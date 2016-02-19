The Principles of Ion-Selective Electrodes and of Membrane Transport, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction and Preliminary Aspects
1.1. Organization and EMF Response of Membrane Electrode Cells
1.2. Membrane Materials and their Selectivity-Determining Principles
1.3. Single-Ion Activities
References
Part A - Theory of Membrane Potentials and Membrane Transport
2. Description of the Basic Membrane Model
References
3. The Phase-Boundary Potential (Donnan Potential)
References
4. The Diffusion Potential
4.1. General Formulation
4.2. Practical Solutions
References
5. Calculation of Liquid-Junction Potentials
References
6. Solutions for the Membrane Potential
References
7. Classical Concepts of Membrane Transport
7.1. The Nernst - Planck Flux Equation
7.2. The Goldman-Hodgkin-Katz Approximation
7.3. Simple Model for Symmetrical Membrane Cells
7.4. Schlögl's General Theory and its Applications
7.5. Electrical Properties and Ion-Transport Selectivity of Bulk Membranes
References
8. Free and Carrier-Mediated Ion Transport Across Bilayer Membranes
8.1. Description of the Ion Flux Across the Membrane Interior
8.2. Description of the Ion Flux Across the Interfaces
8.3. Consequences of a Closed-Circuit Flux of Carriers
8.4. Derivation of the General Result
8.5. Bilayer Model by Läuger and Stark
8.6. Bilayer Model by Ciani, Eisenmann, and Krasne
8.7. Comparison with the Bulk Membrane Model by Morf, Wuhrmann, and Simon
References
9. Summary of Fundamental Relationships
Part B - Ion- Selective Electrodes
10. Solid-State Membrane Electrodes
10.1. Characterization of Membrane Materials
10.2. Basic Theoretical Aspects of Solid-State Membrane Electrodes
10.3. Potential Response and Detection Limit of Silver Compound Membranes Unbuffed Solutions of the Primary Ions
10.4. Potential Response of Silver Halide Membranes to Different Cations
10.5. Selectivity of Silver Halide Membranes Towards Different Anions
10.6. Potential Reponse and Selectivity of Silver Halide Membranes Towards Different Ligands
References
11. Liquid-Membrane Electrodes Based on Liquid Ion-Exchangers
11.1. Membrane Materials and Observed Ion Selectivities
11.2. Implications of the General Membrane Theory
11.3. Theory of Sandblom, Eisenman, and Walker, and its Extensions
11.4. Interpretation of the Apparent Selectivity Behavior of Liquid Membranes
References
12. Liquid-Membrane Electrodes Based on Neutral Carriers
12.1. Characteristics of Neutral Carriers and Reported Selectivities for Membrane Electrodes
12.2. Mechanism of Cation Specificity (Permselectivity) of Neutral Carrier Membranes
12.3. Cation SelectiVity of Carrier Membrane Electrodes
12.4. Anion Effects in Carrier Membrane Electrodes
12.5. Molecular Aspects of Cation-Selective Carriers
References
13. Glass Electrodes
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Ion-Exchange Theories and n-Type Descriptions of Glass Membrane Potentials
13.3. Potential Responses of Na2 O-Al2 O3 SiO2 Glasses
13.4. Alternative Approaches to Heterogeneous-Site Glasses
13.5. Further Development of Glass Electrode Theory (Liquid-Membrane Concepts)
References
14. Dynamic Response Behavior of Ion-Selective Electrodes
14.1. Electrical Relaxation Processes
14.2. Kinetics of Interfacial Reactions
14.3. Diffusion Through a Stagnant Layer
14.4. Diffusion within the Ion-Sensing Membrane
References
15. Special Arrangements: Gas-Sensing Electrodes and Enzyme Electrodes
15.1. Gas-Sensing Electrodes
15.2. Enzyme Electrodes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
The Principles of Ion Selective Electrodes and of Membrane Transport is a collection of research works on the theory, principles, and fundamentals of ion-selective electrodes and of membrane transport. This book is organized into two parts encompassing 15 chapters that highlight the application of the membrane model.
Part A is a general discussion of membrane potentials and membrane transport. This part describes the formulations of the interfacial potential contribution due to phase boundaries. This part also explores the diffusion potential, the nonideality of diffusion layers or membrane phases, the liquid-junction potential arising in conventional potentiometric measuring cells. Other topics covered in this part include the practical solution for the membrane potential; the ion-transport and the electrical properties of bulk membranes; and the characteristics of lipid bilayer membranes. Part B considers the fundamentals of ion-selective electrodes. This part begins with discussions of the principles, response behavior, ion selectivity, and detection limits of solid-state membrane electrodes. This part also examines several important extensions and modifications of the Sandblom-Eisenman-Walker theory; the characteristics of neutral carrier membrane electrodes; and the theory of glass electrodes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1981
- Published:
- 1st November 1981
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597557
Reviews
@qu:Recommended, essential reading... @source: Electrochimica Acta