Stem Cells
2nd Edition
Scientific Facts and Fiction
Description
The second edition of Stem Cells: Scientific Facts and Fiction provides the non-stem cell expert with an understandable review of the history, current state of affairs, and facts and fiction of the promises of stem cells. Building on success of its award-winning preceding edition, the second edition features new chapters on embryonic and iPS cells and stem cells in veterinary science and medicine. It contains major revisions on cancer stem cells to include new culture models, additional interviews with leaders in progenitor cells, engineered eye tissue, and xeno organs from stem cells, as well as new information on "organs on chips" and adult progenitor cells.
In the past decades our understanding of stem cell biology has increased tremendously. Many types of stem cells have been discovered in tissues that everyone presumed were unable to regenerate in adults, the heart and the brain in particular. There is vast interest in stem cells from biologists and clinicians who see the potential for regenerative medicine and future treatments for chronic diseases like Parkinson's, diabetes, and spinal cord lesions, based on the use of stem cells; and from entrepreneurs in biotechnology who expect new commercial applications ranging from drug discovery to transplantation therapies.
Key Features
- Explains in straightforward, non-specialist language the basic biology of stem cells and their applications in modern medicine and future therapy
- Includes extensive coverage of adult and embryonic stem cells both historically and in contemporary practice
- Richly illustrated to assist in understanding how research is done and the current hurdles to clinical practice
Readership
Biotech and biomedical researchers who need to understand stem cells to enhance their work and extend collaborations; specialists in all medical disciplines. Pharma and biotech management; health professionals; students in biomedical and medical disciplines; patient advocacy groups
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 1. The Biology of the Cell
- 1.1 Organisms’ Composition
- 1.2 Deoxyribonucleic Acid, Genes, and Chromosomes
- 1.3 How the Amount of Messenger Ribonucleic Acid is Regulated
- 1.4 From Messenger Ribonucleic Acid to a Functional Protein
- 1.5 From Deoxyribonucleic Acid and Proteins to a Cell with a Specific Function
- 1.6 Deoxyribonucleic Acid Differences Between Genomes
- 1.7 Diseases Due to Variations and Genome Mutations
- 1.8 Dominant or Recessive
- 1.9 Deoxyribonucleic Acid Outside the Nucleus: Bacterial Remains
- 1.10 Cell Lines and Cell Culture
- Chapter 2. Embryonic Development
- 2.1 Fertilization and Early Embryo Development
- 2.2 Sex Cells and Germ Cell Tumors
- Chapter 3. What Are Stem Cells?
- 3.1 What are the Properties of Stem Cells That Make Them Different from Other Cells?
- 3.2 Totipotency and Pluripotency, and Embryonic Stem Cells
- 3.3 Multipotency, Unipotency, and Adult Stem Cells
- 3.4 Cell Division and Aging: The Role of Telomerase
- 3.5 The Relationship Between Cell Division and Differentiation: Epigenetics
- 3.6 Epigenetics in Stem Cells
- Chapter 4. Of Mice and Men: The History of Embryonic Stem Cells
- 4.1 How it All Began: Pluripotent Cells in Early Embryos
- 4.2 Mouse Embryonal Carcinoma Cell Lines
- 4.3 Pluripotent Cells in an Early Embryo
- 4.4 Mouse Embryonic Stem Cell Lines
- 4.5 Toward Human Embryonic Stem Cells
- 4.6 On the Road to Stem Cell Therapy
- 4.7 Biased Interpretation
- 4.8 The Future: Stem Cell Transplantation as a Clinical Treatment
- 4.9 Breakthrough of the Decade in the Twenty-First Century: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Chapter 5. Origins and Types of Stem Cells: What’s in a Name?
- 5.1 Pluripotent Stem Cells
- 5.2 Multipotent Stem Cells
- Chapter 6. Cloning: History and Current Applications
- 6.1 Before Dolly
- 6.2 Cloning Pets: Snuppy, Missy, and Copycat
- 6.3 Just Imagine What Could Be
- 6.4 Cloning Domestic Livestock
- 6.5 Cloning Challenges
- Chapter 7. Regenerative Medicine: Clinical Applications of Stem Cells
- 7.1 Therapeutic Cell Transplantation
- 7.2 Number of Cells Needed for Cell Transplantation
- 7.3 Why Some Diseases will be Treatable with Stem Cells in the Future and Others Not
- 7.4 The Best Stem Cells for Transplantation
- 7.5 Combining Gene Therapy with Stem Cell Transplantation
- 7.6 Where to Transplant Stem Cells and Their Effect
- 7.7 Cell Types Available for Cell Transplantation
- 7.8 Transplantation of Stem Cells: Where We Stand
- 7.9 Risks Associated with a Stem Cell Transplantation
- 7.10 Stem Cells Rejected After Transplantation
- 7.11 Tissue Engineering
- Chapter 8. Stem Cells in Veterinary Medicine
- 8.1 Treatment of Family Pets
- Chapter 9. Cardiomyocytes from Stem Cells: What Can We Do with Them?
