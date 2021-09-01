The Composting Handbook
1st Edition
Description
The Composting Handbook provides a single-volume guide to the science, principles and best practices of composting and compost for large-scale composting operations facing challenges when converting raw organic materials into useful and marketable products. Expanding on previously available resources, the book incorporates new information, new subjects and new practices, drawing its content from scientific principles, research, engineering and industry experience. Topics include the composting process, methods of composting, equipment, site requirements, environmental issues and impacts, business knowledge, safety, and the qualities, uses and markets for the compost products.
This is an invaluable reference for composting facility managers and operators, prospective managers and operators, regulators, policymakers, environmental advocates, waste generators and managers. It is also appropriate as a textbook for college courses, and as a supplemental text for training courses on composting or organic waste management.
Key Features
- Created in conjunction with the U.S. Composting Council’s Research and Education Foundation (CCREF)
- Includes the latest information on composting, providing the first comprehensive resource in decades
- Written with focus on both academic and industrial insights and advances
Readership
Agriculture/Agribusiness professionals, composting facility managers and operators, prospective managers and operators, regulators, policy makers, environmental advocates, waste generators and managers and generally people interested in composting as a business or a solution. Possible textbook for college courses and a supplemental text for training courses about composting or organic waste management
Table of Contents
1. Why Compost?
2. Enterprise Planning
3. The Composting Process
4. The Feedstocks
5. Composting Methods
6. Composting Animal Mortalities
7. Compost Operations
8. Site And Environmental Management
9. Management
10. Odors and Odor Management
11. Compost Safety and Health
12. Compost Quality and Testing
13. Compost Use
14. Disease Suppression
15. Marketing and Sales
16. Composting Economics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323856027
About the Editors
Robert Rynk
Dr. Rynk has been researching and teaching about processing of waste and agricultural materials for over 30 years. His areas of expertise include waste management, biomass processing and conversion, natural treatment processes, odor management, spontaneous combustion and energy conversion and conservation. He is internationally recognized for his work and expertise in the field of composting. He has authored numerous publications about processing of organic materials, composting, waste management and energy. He holds a Professional Engineering license in Agricultural Engineering. He is a regular instructor for composting training schools and workshops, nationally and internationally. He is co-instructor and co-developer for the “Foundations of Composting” workshop, held annually at the U.S. Composting Council conference. Bob was the editor and lead author for the original On-Farm Composting Handbook and editor and lead author for its pending “sequel” The Composting Handbook.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology, SUNY Cobleskil, NY, USA
Frank Franciosi
Frank Franciosi is the Executive Director at The Composting Council Research and Education Foundation in NC, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, The Composting Council Research and Education Foundation, NC, USA
David Weindorf
Dr. David C. Weindorf is an Associate Vice President in the Office of Research & Innovation (ORI), Professor, and BL Allen Endowed Chair of Pedology in the Department of Plant and Soil Science at Texas Tech University. A Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Weindorf is 20+ year member the Soil Science Society of America having served as chair of the Pedology section (S-5) in 2016. He is a licensed Texas Professional Geoscientist and Executive Producer of the acclaimed documentary film “Between Earth and Sky – Climate Change on the Last Frontier.” Dr. Weindorf has developed a litany of new applications for proximal sensors, particularly portable X-ray fluorescence (PXRF) spectrometry, and visible near infrared diffuse reflectance spectroscopy (VisNIR DRS) for soil survey and environmental quality assessment. He has active, ongoing research on four continents and has published >155 peer reviewed research papers on topics ranging from classical pedology to optimized land use management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Associate Vice President, Office of Research and Innovation (ORI), Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX, USA
Ginny Black
Ginny Black has served on the Compost Councils Research and Education Foundation Board of Trustees since 1995, chairing the organization since 2014. She also served on the US Composting Council's Board of Directors from 1995 to 2010. She currently chairs the Minnesota Composting Council (MNCC), a non-profit organization founded in 2012. The MNCC is a State Chapter of the US Composting Council, working with composters, businesses, and the public sector to divert organic materials to compost facilities. Ginny retired from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) in 2013 where she worked as a technical staff person assisting in setting up recycling and composting programs throughout the state of MN. Her last 12-years at the MPCA focused exclusively on promoting reduction and composting of organic materials. She also served on the City of Plymouth's city council from 1995 to 2013 and was the Councils Representative to the City's Environmental Quality Commission.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Minnesota Composting Council (MNCC), Minnesota, USA
Request Quote
