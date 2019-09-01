State Estimation in Chemometrics
2nd Edition
The Kalman Filter and Beyond
Description
State Estimation in Chemometrics: The Kalman Filter and Beyond, Second Edition, includes contributions from Dr. Sillas Hadjiloucas who presents the latest research in chemometrics, along with tactics on how to widen its appeal to professionals in bio-engineering, food science, pharmacy, the life sciences, and other industries. In addition, the book hopes to foster a cross disciplinary approach to the topic.
Key Features
- Features a new chapter surveying the most up-to-date scientific literature on chemometrics, highlighting developments that have occurred since the first edition published
- Covers new applications for state estimation in chemometrics
- Provides several new real-life examples of methods such as multiple modeling, principal component analysis, iterative target transformation factor analysis, and the generalized standard addition method
Readership
Upper undergraduates and specialist post-graduates working in analytical chemistry and chemometrics, applied chemistry, chemical engineering, and process engineering; professionals in these and other areas of chemistry, biology, bio-engineering, food science, pharmacy, engineering, and signal processing
Table of Contents
- Classical estimation
2. State estimation
3. Statistics
4. Non-linear estimation
5. The multi-component system
6. The calibration system
7. The titration system
8. Multiple modelling
9. Principal components
10. Standard addition
11. Chemometrics survey
Appendix: Matrix fundamentals; Statistics fundamentals; Square root filtering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026038
About the Author
Pierre Thijssen
Dr Pierre Cornelis Thijssen studied chemistry at the Radboud University in the Netherlands, obtaining his Masters Degree in 1978. He then moved to the University of Amsterdam, where he graduated in 1986 with a Ph.D based on his thesis entitled "State Estimation in Chemometrics" which is the basis of this book. Since then, Dr Thijssen has worked for various companies as a laboratory manager and chemometrician.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Sillas Hadjiloucas
Dr. Sillas Hadjiloucas received his PhD from the University of Reading 1996 and worked as a postdoctoral researcher in Germany until the end of 1999. He has worked as a permanent member of the Staff at the University of Reading since January 2000, originally in the School of Systems Engineering (Cybernetics). He later transferred to the newly formed Bio-Engineering Department at Reading in Autumn 2016. His appointment is a joint one combining Teaching and Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Bio-Engineering, School of Biological Sciences, University of Reading, UK