- 9.1 The Heart and Cardiac Repair
- 9.2 From Pluripotent Stem Cells to Cardiomyocytes
- Chapter 10. Adult Stem Cells: Generation of Self-Organizing Mini-Organs in a Dish
- 10.1 Adult Stem Cells in Internal Organs
- 10.2 Adult Stem Cells in the Intestine
- 10.3 Adult Stem Cells in Muscle Tissue
- 10.4 What We Have Learnt About Adult Stem Cells
- 10.5 The Future: Organoids to Repair Tissues and Organs
- Chapter 11. Stem Cell Tourism
- 11.1 Definition of Stem Cell Tourism
- 11.2 What’s the Difference Between Trials and Treatment?
- 11.3 Perspective of the International Society for Stem Cell Research
- Chapter 12. Cancer Stem Cells: Where Do They Come From and Where Are They Going?
- 12.1 Cancer: Observations and Questions
- 12.2 Introduction to Stem Cells and Cancer
- 12.3 The Behavior of Cancer Cells: Not All Tumors and Not All Cells Within a Tumor Look the Same
- 12.4 Colon Adenoma: A Case in Point for the Role of an Adult Stem Cell as the Stem Cell of Origin
- 12.5 How to Become a Cancer Stem Cell: Epithelial Mesenchymal Transition
- 12.6 How Developmental Signal Transduction Pathways Become Active in Cancer Cells
- 12.7 Cancer Stem Cells as Circulating Tumor Cells
- 12.8 The Final Step: Initiation of Metastatic Growth
- 12.9 A Cancer Stem Cell: Can it Differentiate to Another Cell Type?
- 12.10 Cancer Stem Cells: Development of New Drugs to Treat Cancer
- 12.11 Conclusions and Research Challenges
- Chapter 13. Human Stem Cells for Organs-on-Chips: Clinical Trials Without Patients?
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Organs-on-Chips
- 13.3 Why We Need Human Organ and Disease-on-Chip Models
- 13.4 Human Organ-on-a-Chip Models for Certain Diseases
- 13.5 Human Disease Models as Organs-on-Chips: Challenges
- 13.6 Where We are Now with Organ-on-a-Chip Technology
- 13.7 Applications of Organs-on-Chips
- 13.8 Conclusion
- Chapter 14. Stem Cells for Discovery of Effective and Safe New Drugs
- 14.1 Drug Discovery: A Short Historical Perspective
- 14.2 Modern Drug Discovery
- 14.3 Challenges and Opportunities in Drug Discovery
- 14.4 How the Safety of New Drugs is Secured
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 15. Patents, Opportunities, and Challenges: Legal and Intellectual Property Issues Associated with Stem Cells
- 15.1 Companies and Alliances
- 15.2 Patent Issues: Current Intellectual Property Landscape
- 15.3 Europe Versus the United States
- 15.4 More Legal and Ethical Issues
- Acknowledgments
- Further Reading
- Chapter 16. Stem Cell Perspectives: A Vision of the Future
- 16.1 Combining Technologies: New Human Disease Models for Drug Discovery
- 16.2 Personalized Medicine and Safer Drugs
- 16.3 Final Note
- Glossary
- Index
- Photo Credits
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 3rd June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124115514
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115675
About the Author
Christine Mummery
Affiliations and Expertise
Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands
Anja van de Stolpe
Affiliations and Expertise
Hubrecht Institute, Vught, The Netherlands
Bernard Roelen
Affiliations and Expertise
Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Hans Clevers
Affiliations and Expertise
Hubrecht Institute, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Reviews
"... an impressive encyclopedia of modern biotechnology that presents complex material in short, easy-to-grasp chapters...a solid, informative effort...Summing Up: Highly recommended." --CHOICE
"...Explains in straightforward, non-specialist language the basic biology of stem cells and their applications in modern medicine and future therapy…Includes extensive coverage of adult and embryonic stem cells..." --Anticancer Research, February 2015
"... a valuable resource for both biologists and nonbiologists interested in the history and the state-of-the-art developments in the field of stem cell research and its applications. The writing style is quite engaging, and numerous illustrations help to explain the concepts. 3 Stars - Score: 85" --Doody's.com, Nov 14 2014
Stem Cells, 1st Edition - Winner of two British Medical Association 2011 awards: BMA Board of Science Award for the Public Understanding of Science and First Prize in the category of Basic and Clinical Sciences