Sexual Selection

1st Edition

Perspectives and Models from the Neotropics

Editors: Regina Macedo Glauco Machado
Published Date: 21st October 2013
Description

Sexual Selection: Perspectives and Models from the Neotropics presents new sexual selection research based upon neotropical species. As neotropical regions are destroyed at an alarming rate, with an estimated 140 species of rainforest plants and animals going extinct every day, it is important to bring neotropical research to the fore now.

Sexual selection occurs when the male or female of a species is attracted by certain characteristics such as form, color or behavior. When those features lead to a greater probability of successful mating, they become more prominent in the species. Although most theoretical concepts concerning sexual selection and reproductive strategies are based upon North American and European fauna, the Neotropical region encompasses much more biodiversity, with as many as 15,000 plant and animal species in a single acre of rain forest.

This book illustrates concepts in sexual selection through themes ranging from female cryptic choice in insects, sexual conflict in fish, interaction between sexual selection and the immune system, nuptial gifts, visual and acoustic sexual signaling, parental investment, to alternative mating strategies, among others. These approaches distinguish Sexual Selection from current publications in sexual selection, mainly because of the latitudinal and taxonomic focus, so that readers will be introduced to systems mostly unknown outside the tropics, several of which bring into question some well-established patterns for temperate regions.

Key Features

  • Synthesizes sexual selection research on species from the Neotropics
  • Combines different perspectives and levels of analysis using a broad taxonomic basis, introducing readers to systems mostly unknown outside the tropics and bringing into question well-established patterns for temperate regions
  • Includes contributions exploring concepts and theory as well as discussions on a variety of Neotropical vertebrates and invertebrates, such as insects, fish, arthropods and birds

Readership

Researchers in ethology; evolutionary, behavioral and ecological biology and ecology; as well as advanced undergraduate/graduate students in these areas

Table of Contents

Preface

References

Acknowledgments

Contributors

Chapter 1. Macroecology of Sexual Selection: Large-Scale Influence of Climate on Sexually Selected Traits

Abstract

Acknowledgment

Introduction

Defining the Neotropics

Climatic Regions

How Much do We Know About the Influence of Sexual Selection in Each Environment?

Macroecology of Sexual Traits

Animal Functional Groups to Test Predictions on Sexual Selection

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 2. Sexual Selection in Neotropical Species: Rules and Exceptions

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Interactive Link Between Rules And Exceptions

An Example from the Neotropics: Scorpion Sexual Biology

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3. Secondary Sexual Traits, Immune Response, Parasites, and Pathogens: The Importance of Studying Neotropical Insects

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Sexual Selection: Hamilton and Zuk’s Hypothesis

The Immune System of Insects

Ecoimmunology: Costs of the Immune Response and Biotic and Abiotic Factors That Facilitate Its Variation

Signaling of the Immune Response Through Secondary Sexual Traits in Insects

Mechanisms Behind the Immune Response and Sexual Signals Relationship

Interaction Between Sexual Traits, Immunity, and the Effect of Parasites and Pathogens

References

Chapter 4. Territorial Mating Systems in Butterflies: What We Know and What Neotropical Species Can Show

Abstract

Acknowledgments

What are the Original Concepts for Territorial Mating Systems?

What has been Confirmed for Butterflies, and in which Parts of the Globe?

What do we Suggest after Looking at the Accumulated Knowledge?

Where should more Territorial Species Occur?

What do we need to Learn about Mating Systems in Butterflies? A Neotropical Perspective

References

Chapter 5. Macroecology of Harvestman Mating Systems

Abstract

Introduction

Harvestmen: What they are and What they do

Macroecology of Harvestman Mating Systems

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

Appendices

References

Chapter 6. Adventurous Females and Demanding Males: Sex Role Reversal in a Neotropical Spider

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Exceptions that Test General Rules: Sex Role Reversal

Sex Roles and Sexual Dimorphism in Spiders

A Neotropical Wolf Spider as a Model of Sex Role Reversal

Male’s Revenge: Reversed Sexual Cannibalism in A. Brasiliensis

Foraging Opportunities and Cannibalism

Burrow Digging, Spatial Distribution, and Male Adaptations as Nest Provider

When Hunters are Hunted

What are the Causes Driving Sex Role Reversal in this Species?

