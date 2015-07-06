Spanish and the Medical Interview - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323371148, 9780323371551

Spanish and the Medical Interview

2nd Edition

A Textbook for Clinically Relevant Medical Spanish

Authors: Pilar Ortega
eBook ISBN: 9780323371551
eBook ISBN: 9780323371568
eBook ISBN: 9780323371490
eBook ISBN: 9780323371575
eBook ISBN: 9780323391634
eBook ISBN: 9780323391627
Paperback ISBN: 9780323371148
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th July 2015
Page Count: 512
Description

Focusing on communication needs in real-world clinical situations, Dr. Pilar Ortega’s updated edition of this practical text helps you address today’s growing demand for Spanish-speaking physicians and healthcare workers. This pocket-sized resource provides basic Spanish skills, sample interview questions, relevant cultural information, and more, in addition to online videos of physician-patient interactions, interactive self-assessment tools, and clinical vignettes. You’ll find exactly what you need to develop better physician-patient communication skills, increase your cultural competence, and make better clinical decisions in your practice.

Key Features

  • Understand the nuts and bolts of better communication through Spanish grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, sample interview questions, and helpful interview techniques.

  • Pocket size allows for quick reference in an easily accessible format.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1

Basics of Conversational Spanish

1.1 Pronunciation

1.2 Syntax and Grammar

1.3 Verb Conjugation

1.4 Addressing the Patient: versus Usted

CHAPTER 2

Setting the Stage for the Clinical Encounter

2.1 General Greetings

2.2 Addressing the Patient

2.3 Provider’s Introduction

2.4 Extended Introduction: Getting to Know the Patient

2.5 Setting the Agenda

CHAPTER 3

History of the Present Illness

3.1 Basic Anatomy

3.2 Chief Complaint

3.3 History of the Present Illness

CHAPTER 4

Past Medical History and Review of Systems

4.1 Past Medical History of Chronic Diseases

4.2 Past Medical History of Acute Diseases

4.3 Past Surgical History

4.4 Review of Systems

CHAPTER 5

Medications and Drug Effects

5.1 Medication History

5.2 Allergy History

5.3 Medication Instructions

5.4 Drug Side Effects

5.5 Diabetes Medication

CHAPTER 6

Family History

6.1 Naming Family Members

6.2 Talking about Family Life and Health

6.3 Family History

CHAPTER 7

Social and Sexual History

7.1 Assuring the Patient of Confidentiality

7.2 Social History

7.3 Travel History and Special Exposures

7.4 Substance Use History

7.5 Sexual History

7.6 Review of Reproductive Systems

CHAPTER 8

Mental Health and Cognition

8.1 General Mental Health

8.2 Spirituality and Health

8.3 Cognitive Assessment

8.4 Psychiatric History and Review of Systems

CHAPTER 9

Preventive Health and Nutrition

9.1 Access to Preventive Medical Care

9.2 Preventive Routine Screening Tests

9.3 Adult Immunization History

9.4 Exercise and Adult Health Safety Screening

9.5 Diet History

9.6 Body Mass Index, Special Diets, and Recommendations

CHAPTER 10

Pediatrics

10.1 Addressing the Pediatric Patient

10.2 Pregnancy, Delivery, and Neonatal History

10.3 Developmental History

10.4 Pediatric Safety

10.5 Immunization History

10.6 Infant Diet

10.7 Common Pediatric Illnesses

CHAPTER 11

Physical Examination

11.1 General Physical Examination

11.2 Specialized Physical Examination

11.3 Physical Findings

CHAPTER 12

Procedures and Informed Consent

12.1 Informed Consent

12.2 Discussing Common Procedures

12.3 Discussing Emergent Procedures

12.4 Advanced Directives

CHAPTER 13

Impression and Plan

13.1 Physician’s Impression

13.2 Plan of Care: Additional Testing

13.3 Plan of Care: Treatment and Follow-up

13.4 Discussing Test Results

13.5 Delivering Bad News

13.6 System-Based Summary of Impression and Plan

13.7 Concluding the Visit

CHAPTER 14

Knowing your Limitations: When and How to Use a Medical Interpreter

14.1 When to Use a Medical Interpreter

14.2 Types of Medical Interpretation

14.3 Working Effectively with a Medical Interpreter

APPENDIX

Abbreviated Spanish Medical Interview Guide

Extended Spanish Medical Interview Guide

ANSWER KEY

BIBLIOGRAPHY

INDEX

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323371551
eBook ISBN:
9780323371568
eBook ISBN:
9780323371490
eBook ISBN:
9780323371575
eBook ISBN:
9780323391634
eBook ISBN:
9780323391627
Paperback ISBN:
9780323371148

About the Author

Pilar Ortega

Pilar Ortega, MD is a board-certified Emergency Physician and Assistant Professor at the U. Illinois at Chicago, where she directs the Medical Spanish program. Dr. Ortega is Co-founder and Chair for the Medical Organization for Latino Advancement (MOLA), a non-profit professional association whose goal is to increase the number of Hispanic and bilingual physicians and to improve the health of Hispanics in the U.S. She is the author of our Spanish and the Medical Interview (2nd Ed., 2015), a textbook for providers to learn to communicate with Spanish-speaking patients. This new titles would be a cases and question companion to the textbook. Dr. Ortega is the director of the recently developed U.S. National Medical Spanish Taskforce—a group of interdisciplinary and inter-institutional leaders who are developing an evidence-based process for Medical Spanish standardization and language concordance research in medical settings. She is internationally recognized for her contributions on the topics of language concordance in health, linguistic competency assessment, and Medical Spanish education.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Department of Medical Education, Hispanic Center of Excellence in Medicine, University of Illinos at Chicago College of Medicine; Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center; Chicago, Illinois

