Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
Convergent Systems for Planning, Design, and Operations
Description
Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence offers a comprehensive examination of how smart city infrastructures are developed at different scales through artificial intelligence technologies such as geospatial intelligence, data analytics, data visualization, smart connected products, and intelligent ecosystems functionality. Recent advances in artificial intelligence moves us closer to creating real-time simulated model of human-made and natural systems, from cities to transportation infrastructures to utility networks. This real-time living model allows us to better manage and optimize these operating systems, making them more intelligent.
Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence provides a multidisciplinary, integrated approach, using theoretical and applied insights, for the examination of smart city ecosystems. This book shows how the digital and physical worlds are related within this ecosystem, and how real-time data collection is changing the nature of our urban environment. It provides a fresh holistic perspective on the ecosystem architecture, technologies and components that comprise the planning and implementation of smart city infrastructures.
Key Features
- Explores the latest developments in smart cities infrastructure and the digital solutions that can be adapted to different models
- Includes extensive visuals to illustrate complex urban systems and solutions
- Features numerous case studies from around the globe
Readership
Smart City researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in engineering, economics, transport environmental science, energy, urban planning, computer science
Table of Contents
Section 1: APPROACH (Research, Theory, Strategies and Planning)
1. Evolution of Cities / Technology
2. City as Living Organism
3. Strategies & Planning
Section 2: ARCHITECTURE (Structure, Typologies and Design)
4. Operating Systems
5. Connectivity
6. Interface
Part 3: APPLICATIONS (Operations and Management)
7. System-wide Functions
8. Smart City Applications
9. Smart City Business Models
10. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170243
About the Author
Christopher Kirwan
Christopher Kirwan is Visiting Faculty of Smart City Planning at University of Reading, United Kingdom. He is a multidisciplinary educator and professional with more than 30 years’ experience across urban planning, architecture, technology, and new media, combining technological innovation, financial profitability, environmental sustainability, and social wellbeing into his design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Smart City Planning, University of Reading, United Kingdom
Zhiyong Fu
Zhiyong Fu Is Vice Director of the Urban Innovation Center at Tsinghua University. He has more than 20 years’ experience teaching and researching industrial design innovation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Urban Innovation Center, Tsinghua University, China