Sexual Selection
1st Edition
Perspectives and Models from the Neotropics
Description
Sexual Selection: Perspectives and Models from the Neotropics presents new sexual selection research based upon neotropical species. As neotropical regions are destroyed at an alarming rate, with an estimated 140 species of rainforest plants and animals going extinct every day, it is important to bring neotropical research to the fore now.
Sexual selection occurs when the male or female of a species is attracted by certain characteristics such as form, color or behavior. When those features lead to a greater probability of successful mating, they become more prominent in the species. Although most theoretical concepts concerning sexual selection and reproductive strategies are based upon North American and European fauna, the Neotropical region encompasses much more biodiversity, with as many as 15,000 plant and animal species in a single acre of rain forest.
This book illustrates concepts in sexual selection through themes ranging from female cryptic choice in insects, sexual conflict in fish, interaction between sexual selection and the immune system, nuptial gifts, visual and acoustic sexual signaling, parental investment, to alternative mating strategies, among others. These approaches distinguish Sexual Selection from current publications in sexual selection, mainly because of the latitudinal and taxonomic focus, so that readers will be introduced to systems mostly unknown outside the tropics, several of which bring into question some well-established patterns for temperate regions.
Key Features
- Synthesizes sexual selection research on species from the Neotropics
- Combines different perspectives and levels of analysis using a broad taxonomic basis, introducing readers to systems mostly unknown outside the tropics and bringing into question well-established patterns for temperate regions
- Includes contributions exploring concepts and theory as well as discussions on a variety of Neotropical vertebrates and invertebrates, such as insects, fish, arthropods and birds
Readership
Researchers in ethology; evolutionary, behavioral and ecological biology and ecology; as well as advanced undergraduate/graduate students in these areas
Table of Contents
Preface
References
Acknowledgments
Contributors
Chapter 1. Macroecology of Sexual Selection: Large-Scale Influence of Climate on Sexually Selected Traits
Abstract
Acknowledgment
Introduction
Defining the Neotropics
Climatic Regions
How Much do We Know About the Influence of Sexual Selection in Each Environment?
Macroecology of Sexual Traits
Animal Functional Groups to Test Predictions on Sexual Selection
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2. Sexual Selection in Neotropical Species: Rules and Exceptions
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Interactive Link Between Rules And Exceptions
An Example from the Neotropics: Scorpion Sexual Biology
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3. Secondary Sexual Traits, Immune Response, Parasites, and Pathogens: The Importance of Studying Neotropical Insects
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Sexual Selection: Hamilton and Zuk’s Hypothesis
The Immune System of Insects
Ecoimmunology: Costs of the Immune Response and Biotic and Abiotic Factors That Facilitate Its Variation
Signaling of the Immune Response Through Secondary Sexual Traits in Insects
Mechanisms Behind the Immune Response and Sexual Signals Relationship
Interaction Between Sexual Traits, Immunity, and the Effect of Parasites and Pathogens
References
Chapter 4. Territorial Mating Systems in Butterflies: What We Know and What Neotropical Species Can Show
Abstract
Acknowledgments
What are the Original Concepts for Territorial Mating Systems?
What has been Confirmed for Butterflies, and in which Parts of the Globe?
What do we Suggest after Looking at the Accumulated Knowledge?
Where should more Territorial Species Occur?
What do we need to Learn about Mating Systems in Butterflies? A Neotropical Perspective
References
Chapter 5. Macroecology of Harvestman Mating Systems
Abstract
Introduction
Harvestmen: What they are and What they do
Macroecology of Harvestman Mating Systems
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Appendices
References
Chapter 6. Adventurous Females and Demanding Males: Sex Role Reversal in a Neotropical Spider
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Exceptions that Test General Rules: Sex Role Reversal
Sex Roles and Sexual Dimorphism in Spiders
A Neotropical Wolf Spider as a Model of Sex Role Reversal
Male’s Revenge: Reversed Sexual Cannibalism in A. Brasiliensis
Foraging Opportunities and Cannibalism
Burrow Digging, Spatial Distribution, and Male Adaptations as Nest Provider
When Hunters are Hunted
What are the Causes Driving Sex Role Reversal in this Species?
References
Chapter 7. Sexual Selection, Ecology, and Evolution of Nuptial Gifts in Spiders
Abstract
Acknowledgments
The Sublime Treasures: Nuptial Gifts
Nuptial Gifts in Spiders
Wrapped Prey Gifts in an Ecological and Evolutionary Context
Functional Explanations of Nuptial Gifts
Silk-Wrapping: Potential Functions
Sexual Selection: Cooperation and Conflict
References
Chapter 8. Paternal Care and Sexual Selection in Arthropods
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Historical Perspective on Sex Roles and Parental Investment
Paternal Care in Arthropods
Macroecology of Paternal Care
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 9. Underestimating the Role of Female Preference and Sexual Conflict in the Evolution of ARTs in Fishes: Insights from a Clade of Neotropical Fishes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Consequences of Not Considering the Role of Female Mate Preference in the Bourgeois–Parasitic Paradigm and Associated Assumptions
Arts in the Swordtail Fishes: An Example
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10. Mode of Reproduction, Mate Choice, and Species Richness in Goodeid Fish
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Biogeography: Northern Origin and Southern Differentiation
Ecological Consequences of Invading the Neotropics
Viviparity and Its Consequences
A Single Explanation? If so, which One?
References
Chapter 11. Parental Care, Sexual Selection, and Mating Systems in Neotropical Poison Frogs
Abstract
Introduction
Theoretical Background
The Evolution of Parental Care in Tropical Frogs
Patterns of Parental Care in Neotropical Poison Frogs
Conclusions and Future Research
References
Chapter 12. Testosterone, Territoriality, and Social Interactions in Neotropical Birds
Abstract
Introduction
Life Cycles and Endocrine Regulatory Systems: A Northern Perspective
Life Cycles and Testosterone, A Neotropical Perspective
Life Cycles and Testosterone, A Southern Perspective
Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Sexual Selection and the Evolution of Vocal Mating Signals: Lessons from Neotropical Songbirds
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Song and Sexual Selection
Song and Signal Efficacy
Song and Morphological Evolution
Song and Evolutionary Drift
Conclusion
References
Chapter 14. Impacts of Mating Behavior on Plant–Animal Seed Dispersal Mutualisms: A Case Study from a Neotropical Lek-Breeding Bird
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Overview and Predictions
Focal Study Species
General Methods
How Does Lekking Behavior Affect Seed Dispersal Outcomes in Long-Wattled Umbrellabirds?
Comparisons with other Lekking and Non-Lekking Species
Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Flights of Fancy: Mating Behavior, Displays and Ornamentation in a Neotropical Bird
Abstract
Introduction
Sexual Selection and Bird Mating Systems
Extra-Pair Paternity in Tropical Birds
The Blue-Black Grassquit
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 16. Sexual Selection in Neotropical Bats
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Bats: Large Mammals Trapped in Small Bodies
Sensory Constraints for Communicating in the Darkness of the Night
Examples of Sexual Selection in Neotropical Bats
Are Neotropical Bats Special with Respect to Sexual Selection?
References
Index
Color Plates
About the Editor
Regina Macedo
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Zoologia, Universidade de Brasilia, Brasilia, DF, Brasil
Glauco Machado
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Ecologia, Instituto de Biociências, Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil
Reviews
"We are left convinced of the important place of the neotropics in sexual selection theory."--The Quarterly Review of Biology, Sexual Selection