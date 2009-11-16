Structural Elements for Architects and Builders
1st Edition
Design of Columns, Beams, and Tension Elements in Wood, Steel, and Reinforced Concrete
Description
Concise but comprehensive, Structural Elements for Architects and Builders is primarily focused on the design and analysis of structural elements: columns, beams, tension members and their connections. The material is organized into a single, self-sufficient volume, including all necessary data for the preliminary design and analysis of these structural elements in wood, steel, and reinforced concrete.
Every chapter contains insights developed by the author and generally not found elsewhere. Additionally, the Appendices included at the end of the text contain numerous tables and graphs, based on material contained in industry publications, but reorganized and formatted especially for this text to improve clarity and simplicity, without sacrificing comprehensiveness.
Key Features
- Based on the standards and codes from For timber: The American Institute of Timber Construction's (AITC), The American Institute of Steel Construction's (AISC) The American Concrete Institute's (ACI) Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete and Commentary (ACI 318 and ACI 318R)and the American Society of Civil Engineers
- Contains graphs, charts, and tables to solve basic structural design problems
- Step-by-step illustrative examples
- Cover common connectors such as nails, bolts, and welds
Readership
Architects; Construction Engineers; Structural Engineers; Geotechnical Engineers; Owners/Developers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Statics
Tributary areas
Equilibrium
Internal forces and moments
Ch.1 is a concise introduction to (or review of) statics.
Chapter 2 Loads
Dead loads
Live loads
Environmental loads
Chapter 3 Material Properties
Wood
Steel
Reinforced concrete
Chapter 4 Sectional Properties
Wood
Steel
Reinforced concrete
Chapter 5 Design Approaches
Allowable stress design
Strength design
Chapter 6 Tension Elements
Wood
Steel
Reinforced concrete
Chapter 7 Columns
Wood
Steel
Reinforced concrete
Chapter 8 Beams
Wood
Steel
Reinforced concrete
Chapter 9 Connections
Nails
Bolts
Welds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 16th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080962160
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856177719