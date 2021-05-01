The Lymphatic System in Colorectal Cancer
1st Edition
Basic Concepts, Pathology, Imaging and Treatment Perspectives
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Lymphatic System in Colorectal Cancer: Basic Concepts, Pathology, Imaging and Treatment Perspectives provides an in-depth overview on the role of the lymphatic system in the pathogenesis and treatment of colorectal cancer. This is the first book to provide a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to the lymphatic system in colorectal cancer, with topics ranging from cancer biology and mathematical modeling to surgical approaches and novel imaging techniques. This book is valuable for cancer researchers, oncologists and anyone interested in the biology and treatment of colorectal cancer. Bringing together internationally renowned experts, the book's chapters encompass relevant content to help readers understand complex subjects.
Lymphatic spread is one of the hallmarks of locally advanced colorectal cancer that adversely affects prognosis. Nevertheless, the molecular pathogenesis, dynamics and prognostic significance of lymphatic spread remain poorly understood. At the same time, novel surgical approaches such as complete mesocolic excision and sentinel node identification are being introduced, but their value remains uncertain.
Key Features
- Presents a multidisciplinary approach, allowing readers to identify relevant fields of collaboration and inspire novel research endeavors in the field
- Discusses novel imaging techniques such as near-infrared that is being introduced in clinical practice as a tool for identifying sentinel nodes and lymphatic pathways
- Brings together international experts who shed light on the most relevant aspects of lymphatic spread in cancer of the bowel, underlying mechanisms, and the best method to avoid or treat it
Readership
Cancer researchers, oncologists, clinicians, medical scientists
Table of Contents
Part A. Basic concepts
1. Anatomy and embryology of the lymphatic system of the colon and rectum
2. The premetastatic niche in colorectal cancer lymphatic metastasis
3. Genetic drivers of lymphatic spread in colorectal cancer
4. Evolution and biogeographical spread of colorectal cancer
5. Immunology of the normal and cancer-invaded lymphatic system in CRC
6. Biomechanical aspects of lymphangiogenesis and lymphatic metastasis
7. Mathematical models of normal and cancer-associated lymphangiogenesis
Part B. Pathology and Imaging
8. Pathological assessment of the lymph nodes in colorectal cancer
9. Lymph node classification in colorectal cancer: TNM versus the Japanese system
10. Prognostic significance of the lymph node ratio in colon and rectal cancer
11. Tumor deposits in colorectal cancer
12. Detection and significance of micro-metastases in colorectal lymph nodes
13. Patterns of lymph node metastasis in rectal cancer
14. Imaging of nodal disease in colon and rectal cancer
Part C. Treatment
15. Complete mesocolic excision in colon cancer
16. Japanese D3 dissection in colon cancer
17. Lateral lymph node dissection in rectal cancer
18. Neoadjuvant therapy and nodal recurrence in rectal cancer
19. Management of extra-mesenteric and para-aortic nodal disease in colon cancer
20. Fluorescence guided sentinel node detection in colorectal cancer surgery
21. Systemic treatment for node positive colorectal cancer
22. Radiotherapy for nodal disease in colorectal cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128242971
About the Editor
Wim Ceelen
Wim P CEELEN, MD, PhD, FACS, is an academic surgical oncologist who is active in clinical, translational, and preclinical research. He has an active interest in the role and pathophysiology of lymph node metastasis in colorectal cancer and has published in this field intensively. Dr Ceelen has previously edited two volumes on peritoneal metastasis and intraperitoneal drug delivery. He has coauthored over 200 scientific publications to date.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgical Oncology, Staff Surgeon, Department of GI Surgery, Ghent University Hospital, Belgium
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.