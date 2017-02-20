The Innate Immune System
1st Edition
A Compositional and Functional Perspective
Description
The Innate Immune System: A Compositional and Functional Perspective focuses on the components and functionality of the innate immune system, detailing how they work in their own right, and then progressing to cover their relevance to disease and how they interface with the adaptive response.
Despite the growing appreciation of the importance of the innate immune system, many classical immunology books still focus predominantly on the adaptive immune response. Not only is this unbalanced, but it fails to reflect the growing synergy between the activation and function of the innate response and the final nature of adaptive response. This book fills the gap in knowledge that is needed to fully understand and appreciate the topic.
Key Features
- Provides a clear, but simple picture of the main principle of innate immunity and the interlink with adaptive responses
- Fulfills an unmet need in the area of innate immunity
- Gives a constructive and progressive approach to introducing and explaining the key players in the innate immune response
- Introduces and explains the key players in the innate immune response with a constructive and progressive approach
- Presents the components of the innate response and shows how these interrelated areas connect with one another from a functional perspective
- Enables the reader to gradually increase their level of understanding and knowledge without the risk of becoming confused, thereby ensuring they fully comprehend the integrated signaling pathways
Readership
Researchers and students in immunology. It would also be appropriate as a general introduction to innate immunity for graduate students and researchers moving into the field from alternative backgrounds
Table of Contents
Section 1. A Snapshot of the Innate Immune System
- 1.1. A Brief History of Immunity
- 1.2. The Immune System—A Complex Defense System
- 1.3. Functional Elements on the Innate Immune Response
- 1.4. The Mucosa-Associated Innate Immune System
- 1.5. Additional Homeostatic Functions Involved in Innate Immune Responses
Section 2. Immune Cells and the Process of Pattern Recognition
- 2.1. The Cellular Basis of the Innate Immune System
- 2.2. Pattern Recognition Receptor Signaling Pathways
Section 3. Effector Mechanisms and Cellular Outputs
- 3.1. Cytokines
- 3.2. Acute Phase Proteins and the Acute Phase Response
- 3.3. Reactive Oxygen Species
- 3.4. Enzymatic Cascades and Enzymatic Activation
- 3.5. Cell Death
Section 4. Integrated Innate Immunity—Combining Activation and Effector Functions
- 4.1. The Detection of Bacterial Lipopolysaccharide
- 4.2. Interleukin 1β Is Produced Following Activation of the Inflammasome
- 4.3. The Innate Response to Bacterial Infection With Salmonella
- 4.4. Innate Recognition and the Response to the Influenza Virus
Section 5. Connecting the Innate and Adaptive Immune Responses
- 5.1. The Transcriptional Regulation of MHC Class I and II Genes
- 5.2. Complement and the Adaptive Immune Response
- 5.3. Autophagy and the Development of T and B Cells
- 5.4. The Dendritic Cell Is the Interface Between the Innate and the Adaptive Immune Response
- 5.5. Adjuvants, PRRs, and Vaccination
Section 6. The Innate Immune System in Health and Disease
- 61. Inflammation and Atherosclerosis
- 62. Rheumatoid Arthritis
- 6.3. Autoinflammatory Syndromes
- 6.4. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- 6.5. Animal Models of Inflammatory Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007587
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044643
About the Author
Tom Monie
Dr. Monie has been actively researching innate immunity for the last ten years. He gained his PhD in 2002 from the Department of Medicine, University of Cambridge having spent three years studying how the genomes of retroviruses are held together in the virion. During his PhD he was awarded the International Retrovirology Young Investigator Award for the UK. He moved to Imperial College London to study the structural aspects of how cellular proteins contribute to protein translation in viruses such as Poliovirus and Foot and Mouth Disease Virus. Early in 2006 Dr Monie joined the group of Professor Nick Gay, a world-expert in Pattern Recognition Receptor (PRR) Biology, at the Department of Biochemistry, University of Cambridge. During this time he studied the structural basis of Toll-Like Receptor 4 function, with a particular focus on understanding the molecular basis for cross-species differences in receptor responses to ligand.
In 2008 Dr. Monie was awarded a prestigious Wellcome Trust Research Career Development Fellowship to run his own research group at the University of Cambridge. Focussing on the cytoplasmic NOD-like receptor family of PRRs Dr Monies’ research has subsequently contributed to improving our understanding of NLR function in health and disease. Specifically he has advanced our knowledge on how these proteins are activated by their ligands, how they interact with one another to mediate signalling in the cell, how they form macromolecular complexes in the cell, and how they contribute to the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases such as Blau syndrome and Crohns’ Disease. He has recently started working with MRC Human Nutrition Research to more thoroughly study PRRs in the intestinal tract and the impact of nutrition on PRR function.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Veterinary Medicine, University of Cambridge, UK