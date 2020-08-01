Social Skills Across the Life Span
1st Edition
Theory, Assessment, and Intervention
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Social skills are critical to psychological adjustment across the lifespan. These skills are necessary for attaining a variety of important social, emotional, and interpersonal goals. Social skill deficits and resulting negative social interactions are associated with a wide variety of adjustment problems and psychological disorders. This will be a comprehensive social skills volume providing in-depth coverage of theory, assessment, and intervention. Divided into three major sections, the volume begins with the definition of social competence, developmental factors, and relations to adjustment. This is followed by assessment and intervention across the lifespan. The third section describes specific interventions for clinical populations.
Key Features
- Identifies how social skills influence social competence and peer acceptance
- Summarizes research linking social skills and well-being
- Reviews methods to assess social skills in children and adults
- Provides social skills intervention programs for children and adults
Readership
Clinical practitioners
Table of Contents
Section I. Theory
1. Defining Social Skills
2. Developing Social Skills
3. Linking Social Skills and Adjustment
Section II. Assessment and Intervention
4. Assessing Youth
5. Assessing Adults
6. Intervening with Youth
7. Intervening with Adults
Section III. Specific Intervention Programs Children and Adolescents
8. Conduct problems
9. Anger
10. Autism Spectrum Disorders
11. Bullying
12. Resilience
13. Social Anxiety Adults
14. Bipolar Disorder
15. Schizophrenia
16. Autism Spectrum Disorders
17. Serious Mental Illness/Schizophrenia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128177525
About the Editor
Douglas Nangle
Douglas W. Nangle, PhD, is Professor and Director of the Doctoral Program in Clinical Psychology at the University of Maine. He has published extensively in the areas of social skills assessment and treatment, child and adolescent peer relations, and cognitive-behavioral treatments. An award-winning teacher and mentor, he has advised, taught, and provided clinical supervision for doctoral students for more than 20 years. His research examines the influence of close peer relationships on the psychological adjustment of children and adolescents. Ongoing investigations include the further validation of a measure of adolescent heterosocial competence, a short-term longitudinal examination of the effects of three dyadic interaction processes (i.e., negative feedback seeking, excessive reassurance seeking, and co-rumination) within girl friendships on the onset and worsening of depressive symptoms, and a developmental test of the protective value of children’s friendships. Other areas of interest include social skills assessment and intervention, ADHD, aggression, and cognitive behavioral treatments. As a licensed psychologist, Dr. Nangle also provides supervision for students in the doctoral program, directs an ADHD clinic, and maintains a forensic psychology practice, in which he serves as a consultant for the Maine State Forensic Service, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Child Abuse and Neglect Evaluators Project.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Doctoral Program in Clinical Psychology, University of Maine, Orono, ME, USA
Cynthia Erdley
Dr. Cynthia A. Erdley is a Professor of Developmental Psychology at the University of Maine. For over 20 years, she has mentored students in the Developmental-Clinical track of the Doctoral Program in Clinical Psychology and has taught courses focused on child and adolescent development. Her research has investigated the ways in which children’s and adolescents’ peer experiences relate to their adjustment, including depression. She has also examined the role of social-cognitive processes in behavior and psychological adjustment. Her work has been published in leading child clinical and developmental psychology journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Developmental Psychology, University of Maine, Orono, ME, USA
Rebecca Schwartz-Mette
Dr. Schwartz-Mette’s research focuses on the intersection of emotional adjustment and peer relationships in childhood and adolescence. This work has two primary aims: a) to understand the ways in which distress and health-related behaviors impact the important context of youths’ friendships and vice versa, and b) to understand the mechanisms of positive and negative peer influence. She is also a licensed clinician working with children, families, adults and couples struggling with mood disorders, anxiety disorders, eating and body image issues, adjustment problems, behavior issues, self-injury and suicidality, grief, and trauma.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Peer Relations Lab, University of Maine, Orono, ME, USA