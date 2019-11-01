Part 1: Fundamentals

1. Nanocontainer: an introduction

Phuong Nguyen-Tri, Trong-On Do, Tuan Anh Nguyen and Van Thu Le

2. Advanced spectroscopic techniques for study of nanocontainers

Yuankai Tang, Sanjun Zhang and Huangmei Zhou

3. Synthetic Methodologies For Nanocontainers

Ludovica Ruggiero and Laura Crociani

4. Nanoscale Characterisation Of Nanocarriers

Shaheen Mahira and Wahid Khan

5. Mechanism Of Loading And Release In Nanocontainers

Kandasamy Vinothini, E. R. Anishiya and Mariappan . Rajan

6. Molecular Dynamicsimulation And Dft Calculations On The Application Of Nanocontainers In Water Purification, Gas Separation And Dna Translocation

Masoud Darvish Ganji

Part 2: Application in Food Products

7. Nanocontainers for food safety

Dılhun Keriman Arserim Ucar

8. Nanocontainers for the encapsulation and delivery of antioxidants/nutrients to food

Daquan Chen

9. Nanocontainers in food preservation: techniques and uses

Maria Luz Zambrano-Zaragoza, David Quintanar-Guerrero and Ricardo Moisés González-Reza

Part 3: Application For Drug Delivery

10. Smart nanocontainers for drug delivery

Nazima SulAZIMA SULTANA, Pranita Bora and Bipul Sarma

11. Smart Nanogels in Cancer Therapy

Abbas Afkhami, Tayyebeh Madrakian and Mazaher Ahmadi

12. Metal-based nanocontainers for drug delivery in tumor therapy

Min Xu and Nan Li

13. Enzyme Responsive Nanocontainer for Small Molecule Delivery

Sharad Gupta and Anshu Kumari

14. Magnetic nanoparticles based nanocontainers for biomedical applications

Yassine Slimani, Essia Hannachi, Huseyin Tombuloglu, Sadik Güner, Munirah Abdullah Almessiere, Abdulhadi Baykal, Meneerah Abdurahman Aljafary, Ebtesam Abdullah AL-Suhaimi, Muhammad Nawaz and Ismail Ercan

15. Smart Nanocarriers In Glucose Transporters-Targeted Delivery Of Anti-Cancer Drugs 2

Sanaz Dastgheib, Mazaher Ahmadi, Tayyebeh Madrakian, Pooneh Mokarram and Abbas Afkhami

16. Polymer Based Nanocontainers For Drug Delivery

Abdelhamid Elaissari, Donatella Paolino, Abdeslam Hassen Meniai Sr., Hatem Fessi, Munther Alomari, Wahida Louaer, Mohamad Tarhini, Narimane Lammari and Francesca Froiio

17. Starch-Based Nanocapsules As Drug Carriers For Topical Drug Delivery

Antonio Jose Almeida, Joana Marto and Helena Margarida Ribeiro

18. Smart Polyelectrolyte Multilayer Coatings For Drug Delivery

Benjamin Carbonnier and Sabrina Belbekhouche

19. Nanocarriers for effective drug delivery

Ioanna Theochari, Vassiliki Papadimitriou and Aristotelis Xenakis

20. Biomimicry as a design tool for nanocontainers: The ‘shape of things to come’ in drug delivery

Varsha Khare and Sanjiv Sonkaria

21. Application Of Lipid Nanocarriers

Nicolas Anton, Asad ur Rehman, Thierry F. Vandamme, salman akram and Aidar Seralin

Part 4: Application For Smart Coating And Anticorrosion

22. Emerging Trends in Smart Nanocontainers for Corrosion Applications

Joao Tedim and Tiago L.P. Galvao

23. Smart Nanocontainers For Anticorrosion Applications

Raghavan Subasri, Swapnil H. Adsul and S. Manasa

24. Smart Anticorrosion Coatings Based On Nanocontainers

Jiajun Fu and Chendi Ding

25. Inhibitor-loaded Silica Nanoparticles for Self-healing Metal Coating

Thi Thanh Huong Nguyen and Tuan Anh Nguyen

Part 5: Application For Gas Storage And Environment

26. Nanosilvers loaded oxide nanoparticles for antibacterial application

K.I Dhanalekshmi, Van Thang Nguyen, P. Magesan and Dr. A. Manikandan

27. Nanocontainer for Environmental applications

Rohan Keshav Kunkalekar

28. Nanomaterials based adsorbents for wastewater treatment

Abbas Afkhami

29. Magnetic nanoparticles based nanocontainers for water treatment".

Pratibha Kumari

30. Gases in Nanocontainers

Anandh Subramaniam, Suboohi Shervani, Anshul Gupta and Kantesh Balani

31. Liquid-Liquid Interface As Scaffold For Self-Assembly Of Nanostructures Into Functional Materials

Sujit Kumar Ghosh