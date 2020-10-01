Soft Robotics in Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Soft Robotics in Rehabilitation explores the specific branch of robotics dealing with developing robots from compliant and flexible materials. Unlike robots built from rigid materials, soft robots behave the way in which living organs move and adapt to their surroundings and allow for increased flexibility and adaptability for the user.
This book is a comprehensive reference discussing the application of soft robotics for rehabilitation of upper and lower extremities separated by various limbs. It also discusses various techniques applied in soft robotics, including the development of soft actuators, rigid actuators with soft behaviour, intrinsically soft actuators, and soft sensors.
This book will benefit graduate students, researchers, and professional engineers in robotics, control, mechanical, and electrical engineering interested in soft robotics, artificial intelligence, rehabilitation therapy, as well as medical and rehabilitation device design and manufacturing.
Key Features
- Outlines the application of soft robotic techniques to design platforms that provide rehabilitation therapy for disabled persons to help improve their motor functions
- Discusses the application of soft robotics for rehabilitation of upper and lower extremities separated by various limbs
- Readers find soft robotics devices, methods and results for any limb separately and compare the results with the other options provided in the book
Readership
Graduate students, researchers, and professional engineers in control engineering, robotics, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, mechatronics, industrial engineering, interested in soft robotics, artificial intelligence, rehabilitation therapy, medical and rehabilitation device development/manufacturing. Researchers and clinicians working with rehabilitation therapy or medical and rehabilitation device development, including neurosurgeons, physiotherapists, psychologists, orthopaedic surgeons, linguistic specialists, and specialists in rehabilitation medicine
Table of Contents
1. Elements of soft robotics
2. Soft actuators
3. Rigid actuators with soft behaviour: Complaint/ variable compliance actuators
4. Intrinsically soft actuators
5. Pneumatic soft actuators
6. Thermo-active soft actuators
7. Photo-active soft actuators
8. Piezoelectric soft actuators
9. Electromagnetic soft actuators
10. Dielectric soft actuators
11. Soft sensors
12. Soft strain gauges
13. Soft temperature sensors
14. Soft pressure sensors
15. Optic fibres as shape sensors
16. Requirements for rehabilitation robotics
17. Soft robotics in lower extremity rehabilitation
18. Exoskeletons
19. Ankle Rehabilitation
20. Knee Rehabilitation
21. Soft Robotics in upper extremity rehabilitation
22. Finger Rehabilitation
23. Hand Rehabilitation
24. Arm Rehabilitation
25. Soft Robotics in upper extremity
26. Ankle Rehabilitation
27. Knee Rehabilitation
28. Locomotion with soft robotics
29. Human-centered applications
30. lexible grounds
31. Optimization of walking performance with soft actuators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185384
About the Editor
Amir Jafari
Amir Jafari is the Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Robotics and Mechatronics at The University of Texas, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Robotics and Mechatronics, The University of Texas, USA
Nafiseh Ebrahimi
Nafiseh Ebrahimi is a Graduate Research Assistant and PhD student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Robotics and Mechatronics at The University of Texas at San Antonio, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Robotics and Mechatronics, The University of Texas, San Antonio, USA