Smart Nanocontainers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: Fundamentals
1. Nanocontainer: an introduction
Phuong Nguyen-Tri, Trong-On Do, Tuan Anh Nguyen and Van Thu Le
2. Advanced spectroscopic techniques for study of nanocontainers
Yuankai Tang, Sanjun Zhang and Huangmei Zhou
3. Synthetic Methodologies For Nanocontainers
Ludovica Ruggiero and Laura Crociani
4. Nanoscale Characterisation Of Nanocarriers
Shaheen Mahira and Wahid Khan
5. Mechanism Of Loading And Release In Nanocontainers
Kandasamy Vinothini, E. R. Anishiya and Mariappan . Rajan
6. Molecular Dynamicsimulation And Dft Calculations On The Application Of Nanocontainers In Water Purification, Gas Separation And Dna Translocation
Masoud Darvish Ganji
Part 2: Application in Food Products
7. Nanocontainers for food safety
Dılhun Keriman Arserim Ucar
8. Nanocontainers for the encapsulation and delivery of antioxidants/nutrients to food
Daquan Chen
9. Nanocontainers in food preservation: techniques and uses
Maria Luz Zambrano-Zaragoza, David Quintanar-Guerrero and Ricardo Moisés González-Reza
Part 3: Application For Drug Delivery
10. Smart nanocontainers for drug delivery
Nazima SulAZIMA SULTANA, Pranita Bora and Bipul Sarma
11. Smart Nanogels in Cancer Therapy
Abbas Afkhami, Tayyebeh Madrakian and Mazaher Ahmadi
12. Metal-based nanocontainers for drug delivery in tumor therapy
Min Xu and Nan Li
13. Enzyme Responsive Nanocontainer for Small Molecule Delivery
Sharad Gupta and Anshu Kumari
14. Magnetic nanoparticles based nanocontainers for biomedical applications
Yassine Slimani, Essia Hannachi, Huseyin Tombuloglu, Sadik Güner, Munirah Abdullah Almessiere, Abdulhadi Baykal, Meneerah Abdurahman Aljafary, Ebtesam Abdullah AL-Suhaimi, Muhammad Nawaz and Ismail Ercan
15. Smart Nanocarriers In Glucose Transporters-Targeted Delivery Of Anti-Cancer Drugs 2
Sanaz Dastgheib, Mazaher Ahmadi, Tayyebeh Madrakian, Pooneh Mokarram and Abbas Afkhami
16. Polymer Based Nanocontainers For Drug Delivery
Abdelhamid Elaissari, Donatella Paolino, Abdeslam Hassen Meniai Sr., Hatem Fessi, Munther Alomari, Wahida Louaer, Mohamad Tarhini, Narimane Lammari and Francesca Froiio
17. Starch-Based Nanocapsules As Drug Carriers For Topical Drug Delivery
Antonio Jose Almeida, Joana Marto and Helena Margarida Ribeiro
18. Smart Polyelectrolyte Multilayer Coatings For Drug Delivery
Benjamin Carbonnier and Sabrina Belbekhouche
19. Nanocarriers for effective drug delivery
Ioanna Theochari, Vassiliki Papadimitriou and Aristotelis Xenakis
20. Biomimicry as a design tool for nanocontainers: The ‘shape of things to come’ in drug delivery
Varsha Khare and Sanjiv Sonkaria
21. Application Of Lipid Nanocarriers
Nicolas Anton, Asad ur Rehman, Thierry F. Vandamme, salman akram and Aidar Seralin
Part 4: Application For Smart Coating And Anticorrosion
22. Emerging Trends in Smart Nanocontainers for Corrosion Applications
Joao Tedim and Tiago L.P. Galvao
23. Smart Nanocontainers For Anticorrosion Applications
Raghavan Subasri, Swapnil H. Adsul and S. Manasa
24. Smart Anticorrosion Coatings Based On Nanocontainers
Jiajun Fu and Chendi Ding
25. Inhibitor-loaded Silica Nanoparticles for Self-healing Metal Coating
Thi Thanh Huong Nguyen and Tuan Anh Nguyen
Part 5: Application For Gas Storage And Environment
26. Nanosilvers loaded oxide nanoparticles for antibacterial application
K.I Dhanalekshmi, Van Thang Nguyen, P. Magesan and Dr. A. Manikandan
27. Nanocontainer for Environmental applications
Rohan Keshav Kunkalekar
28. Nanomaterials based adsorbents for wastewater treatment
Abbas Afkhami
29. Magnetic nanoparticles based nanocontainers for water treatment".
Pratibha Kumari
30. Gases in Nanocontainers
Anandh Subramaniam, Suboohi Shervani, Anshul Gupta and Kantesh Balani
31. Liquid-Liquid Interface As Scaffold For Self-Assembly Of Nanostructures Into Functional Materials
Sujit Kumar Ghosh
Description
Smart Nanocontainers explores the fundamental concepts and emerging applications of nanocontainers in biomedicine, pharmaceuticals and smart materials. In pharmaceuticals, nanocontainers have advantages over their micro-counterparts, including more efficient drug detoxification, higher intracellular uptake, better stability, less side effects and higher biocompatibility with tissue and cells. In materials science, such as coating technology, they help by making coatings smarter, stronger and more durable. This important reference will help anyone who wants to learn more on how nanocontainers are used to provide the controlled release of active agents, including their applications in smart coatings, corrosion, drug delivery, diagnosis, agri-food and gas storage.
Key Features
- Discusses how the molecular design of nanocarriers can be optimized to increase performance
- Explores how nanocarriers are being used to produce a new generation of active coatings
- Explains how nanocarriers are being used to deliver more effective nanoscale drug delivery
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and biomedical research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167700
About the Editors
Phuong Nguyen Tri Editor
Phuong Nguyen Tri is Research Officer at the Department of Chemistry, University of Montréal, Canada, and Visiting Professor at the Institute of Research and Development, Duy Tan University, Vietnam. His research focuses on agro-composites, nanocomposites, polymer blends, crystallization of ultra-thin films, nanostructuration of blends, polymer ageing, smart coatings, hybrid nanoparticles, personal protective materials and rupture mechanisms of polymer materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Officer, Department of Chemistry, University of Montréal, Canada; Visiting Professor, Institute of Research and Development, Duy Tan University, Da Nang, Vietnam
Trong-On Do Editor
Dr. Trong-On Do is a full professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Laval University, Canada. He received his MSc degree in 1986 and PhD in 1989 from the University of P. and M. Curie (Paris 6, France). After a period at Brunel University (UK) and the French Catalysis Institute (France), he moved to Laval University in 1990. He then spent two years (1997-1999) in the group of Profs. Hashimoto and Fujishima at Kanagawa Academy of Science and Technology under the Japanese STA Fellowship Award before rejoining Laval University as a Professor associated with the NSERC Industrial Chair. He is the author of around 150 publications, 5 patents, ~75 book chapters/review papers. Prof. Do is the recipient of the 2014 Canadian Catalysis Lectureship Award. His research focuses on the design and synthesis of innovative and smart materials and their applications in heterogeneous photocatalysis and renewable energy.
Tuan Anh Nguyen Editor
Nguyen is Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam. His research focuses on advanced nanomaterials, and nanotechnology for corrosion and materials integrity in transportation systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam