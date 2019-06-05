The Core Model
1st Edition
A Collaborative Paradigm for the Pharmaceutical Industry and Global Health Care
Description
The Core Model: A Collaborative Paradigm for the Pharmaceutical Industry and Global Health Care develops the innovative core model, an organizational research and design paradigm and economic theory that proposes a collaborative approach to resolving global health issues and improving the productivity of drug development. The model proposes that scientific collaboration does not occur in an unstructured manner, but actually takes place within a highly structured order where knowledge is transferred, integrated and finally translated into commercial products. An understanding of this model will help solve the global pharmaceutical industry´s productivity problems and address important global health care and economic issues.
This book is useful to researchers, advanced students, regulators, and management in pharmaceutical industries, as well as healthcare professionals, those working in health economics, and those interested in scientific innovation processes.
Key Features
- Explores the current state-of-the-art in the pharmaceutical industry and the global healthcare sector
- Includes insights from world-leading figures in the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare sector, federal funding agencies, regulatory bodies, investment sector, entrepreneurship, intellectual property law, philanthropic organizations, and advocacy groups
- Develops in-depth, original concepts, which have important implications in the understanding of, and search for, potential solutions to the world´s health care crisis
Readership
Researchers, advanced students and managers in the pharmaceutical industry and disease foundations. Healthcare professionals, FDA staff, business graduates, anyone interested in medical technology development and scientific innovation
Table of Contents
Part I
1. Introduction: the remarkable success story of the development of bortezomib
2. Lessons from the development of bortezomib: the Core Model
Part II
3. The “Core”: when innovation meets leadership
4. “The Bridge”: collaboration is the best catalyst to success
5. “The Periphery”: the efficient use of underused societal resources
Part III
6. Biopharmaceutical intellectual property, financial interests, and the Core Model
7. Global health care crisis, the pharmaceutical industry, and the Core Model
8. The Core Model, innovation, economic growth, development, and policy-making
Part IV
9. Conclusion: the Core Model: a novel economic theory
10. Epilogue: the Core Model and other industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 5th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142943
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142936
About the Author
Ibis Sanchez-Serrano
Ibis Sánchez-Serrano is a world-leading expert on global healthcare, pharmaceutical innovation, and translational science policy. He is a member of the Editorial Board of the journal Gender & the Genome and has written two books, The World’s Health Care Crisis: From the Laboratory Bench to the Patient’s Bedside (Elsevier, 2011) and The Core Model: A Collaborative Paradigm for the Pharmaceutical Industry and Global Health Care (Elsevier, 2019). Mr. Sánchez-Serrano has built a reputation amongst important international government bodies as an expert on the world’s healthcare crisis and the relevant solutions. He is a frequent speaker on global health care and pharmaceutical development. He has received international recognitions for his work on global health care, including a “Fulbright Recognition Award” and media coverage including CNN, C-SPAN, UNIVISION, EFE Agency, Deutsche Presse Agentur. He is the President of “The Core Model Corporation”, a health-care and pharmaceutical start-up.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Founder, The Core Model Corporation, S.A., Panama City, Panama