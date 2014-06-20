Solar Energy in Buildings
1st Edition
Thermal Balance for Efficient Heating and Cooling
Description
Solar Energy in Buildings presents solar radiation fundamentals and their applications in buildings, supported by theoretical analysis and results of original simulation studies in solar energy availability, collection, and conversion for both active and passive use. In-depth coverage of energy balance and heat transfer in building envelopes is supported by the inclusion of calculations and case studies, while contextualizing within an integrated design approach.
Key Features
- Explains the best uses of cutting-edge advances such as concentrated solar thermal, thermoelectric and polymetric materials
- Covers active and passive solar collection and conversion systems
- Provides energy balance calculations and case studies deriving from real installations connect theory and practice
Readership
mechanical, energy, thermal and civil engineers and researchers in the building sector, architects; experts in buildings, construction, environmental protection; students in engineering, architecture and urban planning
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Solar Radiation—Fundamentals
- 1.1. Terminology
- 1.2. Solar Energy
- 1.3. Radiation Transmission through the Atmosphere
- 1.4. Longwave Radiation: Greenhouse Effect
- 1.5. The Sky Temperature
- 1.6. Classification of Key Solar Energy Technologies
- Chapter 2. Availability of Solar Radiation on the Earth
- 2.1. Fundamentals of Spherical Geometry of the Earth in Relation to the Sun
- 2.2. Solar Radiation Measurement
- 2.3. Solar Radiation Data and Models
- 2.4. Determining Solar Irradiation of Arbitrarily Situated Surfaces
- 2.5. Impact of Surroundings on Solar Radiation Availability
- Chapter 3. Shaping Building Envelope with Regard to Incident Solar Radiation
- 3.1. General Recommendations
- 3.2. Description of Solar Radiation Data Used for Considerations
- 3.3. Comparison of Results of Calculation of Solar Irradiation on Surfaces Differently Situated Using Isotropic and Anisotropic Solar Radiation Model
- 3.4. Solar Irradiation of Surfaces Differently Situated in the Considered Location
- 3.5. Irradiation of an Extended Southern Facade
- 3.6. Recommendations for Shaping Building Envelope with Regard to Solar Energy Availability
- Chapter 4. Photothermal Conversion in a Building
- 4.1. Use of Photothermal Conversion in a Building
- 4.2. Fundamentals of Radiation Processes in Photothermal Conversion
- 4.3. Analysis of Phenomena Occurring in Solar Energy Receivers
- 4.4. Heat Transfer Between the Solar Energy Receiver and Ambient Surrounding
- Chapter 5. Passive Utilization of Solar Energy in a Building
- 5.1. Reduction of Building Energy Consumption
- 5.2. Passive Solar Systems
- 5.3. Selected Building Solar Technologies
- Chapter 6. Energy Balance of a Building with Regard to Solar Radiation Exposure
- 6.1. Formulation of Energy Balance of Rooms in a Building
- 6.2. Dynamics of Processes in Opaque Walls and Surroundings, Including the Impact of Solar Radiation
- 6.3. Dynamics of Energy Flow through Transparent Elements of a Building Envelope
- 6.4. Analysis of Simulation Results of Energy Balances of Some Rooms of a Building
- Chapter 7. Active Solar Systems in Buildings
- 7.1. Main Applications of Active Solar Systems
- 7.2. Types, Functions and Operation of Active Solar Heating Systems
- 7.3. Solar Collectors
- 7.4. Application of Photovoltaics in Buildings
- 7.5. Solar Cooling
- Chapter 8. Buildings “Aware” of Solar Energy Impact: Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 20th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124105218
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124105140
About the Author
Dorota Chwieduk
Prof Dr Dorota Chwieduk DSc. PhD., M.Sc, Mech. Eng, Energy and Buildings is Senior Researcher and Deputy Director of the Institute of Heat Engineering at Warsaw University of Technology and President of the Polish Solar Energy Society. She is Past President of the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) – Europe, has held scientific fellowships at Munich Technical University, Germany, and is a Fellow of both the Thermodynamic and Combustion and the Physics of Building Construction Committees of the Polish Academy of Sciences. Dr. Chwieduk is Editor in Chief of “Polish Solar Energy” magazine and Vice President of the Society of Energy and Environment. She was a nominated member of the AGE – Advisory Group on Energy for the FP7 of the European Commission. Dr. Chwieduk is co-author of over 200 papers and 8 books. A member of the World Renewable Energy Network she was recipient of WREN’s 2008 Pioneer in Renewable Energy Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
DSc. PhD., M.Sc, Mech. Eng, Energy and Buildings is Senior Researcher and Deputy Director of the Institute of Heat Engineering at Warsaw University of Technology and President of the Polish Solar Energy Society