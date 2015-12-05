Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering
3rd Edition
Description
Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, Third Edition, provides you with the best, state-of-the-art coverage for every aspect of petroleum and natural gas engineering. With thousands of illustrations and 1,600 information-packed pages, this handbook is a handy and valuable reference. Written by dozens of leading industry experts and academics, the book provides the best, most comprehensive source of petroleum engineering information available. Now in an easy-to-use single volume format, this classic is one of the true "must haves" in any petroleum or natural gas engineer's library. A classic for over 65 years, this book is the most comprehensive source for the newest developments, advances, and procedures in the oil and gas industry. New to this edition are materials covering everything from drilling and production to the economics of the oil patch. Updated sections include: underbalanced drilling; integrated reservoir management; and environmental health and safety. The sections on natural gas have been updated with new sections on natural gas liquefaction processing, natural gas distribution, and transport. Additionally there are updated and new sections on offshore equipment and operations, subsea connection systems, production control systems, and subsea control systems. Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, Third Edition, is a one-stop training tool for any new petroleum engineer or veteran looking for a daily practical reference.
Key Features
- Presents new and updated sections in drilling and production
- Covers all calculations, tables, and equations for every day petroleum engineers
- Features new sections on today's unconventional resources and reservoirs
Readership
Production, Reservoir, Completion, Chemical, Petroleum and Pipeline Engineers; any engineer working with the production, transportation, or drilling of natural gas
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Mathematics
- 1.1 General
- References
- 1.2 Geometry
- References
- 1.3 Algebra
- References
- 1.4 Trigonometry
- 1.5 Differential and Integral Calculus
- References
- 1.6 Analytic Geometry
- 1.7 Numerical Methods
- 1.8 Applied Statistics
- References
- 1.9 Computer Applications
- References
Chapter 2: General Engineering and Science
- 2.1 Basic Mechanics (Statics and Dynamics)
- 2.2 Fluid Mechanics
- 2.3 Strength of materials
- 2.4 Thermodynamics
- 2.5 Geological engineering
- 2.6 Electricity
- 2.7 Chemistry
- 2.8 Engineering design
Chapter 3: Auxiliary Equipment
- 3.1 Prime movers
- 3.2 Power transmission
- 3.3 Pumps
- 3.4 Compressors
Chapter 4: Drilling and Well Completions
- 4.1 Drilling and Well Servicing Structures
- 4.2 Hoisting System
- 4.3 Rotary Equipment
- 4.4 Mud Pumps
- 4.5 Drilling and Completion Fluids
- 4.6 Drill String: Composition and Design
- 4.7 Bits and Downhole Tools
- 4.8 Drilling and completion fluids hydraulics
- 4.9 Well completion
- 4.10 Directional drilling
- References
- 4.11 MWD, LWD, and PWD
- References
- 4.12 Downhole Motors and Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS)
- 4.13 Selection of Drilling Practices
- References
- 4.14 Well Pressure Control
- 4.15 Fishing and Abandonment
- 4.16 Casing and Casing String Design
- 4.17 WELL CEMENTING
- 4.18 Tubing Design
- References
- 4.19 Corrosion in Drilling and Well Completions
- 4.20 Environmental Considerations for Drilling Operations
- 4.21 Offshore Drilling Operations
Chapter 5: Reservoir Engineering
- 5.1 Basic principles, definitions, and data
- 5.2 Formation evaluation
- 5.3 Pressure Transient Testing of Oil and Gas Wells
- 5.4 Mechanisms & Recovery of Hydrocarbons by Natural Means
- 5.5 Material Balance and Volumetric Analysis
- 5.6 Decline curve analysis
- 5.7 Reserve estimates
- 5.8 Secondary recovery
- 5.9 Fluid movement in waterflooded reservoirs
- 5.10 Estimation of waterflood residual oil saturation
- 5.11 Enhanced oil recovery methods
- 5.12 Naturally fractured reservoirs
- 5.13 Shale reservoirs
- References
Chapter 6: Production Engineering
- 6.1 Properties of hydrocarbon mixtures
- 6.2 Flow of fluids
- 6.3 Natural flow performance
- 6.4 Artificial lift
- 6.5 Stimulation and Remedial Operations
- References
- 6.6 Oil and Gas Production Processing Systems
- References
- 6.7 Gas Production Engineering
- 6.8 Corrosion in Production Operations
- 6.9 Environmental considerations in oil and gas operations
- References
- 6.10 Offshore Production Operations
- 6.11 Industry Standards for Production Facilities
Chapter 7: Petroleum Economic Evaluation
- 7.1 Estimating producible volumes and future of production
- References
- 7.2 Price Forecasting for Drilling Capital Investment Analysis
- References
- 7.3 Risk Analysis
- References
- 7.4 Petroleum Economic Evaluation Example
- References
Units, Dimensions and Conversion Factors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1822
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 5th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123838476
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123838469
About the Editor
William Lyons
William C. Lyons, Ph.D., P.E. (retired), holds nine patents in industrial drilling and has been responsible for the development of several important innovations in drilling and production technology. He is the lead Editor of the Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, 3rd edition, publishing with Elsevier and co-author of several other professional books in drilling and production engineering for the petroleum industry. Dr. Lyons was a Professor in Petroleum Engineering and in Mechanical Engineering at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology for 30 years. He also served two one-year tours as a Distinguished Visiting Professor in Mechanical Engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs during his academic career. Since retiring from teaching, Dr. Lyons is currently a Technical Learning Advisor with Chevron's Clear Leader Center in Houston, TX.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Advisor (Retired) Chevron, Houston, TX
Gary Plisga, BS
(retired) started his 35 year career in the petroleum industry in 1969 with Standard of Ohio (SOHIO) as a production engineer and later in managerial positions. SOHIO was merged with BP USA in the early 1980s where he held several production engineering and operations management positions. He is currently retired from active consulting and is living in Katy, TX
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired from active consulting, Katy, TX
Michael Lorenz
Michael Lorenz is an experienced oil industry professional with 30+ years completions and workover experience. He has had the benefit of working in a wide variety of settings including both service companies and operators, and he specializes in reviewing reservoir conditions and providing optimal completion designs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Completions Engineer, Chevron