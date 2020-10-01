Soft Robotics in Rehabilitation explores the specific branch of robotics dealing with developing robots from compliant and flexible materials. Unlike robots built from rigid materials, soft robots behave the way in which living organs move and adapt to their surroundings and allow for increased flexibility and adaptability for the user.

This book is a comprehensive reference discussing the application of soft robotics for rehabilitation of upper and lower extremities separated by various limbs. It also discusses various techniques applied in soft robotics, including the development of soft actuators, rigid actuators with soft behaviour, intrinsically soft actuators, and soft sensors.

This book will benefit graduate students, researchers, and professional engineers in robotics, control, mechanical, and electrical engineering interested in soft robotics, artificial intelligence, rehabilitation therapy, as well as medical and rehabilitation device design and manufacturing.