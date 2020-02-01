Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128170243

Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence

1st Edition

Convergent Systems for Planning, Design, and Operations

Authors: Christopher Kirwan Zhiyong Fu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128170243
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 256
Description

Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence offers a comprehensive examination of how smart city infrastructures are developed at different scales through artificial intelligence technologies such as geospatial intelligence, data analytics, data visualization, smart connected products, and intelligent ecosystems functionality. Recent advances in artificial intelligence moves us closer to creating real-time simulated model of human-made and natural systems, from cities to transportation infrastructures to utility networks. This real-time living model allows us to better manage and optimize these operating systems, making them more intelligent.

Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence provides a multidisciplinary, integrated approach, using theoretical and applied insights, for the examination of smart city ecosystems. This book shows how the digital and physical worlds are related within this ecosystem, and how real-time data collection is changing the nature of our urban environment. It provides a fresh holistic perspective on the ecosystem architecture, technologies and components that comprise the planning and implementation of smart city infrastructures.

Key Features

  • Explores the latest developments in smart cities infrastructure and the digital solutions that can be adapted to different models
  • Includes extensive visuals to illustrate complex urban systems and solutions
  • Features numerous case studies from around the globe

Readership

Smart City researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in engineering, economics, transport environmental science, energy, urban planning, computer science

Table of Contents

Section 1: APPROACH (Research, Theory, Strategies and Planning)
1. Evolution of Cities / Technology
2. City as Living Organism
3. Strategies & Planning

Section 2: ARCHITECTURE (Structure, Typologies and Design)
4. Operating Systems
5. Connectivity
6. Interface

Part 3: APPLICATIONS (Operations and Management)
7. System-wide Functions
8. Smart City Applications
9. Smart City Business Models
10. Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128170243

About the Author

Christopher Kirwan

Christopher Kirwan is Visiting Faculty of Smart City Planning at University of Reading, United Kingdom. He is a multidisciplinary educator and professional with more than 30 years’ experience across urban planning, architecture, technology, and new media, combining technological innovation, financial profitability, environmental sustainability, and social wellbeing into his design.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Smart City Planning, University of Reading, United Kingdom

Zhiyong Fu

Zhiyong Fu Is Vice Director of the Urban Innovation Center at Tsinghua University. He has more than 20 years’ experience teaching and researching industrial design innovation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Urban Innovation Center, Tsinghua University, China

