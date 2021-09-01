The Composting Handbook provides a single-volume guide to the science, principles and best practices of composting and compost for large-scale composting operations facing challenges when converting raw organic materials into useful and marketable products. Expanding on previously available resources, the book incorporates new information, new subjects and new practices, drawing its content from scientific principles, research, engineering and industry experience. Topics include the composting process, methods of composting, equipment, site requirements, environmental issues and impacts, business knowledge, safety, and the qualities, uses and markets for the compost products.

This is an invaluable reference for composting facility managers and operators, prospective managers and operators, regulators, policymakers, environmental advocates, waste generators and managers. It is also appropriate as a textbook for college courses, and as a supplemental text for training courses on composting or organic waste management.