and sagittal plates as the previous edition
  • Uses a single rat brain allowing for better consistency and better delineations in the line drawings of structures
  • Provides improved stereotaxic coordinates at a higher level of detail
  • Accompanying CD-ROM features graphics and text
  • Now available as hardcover version and softcover version with a spiral binding at the same price.

Readership

Researchers in neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, and molecular expression/cloning in the rat brain, as well as anyone using the rat as an experimental model.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgements

Key features of the sixth edition

Introduction

Methods

Stereotaxic Reference System

Nomenclature and the construction of abbreviations

The basis of delineation of structures

References

List of Structures

Index of Abbreviations

PARTS OF THE RAT BRAIN

Figures

Chapter 1: Coronal sections of the brain

Chapter 2: Sagittal sections of the brain

Chapter 3: Horizontal sections of the brain

Chapter 4: Transverse sections of the spinal cord

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080475134
eBook ISBN:
9780080475158
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125476126

About the Author

George Paxinos

George Paxinos

Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

Charles Watson

Charles Watson is a specialist in the area of brain and spinal cord mapping. He graduated in medicine from the University of Sydney in 1967 and was awarded a research doctorate (MD) by the University of New South Wales in 1974. He lectured in anatomy at the UNSW from 1970 to 1982, when he took up a career in public health in the Health Department of Western Australia, being appointed Chief Health Officer for WA in 1993.

He returned to university life in 1994, holding the position of Dean of Health Sciences at the University of Wollongong and Curtin University until 2006. Since then he has held research positions at Curtin and at Neuroscience Research Australia. Since 2006 he has published 11 books and over 40 journal articles.

Watson was made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2004. He earned a DSc (by thesis) from the University of Sydney in 2012.

In his spare time he swims in the ocean, and he is an enthusiastic but mediocre player of the baritone saxophone. His musical favourites are Frank Zappa, Brian Eno, and Beethoven.

Affiliations and Expertise

John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Health Science, Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Australia and Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW Sydney, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.