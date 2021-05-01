The Lymphatic System in Colorectal Cancer: Basic Concepts, Pathology, Imaging and Treatment Perspectives provides an in-depth overview on the role of the lymphatic system in the pathogenesis and treatment of colorectal cancer. This is the first book to provide a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to the lymphatic system in colorectal cancer, with topics ranging from cancer biology and mathematical modeling to surgical approaches and novel imaging techniques. This book is valuable for cancer researchers, oncologists and anyone interested in the biology and treatment of colorectal cancer. Bringing together internationally renowned experts, the book's chapters encompass relevant content to help readers understand complex subjects.

Lymphatic spread is one of the hallmarks of locally advanced colorectal cancer that adversely affects prognosis. Nevertheless, the molecular pathogenesis, dynamics and prognostic significance of lymphatic spread remain poorly understood. At the same time, novel surgical approaches such as complete mesocolic excision and sentinel node identification are being introduced, but their value remains uncertain.