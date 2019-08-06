Sustainable Biofloc Systems for Marine Shrimp - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128180402

Sustainable Biofloc Systems for Marine Shrimp

1st Edition

Authors: Tzachi Samocha
Paperback ISBN: 9780128180402
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th August 2019
Page Count: 464
Description

Sustainable Biofloc Systems for Marine Shrimp describes the biofloc-dominated aquaculture systems developed over 20 years of research at Texas A&M AgriLife Research Mariculture Laboratory for the nursery and grow-out production of the Pacific White Shrimp, Litopenaeus vannamei. The book is useful for all stakeholders, with special attention given to entrepreneurs interested in building a pilot biofloc-dominated system. In addition to the content of its 15 chapters that cover topics on design, operation and economic analysis, the book includes appendices that expand on relevant topics, links to Excel sheets that assist in calculations, and video links that illustrate important operations tasks.

Key Features

  • Presents the most recent trials on nursery & gross-out of L. vannamei
  • Includes a discussion of site selection, equipment options and water sources
  • Provides a step-by-step guides from tank preparation, to feeding and harvest

Readership

Aquaculture stakeholders, researchers, farm managers, students/academics

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Shrimp Biology
3. Biofloc
4. Water
5. Site Selection and Production System Requirements
6. System Treatment and Preparation
7. Water Quality Management
8. Nursery Phase
9. Grow-out Phase
10. Shrimp Harvest
11. Waste Treatment and Disposal
12. Disease and Biosecurity
13. Economics of Super-Intensive Recirculating Shrimp Production Systems
14. Research and Results
15. Troubleshooting Table

Appendix
I: Water Quality Testing Procedures and Alternatives
II: Microbiological Tests
III: Sample Fixation with Davidson’s AFA Fixative, Storage, Labelling, and Transport
IV: Water Quality Laboratory and Safety Procedures
V: The Water Quality Map
VI: Technical Sheets
VII: List of Excel Sheets and Forms
VIII: List of Videos

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128180402

About the Author

Tzachi Samocha

Dr. Tzachi Matzliach Samocha, Consultant, prior to consultant he was a regents fellow & professor at Texas A&M Agrilife Research Mariculture Laboratory at Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi where he conducted research on shrimp through culture experiments in raceways and ponds to develop new concepts in intensive nursery and grow-out techniques: use of halophyte for aquaculture effluent water remediation and for biofuel and co-products production and culture of microalgae for biofuel and co-products production. He succeeded with transfer of aquaculture technology to commercial producers and industry related businesses which is the basis of this work.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, AgriLife Research Mariculture Lab, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Corpus Christi, TX, USA

