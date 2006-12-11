The Handbook of Metabonomics and Metabolomics
1st Edition
Description
Molecular biology operates at three levels – genes, proteins and metabolites. This book is unique in that it provides a comprehensive description of an approach (metabonomics) to characterise the endogenous metabolites in a living system, complementing gene and protein studies (genomics and proteomics). These "omics" methods form the basis for understanding biology at a systems level.
The Handbook of Metabonomics and Metabolomics aims to be the definitive work on the rapidly expanding subjects of metabolic profiling, metabolite and biomarker identification, encompassing the fields of metabonomics and metabolomics. It covers the principles of the subject, the analytical and statistical techniques used and the wide variety of applications.
Key Features
- comprehensive description of an approach (metabonomics) to characterise the endogenous metabolites in a living system, complementing gene and protein studies
- aims to be the definitive work on the rapidly expanding subjects of metabolic profiling, metabolite and biomarker identification
- covers the principles of the subject, the analytical and statistical techniques used and the wide variety of applications.
Readership
For postgraduate qualified and professional research scientists working in the field of biochemistry/ academia/drug discovery and development in pharmaceutical companies, or working in related industries such as agriculture and plant biochemistry, forensic science, environmental monitoring, etc.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Metabonomics and metabolomics techniques and their applications in mammalian systems.
Chapter 2. Cellular metabolomics: the quest for pathway structure.
Chapter 3. NMR spectroscopy techniques for application to metabonomics.
Chapter 4. High-resolution magic angle spinning NMR spectroscopy.
Chapter 5. Chromatographic and electrophoretic separations combined with mass spectrometry for metabonomics.
Chapter 6. Chemometrics techniques for metabonomics.
Chapter 7. Nonlinear chemometric methods for the analysis of metabolic profiles.
Chapter 8. Databases and standardisation of reporting methods for metabolic studies.
Chapter 9. Metabonomics in preclinical pharmaceutical discovery and development.
Chapter 10. Metabolic applications in clinical pharmaceutical R&D.
Chapter 11. Exploiting the potential of metabonomics in large population studies: three venues.
Chapter 12. Metabolite profiling and cardiovascular disease.
Chapter 13. The role of NMR-based metabolomics in cancer.
Chapter 14. NMR spectroscopy of body fluids as a metabolomics approach to inborn errors of metabolism.
Chapter 15. A survey of metabonomics approaches for disease characterisation. Chapter 16. Metabolic profiling: applications in plant science.
Chapter 17. In vivo NMR applications of metabonomics.
Chapter 18. Applications of metabonomics within environmental toxicology.
Chapter 19. Global systems biology through integration of "omics" results.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 11th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468006
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528414
About the Editor
John Lindon
Dr. John C. Lindon is a professor and senior research investigator in the Division of Computational and Systems Medicine, part of the Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College London. He is also a founder, director of, and a consultant to Metabometrix Ltd, a company spun out of Imperial College to exploit the commercial possibilities of metabolic phenotyping. He is editor in chief of the Encyclopedia of Spectroscopy and Spectrometry and is on the editorial board of several journals. His major research interest is the use of NMR and other analytic methods coupled with multivariate statistics to study biofluids and tissues, a field now termed metabolic phenotyping.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, London, UK
Jeremy Nicholson
Dr. Jeremy K. Nicholson is the head of the Department of Surgery and Cancer at Imperial College London and has held honorary professorships at six universities. Additionally, he held two professorships at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, of which he was elected as an Albert Einstein Honorary Professor in 2014. He is also a founder, director, chief scientist, and chief scientist officer at Metabometrix Ltd. His research interests include spectroscopic and chemometric approaches to the investigation of disturbed metabolic processes in complex organisms.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, London, UK
Elaine Holmes
Dr. Elaine Holmes is the head of the Division of Computational and Systems Medicine and a professor of chemical biology in the Department of Surgery and Cancer at Imperial College London. She has over 20 years of experience in metabonomic technology and its applications. Her focus is on the discovery and development of metabolic biomarkers of disease in personalized health-care and population studies with significant contributions to cardiovascular, neuroscience, and infectious disease research. Recently, Prof. Holmes has driven large-scale profiling efforts defining the concept of the metabolome-wide association study (MWAS) in molecular epidemiology, specifically exploring the link between hypertension, diet, and metabolic profiles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, London, UK