Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence offers a comprehensive examination of how smart city infrastructures are developed at different scales through artificial intelligence technologies such as geospatial intelligence, data analytics, data visualization, smart connected products, and intelligent ecosystems functionality. Recent advances in artificial intelligence moves us closer to creating real-time simulated model of human-made and natural systems, from cities to transportation infrastructures to utility networks. This real-time living model allows us to better manage and optimize these operating systems, making them more intelligent.

Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence provides a multidisciplinary, integrated approach, using theoretical and applied insights, for the examination of smart city ecosystems. This book shows how the digital and physical worlds are related within this ecosystem, and how real-time data collection is changing the nature of our urban environment. It provides a fresh holistic perspective on the ecosystem architecture, technologies and components that comprise the planning and implementation of smart city infrastructures.