References

Chapter 7. Sexual Selection, Ecology, and Evolution of Nuptial Gifts in Spiders

Abstract

Acknowledgments

The Sublime Treasures: Nuptial Gifts

Nuptial Gifts in Spiders

Wrapped Prey Gifts in an Ecological and Evolutionary Context

Functional Explanations of Nuptial Gifts

Silk-Wrapping: Potential Functions

Sexual Selection: Cooperation and Conflict

References

Chapter 8. Paternal Care and Sexual Selection in Arthropods

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Historical Perspective on Sex Roles and Parental Investment

Paternal Care in Arthropods

Macroecology of Paternal Care

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 9. Underestimating the Role of Female Preference and Sexual Conflict in the Evolution of ARTs in Fishes: Insights from a Clade of Neotropical Fishes

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Consequences of Not Considering the Role of Female Mate Preference in the Bourgeois–Parasitic Paradigm and Associated Assumptions

Arts in the Swordtail Fishes: An Example

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 10. Mode of Reproduction, Mate Choice, and Species Richness in Goodeid Fish

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Biogeography: Northern Origin and Southern Differentiation

Ecological Consequences of Invading the Neotropics

Viviparity and Its Consequences

A Single Explanation? If so, which One?

References

Chapter 11. Parental Care, Sexual Selection, and Mating Systems in Neotropical Poison Frogs

Abstract

Introduction

Theoretical Background

The Evolution of Parental Care in Tropical Frogs

Patterns of Parental Care in Neotropical Poison Frogs

Conclusions and Future Research

References

Chapter 12. Testosterone, Territoriality, and Social Interactions in Neotropical Birds

Abstract

Introduction

Life Cycles and Endocrine Regulatory Systems: A Northern Perspective

Life Cycles and Testosterone, A Neotropical Perspective

Life Cycles and Testosterone, A Southern Perspective

Conclusions

References

Chapter 13. Sexual Selection and the Evolution of Vocal Mating Signals: Lessons from Neotropical Songbirds

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Song and Sexual Selection

Song and Signal Efficacy

Song and Morphological Evolution

Song and Evolutionary Drift

Conclusion

References

Chapter 14. Impacts of Mating Behavior on Plant–Animal Seed Dispersal Mutualisms: A Case Study from a Neotropical Lek-Breeding Bird

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Overview and Predictions

Focal Study Species

General Methods

How Does Lekking Behavior Affect Seed Dispersal Outcomes in Long-Wattled Umbrellabirds?

Comparisons with other Lekking and Non-Lekking Species

Conclusions

References

Chapter 15. Flights of Fancy: Mating Behavior, Displays and Ornamentation in a Neotropical Bird

Abstract

Introduction

Sexual Selection and Bird Mating Systems

Extra-Pair Paternity in Tropical Birds

The Blue-Black Grassquit

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 16. Sexual Selection in Neotropical Bats

Abstract

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Bats: Large Mammals Trapped in Small Bodies

Sensory Constraints for Communicating in the Darkness of the Night

Examples of Sexual Selection in Neotropical Bats

Are Neotropical Bats Special with Respect to Sexual Selection?

References

Index

Color Plates

About the Editor

Regina Macedo

Affiliations and Expertise

Departamento de Zoologia, Universidade de Brasilia, Brasilia, DF, Brasil

Glauco Machado

Affiliations and Expertise

Departamento de Ecologia, Instituto de Biociências, Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil

Reviews

"We are left convinced of the important place of the neotropics in sexual selection theory."--The Quarterly Review of Biology, Sexual Selection

