Spanish and the Medical Interview

CHAPTER 1

Basics of Conversational Spanish

1.1 Pronunciation

1.2 Syntax and Grammar

1.3 Verb Conjugation

1.4 Addressing the Patient: Tú versus Usted

CHAPTER 2

Setting the Stage for the Clinical Encounter

2.1 General Greetings

2.2 Addressing the Patient

2.3 Provider’s Introduction

2.4 Extended Introduction: Getting to Know the Patient

2.5 Setting the Agenda

CHAPTER 3

History of the Present Illness

3.1 Basic Anatomy

3.2 Chief Complaint

3.3 History of the Present Illness

CHAPTER 4

Past Medical History and Review of Systems

4.1 Past Medical History of Chronic Diseases

4.2 Past Medical History of Acute Diseases

4.3 Past Surgical History

4.4 Review of Systems

CHAPTER 5

Medications and Drug Effects

5.1 Medication History

5.2 Allergy History

5.3 Medication Instructions

5.4 Drug Side Effects

5.5 Diabetes Medication

CHAPTER 6

Family History

6.1 Naming Family Members

6.2 Talking about Family Life and Health

6.3 Family History

CHAPTER 7

Social and Sexual History

7.1 Assuring the Patient of Confidentiality

7.2 Social History

7.3 Travel History and Special Exposures

7.4 Substance Use History

7.5 Sexual History

7.6 Review of Reproductive Systems

CHAPTER 8

Mental Health and Cognition

8.1 General Mental Health

8.2 Spirituality and Health

8.3 Cognitive Assessment

8.4 Psychiatric History and Review of Systems

CHAPTER 9

Preventive Health and Nutrition

9.1 Access to Preventive Medical Care

9.2 Preventive Routine Screening Tests

9.3 Adult Immunization History

9.4 Exercise and Adult Health Safety Screening

9.5 Diet History

9.6 Body Mass Index, Special Diets, and Recommendations

CHAPTER 10

Pediatrics

10.1 Addressing the Pediatric Patient

10.2 Pregnancy, Delivery, and Neonatal History

10.3 Developmental History

10.4 Pediatric Safety

10.5 Immunization History

10.6 Infant Diet

10.7 Common Pediatric Illnesses

CHAPTER 11

Physical Examination

11.1 General Physical Examination

11.2 Specialized Physical Examination

11.3 Physical Findings

CHAPTER 12

Procedures and Informed Consent

12.1 Informed Consent

12.2 Discussing Common Procedures

12.3 Discussing Emergent Procedures

12.4 Advanced Directives

CHAPTER 13

Impression and Plan

13.1 Physician’s Impression

13.2 Plan of Care: Additional Testing

13.3 Plan of Care: Treatment and Follow-up

13.4 Discussing Test Results

13.5 Delivering Bad News

13.6 System-Based Summary of Impression and Plan

13.7 Concluding the Visit

CHAPTER 14

Knowing your Limitations: When and How to Use a Medical Interpreter

14.1 When to Use a Medical Interpreter

14.2 Types of Medical Interpretation

14.3 Working Effectively with a Medical Interpreter

APPENDIX

Abbreviated Spanish Medical Interview Guide

Extended Spanish Medical Interview Guide

ANSWER KEY

BIBLIOGRAPHY

INDEX