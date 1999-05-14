Strategies for Optimizing Petroleum Exploration:
1st Edition
Evaluate Initial Potential and Forecast Reserves
Description
Here is a valuable guide to appraise and develop petroleum resources. Geology largely determines exploration policy. This book analyzes the strategic connection between the two and shows how to improve decision making on appraising and developing petroleum resources. It examines and describes the internal patterns in finding oil and gas deposits and outlines a process to evaluate the resources. The book also provides a means for long-term reserve accrual forecasting and evaluation. It uses mathematical modeling as a method to evaluate the initial potential of an oil and gas region as well as a way to forecast future reserves. These models improve the reliability and validity of exploration forecasts and estimates. Strategies for Optimizing Petroleum Exploration helps petroleum engineers and explorationists focus and improve their reserve assessment and decision making.
This book shows how to develop and appraise petroleum resources.
Table of Contents
Part I. Evolution of the Estimated Oil and Gas Reserves in the Process of Exploration and Their Evaluation. Modeling principles. Evolution of the reserves accumulation-Deterministic models. Evolution in time of the reserves accumulation-Stochastic models. Evolution of the reserves accumulation as a function of drilling volumes-Deterministic models. Reserves history and evolution of the undiscovered resources structure. Part II. Evolution of Oil and Gas Field Discoveries. Size distribution of oil and gas field reserves-Its formation mechanism. Sequence, structure, and rate of oil and gas field discoveries. Part III. Strategy of Control over Oil and Gas Exploration. Model of oil and gas exploration control. Optimization of oil and gas exploration and appraisal process. Forecast of exploration evolution. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 14th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517841
About the Author
Lev Knoring
Affiliations and Expertise
Lev Knoring, Ph.D., is an independent consultant. He is a former senior research scientist with VNIGRI in Leningrad, Russia. He is the author of 13 books on geology and exploration.
M.V. Gorfunkel
Affiliations and Expertise
ExonMobil, Dallas, Texas
G.V. Chilingarian
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA