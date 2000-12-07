Statistics for Petroleum Engineers and Geoscientists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444505521, 9780080574271

Statistics for Petroleum Engineers and Geoscientists, Volume 2

1st Edition

Authors: Jerry Jensen L.W. Lake Patrick Corbett David Goggin
eBook ISBN: 9780080574271
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444505521
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th December 2000
Page Count: 362
Description

Geostatistics is a common tool in reservoir characterization. Written from the basics of statistics, this book covers only those topics that are needed for the two goals of the text: to exhibit the diagnostic potential of statistics and to introduce the important features of statistical modelling. This revised edition contains expanded discussions of some materials, in particular conditional probabilities, Bayes Theorem, correlation, and Kriging. The coverage of estimation, variability, and modelling applications have been updated. Seventy examples illustrate concepts and show the role of geology for providing important information for data analysis and model building. Four reservoir case studies conclude the presentation, illustrating the application and importance of the earlier material. This book aims to help petroleum professionals develop more accurate models, leading to lower sampling costs. It is an ideal book for petroleum engineers, geoscientists, hydrologists, and faculty and students in these and related fields.

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080574271
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444505521

About the Authors

Jerry Jensen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Schulich Chair in Geostatistics, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary

L.W. Lake Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering, University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX 78712, USA

Patrick Corbett Author

David Goggin Author

