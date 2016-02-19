The Principles of Ion-Selective Electrodes and of Membrane Transport, Volume 2

The Principles of Ion Selective Electrodes and of Membrane Transport is a collection of research works on the theory, principles, and fundamentals of ion-selective electrodes and of membrane transport. This book is organized into two parts encompassing 15 chapters that highlight the application of the membrane model.

Part A is a general discussion of membrane potentials and membrane transport. This part describes the formulations of the interfacial potential contribution due to phase boundaries. This part also explores the diffusion potential, the nonideality of diffusion layers or membrane phases, the liquid-junction potential arising in conventional potentiometric measuring cells. Other topics covered in this part include the practical solution for the membrane potential; the ion-transport and the electrical properties of bulk membranes; and the characteristics of lipid bilayer membranes. Part B considers the fundamentals of ion-selective electrodes. This part begins with discussions of the principles, response behavior, ion selectivity, and detection limits of solid-state membrane electrodes. This part also examines several important extensions and modifications of the Sandblom-Eisenman-Walker theory; the characteristics of neutral carrier membrane electrodes; and the theory of glass electrodes.