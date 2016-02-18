The Innate Immune Response to Noninfectious Stressors
1st Edition
Human and Animal Models
Description
The Innate Immune Response to Non-infectious Stressors: Human and Animal Models highlights fundamental mechanisms of stress response and important findings on how the immune system is affected, and in turn affects such a response. In addition, this book covers the crucial link between stress response and energy metabolism, prompts a re-appraisal of some crucial issues, and helps to define research priorities in this fascinating, somehow elusive field of investigation.
Key Features
- Provides insights into the fundamental homeostatic processes vis-à-vis stressors to help in investigation
- Illustrates the depicted tenets and how to offset them against established models of response to physical and psychotic stressors in both animals and humans
- Covers the crucial issue of the immune response to endocrine disruptors
- Includes immunological parameters as reporter system of environmental adaptation
- Provides many illustrative examples to foster reader understanding
Readership
researchers, academic scientists, and graduate students focused on innate immunology
Table of Contents
Preface
1. An overview of the innate immune response to infectious and non-infectious stressors.
2. Homeostatic inflammation as environmental adaptation strategy.
3. The molecular basis of the immune response to stressed cells and tissues.
4. Modulation of innate immunity by hypoxia.
5. Metabolic stress, heat shock proteins and innate immune response.
6. Innate immune response and cancer metastasis.
7. Innate immune response and psychotic disorders.
8. Modulation of the interferon response by environmental, non-infectious stressors.
9. Disease-predicting and prognostic potential of innate immune responses to non-infectious stressors: human and animal models.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 18th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128019740
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128019689
About the Editor
Massimo Amadori
Professor Massimo Amadori is a Senior Scientist at the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale della Lombardia e dell’Emilia-Romagna (IZSLER), via A. Bianchi 9, 25124 Brescia, Italy.
Professor Amadori has developed tests of innate immunity in cattle for investigating animal health and welfare, and started and managed the Italian site of the European FMD vaccine Bank. He has been the official responsible for the Italian National Reference Centre for Animal Welfare, and has written 68 articles and chapters in the Journal of Interferon and Cytokine research, amongst others. He has an H index of 62.
Previous books published with the editor’s contribution: 1) "Acute Phase Proteins as Early Non-Specific Biomarkers of Human and Veterinary Diseases," InTech, Open Access Publisher. 2) “Diagnostic Bacteriology Protocols, 2nd Edition," Humana Press (Methods in Molecular Biology 345). 3) “New Research on Innate Immunity,” Nova Science Publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Cellular Immunology, IZSLER, Brescia, Italy